Top 20 large-cap shares buzzing in trade today as Sensex rallies over 150 points

India’s share market started on a positive note on Monday with BSE Sensex rallying more than 150 points ahead of US Fed and ECB meetings and the first-ever summit between US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, Supreme Leader of North Korea. All the sectoral indices of National Stock Exchange (NSE) were trading in green with Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Pharma leading the charge. Up until 9:54 am, about 1,309 scrips surged and 512 dropped out of the total 1,883 stocks traded on BSE.

Amid the value-buying on the first day of the week, we take a look at 20 large-cap stocks that are buzzing in trade today.

Shares of India’s largest telecom firm Bharti Airtel emerged as the top gainers among the constituents of key equity indices Sensex and Nifty on Monday. The stock of Bharti Airtel surged 2.93% to a day’s high of Rs 388.6 on NSE today. Other large-cap shares which also rose considerably include Dr Reddy’s (up 2.4%), PNB (up 2.82%), REC (up 2.74%), PFC (up 2.73%), Havells (up 2.26%), Sun Pharma (up 2.1%), Lupin (up 1.98%), SBI (up 1.9%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.77%), Cipla (up 1.63%), Yes Bank (up 1.65%), Titan (up 1.28%), Hindalco (up 1.12%), Cadilla Healthcare (up 1.67%), PEL (up 1.58%), SBI Life (up 1.55%), Aurobindo Pharma (up 1.58%), Ambuja Cements (up 1.41%) and Shriram Transport Finance (up 1.32%).

Going ahead in the week, the domestic stock markets are likely to be steered by the upcoming macroeconomic data such as IIP, inflation numbers (CPI, WPI) and crude oil prices and rupee value against US dollar. Market participants will also be keenly watching the outcome of Us Federal Reserve and European Central Bank meetings and Trump-Kim summit. Up until 8 June 2018, foreign portfolio investors have infused over Rs 2,200 crore in the domestic share market.