Top 4 stocks in news on 15 June 2018

The global indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading down 0.31% at 10,781 on the Singapore Exchange on Friday. (Image: Reuters)

Indian share markets are likely to open lower on Friday tracking the regional markets as most of the Asian shares slipped in the early trade after the United States plans to impose tarrifs against China. The global indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading down 0.31% at 10,781 on the Singapore Exchange on Friday.

Punj Lloyd: Punj Lloyd expressed hope that the insolvency plea against the company by ICICI Bank would not be admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). During NCLT proceedings today, counsel appearing for SBI challenged the maintainability of ICICI Bank’s plea filed under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to initiate insolvency proceedings against the company, Punj Lloyd said in an exchange filing.

HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank on Thursday said that it will use Rs 24,000 crore capital to grow in semi-urban and rural pockets after India’s largest private sector bank got government approval to raise the funds.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: State-owned Jammu & Kashmir Bank will raise up to Rs 1,000 crore by issuing bonds in one or more tranches.

Idea Cellular: The Department of Telecom (DoT) will seek a bank guarantee of around Rs 2,100 crore for clearing Idea Cellular’s planned merger with Vodafone India, PTI reported citing an unidentified government source.