Top 5 mutual fund houses account for over half of industry assets; should SEBI worry about it?

The assets managed by top five mutual fund houses in the country have increased to 57.1 percent in March 2018 as against 52 percent in March 2007, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data showed. While the top 10 mutual funds accounted for 75 percent of the industry’s assets under management (AUM) in 2007, nearly 81 percent of the assets are managed by these mutual fund houses in March 2018. Currently, big fund houses (as per assets under management) with stable management and good track record own a large share of the incremental business that entered the industry over the last five years.

There is a need for more competition in the mutual fund industry so that the costs incurred by the investors reduce, Ajay Tyagi, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had said last week. He had raised concerns over the concentration of assets under large mutual fund houses.

In the last 12 years or such, a growth of 6.5 percent has been seen in the mutual fund industry from Rs 3.53 lakh crore of AUM in March 2007 to Rs 23.05 lakh crore in March 2018. The number of players in the industry have grown from 34 in March 2007 to 46 in March 2013. However, it reduced to 42 by March end of 2016.

The situation is more concerning in other sectors such insurance industry where the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) holds monopoly accounting for nearly 70 percent of the premium collection. In total, there are 24 players in the industry, however, LIC, HDFC Standard Life, SBI Life and ICICI Prudential Life account for more than 86% of the industry market share.

However, India is not alone in witnessing such a trend. The industry insiders told The Indian Express that such a trend holds ground even in the developed economies. Talking about global exchange traded fund industry, the top three players namely (Blackrock, Vanguard and State Street) account for about 70 percent of the market share.

If these is transparency, good governance and performance across firms in the industry, it should not concern the regulator as these ae dynamics of a free market, an industry insider told The Indian Express.