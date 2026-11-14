What are brokerages buying when market opportunities are spread across artificial intelligence (AI), insurance, defence, power infrastructure and consumer businesses?

Recent research reports from domestic and global brokerages have identified stocks where they see considerable room for appreciation. Some of these recommendations come with potential upside of more than 50%, while others are based on improving earnings, stronger order books and business expansion.

Here are 10 stocks rated ‘Buy’ by brokerages, ranked from the highest to the lowest potential upside.

Turtlemint: Jefferies sees 96% upside

Jefferies has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Turtlemint with a target price of Rs 120, implying a potential upside of 96% from the reference price of Rs 61.38 mentioned in its November 13 report.

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The recommendation comes despite regulatory uncertainty surrounding the insurance distribution business.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has proposed changes to insurance distribution rules. These could affect commission income and the company’s distribution model.

Jefferies, however, believes the business could manage some of the pressure through direct-to-consumer sales and cross-selling health and life insurance products.

According to the report, theTurtlemint’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) loss was lower than expected in the September quarter. It also added 37,000 verified digital partners, compared with 32,000 in the previous quarter.

Lemon Tree Hotels: Nuvama sees 59% upside

Nuvama has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Lemon Tree Hotels with a 12-month target price of Rs 191, indicating a potential upside of 59%.

The brokerage’s outlook is supported by occupancy improvements, higher room rates and growth in management fees.

The Lemon Tree Hotel’s consolidated revenue increased 18% year-on-year in Q2FY27. Revenue per available room (RevPAR) in its owned and leased portfolio grew 17.8%, while overall occupancy increased to 76%.

Nuvama highlighted the performance of the Aurika portfolio, noting that the “Aurika portfolio witnessed 500bp growth in occupancies, a positive after a decline in occupancies in the past two quarters. Aurika’s ARR growth was 9% in Q2FY27.”

The company’s cash profit also increased 28% year-on-year. Its acquisition of land in Bandra East, Mumbai, for Rs 120 crore to develop Lemon Tree Premier is another development highlighted by the brokerage.

Hitachi Energy India: Jefferies sees 57% upside

Jefferies has reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on Hitachi Energy India with a target price of Rs 45,790. This indicates a potential upside of 57% from the reference price of Rs 29,125.70 mentioned in its November 12 report.

Jefferies sees opportunities from rising electricity demand, data centre expansion, renewable energy and electric vehicles. These developments require investments in transmission and distribution infrastructure.

According to the report, Hitachi Energy’s September-quarter order inflows increased 86% year-on-year. Its order book rose 13% to Rs 33,300 crore, equivalent to 4.1 times its FY26 sales.

However, margins remain a concern. EBITDA margins declined 276 basis points year-on-year due partly to an unfavourable product mix. Jefferies expects operating leverage and a better mix of export and service orders to support improvement. It estimates earnings per share growth of 54% annually between FY26 and FY29.

BEML: Elara Capital sees 56% upside

Elara Capital has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on BEML and raised its target price to Rs 3,040 from Rs 2,830. This implies an upside of around 56% from its November 6 closing price of Rs 1,953.

The brokerage’s outlook is linked to the company’s rail and metro business, order inflows and improving execution. Revenue increased 42% year-on-year to Rs 1,190 crore in Q2FY27, exceeding Elara’s estimates by 18%.

BEML received fresh orders worth Rs 6,230 crore during the quarter, up 130% year-on-year. This included an order worth Rs 5,400 crore for trainsets for a high-speed rail project.

According to the brokerage report, “Management has upgraded its sales growth guidance to 35% for FY27 from 25-30%, led by robust execution in R&M.”

Gokaldas Exports: Motilal Oswal sees 46% upside

Motilal Oswal has assigned Gokaldas Exports a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 1,000, indicating a potential upside of 46%.

The brokerage’s view is supported by improving profitability and growth across its manufacturing markets. Revenue increased 13% year-on-year to Rs 1,110 crore in the September quarter, while EBITDA rose 62% to Rs 105 crore. Margins expanded nearly 290 basis points to 9.4%.

India revenue grew 10%, compared with 1.2% growth in the country’s apparel export industry. Africa revenue increased 32%, supported by higher volumes and better pricing.

According to the brokerage report, Gokaldas Exports benefits from a “well-diversified portfolio and a multi-country manufacturing model”.

However, tariff uncertainty, raw material costs and customer concentration remain risks.

Honasa Consumer: Jefferies sees 45% upside

Jefferies has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Honasa Consumer and raised its target price to Rs 700 from Rs 650. This indicates an upside potential of around 45%.

The company’s revenue grew around 36% year-on-year, its strongest growth since listing. The brokerage noted that the expansion was largely volume-led, rather than being driven only by price increases.

Jefferies said, “Growth was largely volume-led, with product price hikes and favourable channel & product mix, resulting in value > volume.”

Honasa also reported an improvement in profitability. Its EBITDA margin expanded by more than 3.8 percentage points to 12.7%, despite higher input costs. Its focus categories grew over 40% in the September quarter and accounted for more than 80% of its business.

Gujarat Energy: Nomura sees 43% upside

Nomura has a ‘Buy’ rating on Gujarat Energy with a target price of Rs 325, implying an upside of 43% from its closing price of Rs 227.70.

The brokerage’s investment case centres on the company’s gas trading business, which has generated substantial earnings over a longer period. It described the stock as a “deep value buy”, although near-term earnings pressure could continue.

Nomura said, “GEL’s gas trading business, despite quite volatile on a quarterly basis, has done well over a longer period (~INR84bn (Rs 8,400 crore) cumulative EBITDA over the past five years).

It’s an asset-light and cash generative business with higher profitability typically during energy market volatility.”

Jubilant FoodWorks: Nuvama sees 42% upside

Nuvama has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Jubilant FoodWorks but reduced its target price by 5% to Rs 614. The target indicates an upside potential of 42%.

The brokerage sees Popeyes emerging as a second growth driver for the company. It also highlighted the steps taken to manage inflationary pressures and protect profitability.

Jubilant FoodWorks EBITDA margin stood at 19.8%, supported by price increases of 150-200 basis points, discounting management and product innovation.

However, rising wage costs and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) inflation have partly offset operational improvements in the Domino’s business.

Nuvama said, “On the margin expansion journey, management stated that initiatives to reduce losses from emerging businesses are progressing ahead of plan.”

Bharat Electronics: UBS sees 36% upside

UBS has reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on Bharat Electronics (BEL) and raised its target price to Rs 550 from Rs 500. This suggests a potential upside of 36%.

The brokerage believes the company’s medium-term growth outlook remains intact, supported by its order pipeline and position in India’s defence electronics market.

UBS has also included BEL in its Asia-Pacific Key Call list, stating that “the market underappreciates its medium-term earnings growth potential.”

The company secured Rs 2 trillion worth of new orders over the past decade, supported by new defence platforms and upgrades to existing equipment. UBS believes BEL’s role as a systems integrator has strengthened despite increasing participation from private sector companies.

Fractal Analytics: Emkay sees 27.1% upside

Emkay Research has initiated coverage on Fractal Analytics with a ‘Buy’ rating and a 12-month target price of Rs 1,000, indicating an upside of 27.1%.

The brokerage expects the company to benefit from rising enterprise spending on artificial intelligence, demand for complex analytics programmes and its relationships with large global clients.

Fractal added 26 Must Win Clients (MWCs) in FY26 and expects to add at least as many in the current financial year. These are large companies identified by the company based on revenue, market capitalisation or customer base.

According to Emkay, the transition from artificial intelligence trials to larger enterprise deployments could support demand for Fractal’s services. However, a recovery in technology spending and execution of its product strategy will remain important.

What investors need to watch?

The brokerage recommendations cover businesses with different growth drivers. Turtlemint’s outlook depends partly on regulatory developments, while Hitachi Energy and BEML are linked to infrastructure and order-book growth. Consumer demand, hotel occupancy, defence spending and enterprise artificial intelligence adoption are other themes reflected in the list.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.