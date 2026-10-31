A weak quarter, delayed orders or slower demand can often change the way investors look at a stock. Several brokerages believe that some companies could see an improvement in their business outlook over the coming quarters, creating potential opportunities for investors.

This week, brokerage reports have highlighted 10 stocks across sectors such as power equipment, cables, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, banking and digital services. Their target prices indicate potential upside ranging from 21% to 70%.

What is driving these recommendations, and what are the key factors investors should watch?

Let’s take a look.

Siemens Energy India: Jefferies sees 70% upside

Jefferies maintained a ‘Buy’ on Siemens Energy India, with a target price of Rs 4,800. This indicates a potential upside of 70% from the market price considered in the brokerage report.

According to the brokerage report, Siemens Energy has delivery lead times of four to five years. Longer delivery timelines indicate that orders may take several years to be executed.

Hitachi Energy India: Jefferies sees 61% upside

Jefferies has assigned a ‘Buy’ rating to the company with a target price of Rs 45,790, implying a potential upside of 61%.

The recommendation places Hitachi Energy among the brokerage’s preferred stocks in the power equipment space.

RR Kabel: Nuvama sees 60% upside

Nuvama has assigned a ‘Buy’ rating to R R Kabel with a target price of Rs 3,400, compared with the market price of Rs 2,123. This translates into a potential upside of around 60%. The brokerage’s view is supported by the company’s September-quarter performance.

According to the brokerage report, RR Kabel recorded 52% year-on-year growth in revenue, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and profit after tax (PAT) increased 61% and 55%, respectively. Its cables and wires business reported revenue growth of 53%, supported by an 80% increase in exports.

Looking ahead, Nuvama expects revenue, EBITDA and PAT to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23%, 32% and 34%, respectively, between financial year 2026 and financial year 2029. These estimates form an important part of the brokerage’s positive view.

Kirloskar Pneumatic: Ambit sees 59% upside

Ambit Capital has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Kirloskar Pneumatic, although it has reduced its target price from Rs 965 to Rs 850. Even after this revision, the target indicates an upside of nearly 59%.

Kirloskar Pneumatic’s revenue declined 15.6% year on year to Rs 3.26 billion, while EBITDA fell 30.4% to Rs 407 million. Its operating margin contracted 260 basis points to 12.5%. Delays in precision engineering dispatches and shipments to the Middle East affected execution.

“We remain constructive on KKPC’s transition towards a technology-led solutions business, despite a weak 1HFY27 due to the Middle East-related shipment delays and PED dispatch deferments, which have resulted in negative operating leverage,” the brokerage said.

Syngene International: Kotak Institutional Equities sees 58% upside

Kotak has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Syngene International, with a fair value of Rs 570 against a market price of Rs 360. This indicates a potential upside of 58%.

Syngene International is expanding its manufacturing and research capabilities through investments in biologics, peptides and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). These include its Bayview facility in Baltimore, Bengaluru Unit 3 and a good manufacturing practice (GMP) peptide facility in Mangaluru.

According to the brokerage report, utilisation in biologics remains low following Librela destocking and the absence of meaningful new contracts. Kotak also reduced its EBITDA estimates for FY27-29, citing slower development of the commercial pipeline.

ONGC: Kotak sees 57% upside

ONGC has also received a ‘Buy’ rating from Kotak Institutional Equities. The brokerage has set a fair value of Rs 360, indicating a potential upside of 57%.

According to the brokerage report, its positive outlook is linked to the company’s medium-term production prospects and the possibility of better gas realisations. ONGC’s partnership with BP for its Western Offshore asset could support production, as the asset accounts for around 70% of the company’s output.

Kotak also expects pricing for new-well gas to support realisations. New fields could contribute to production growth, although the company has faced setbacks at its KG-98/2 project. The pace of production recovery and improvement in gas prices will remain important factors to watch.

WeWork India: JM Financial sees 35.8% upside

JM Financial has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on WeWork India with a target price of Rs 850, implying an upside of 35.8%. The brokerage’s positive view comes after the company reported better-than-expected operating performance in the September quarter.

According to the brokerage report, WeWork India revenue increased 33% year on year and 12% sequentially to Rs 766.5 crore. EBITDA rose 42% year on year to Rs 160.7 crore, beating JM Financial’s estimate by 12%. Its EBITDA margin also expanded to 21%.

“Margin-led earnings beat; trajectory remains upward,” JM Financial said.

IDFC First Bank: Nomura sees 33% upside

Nomura has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on IDFC First Bank with a target price of Rs 95, indicating a potential upside of nearly 33% from the market price of Rs 71.54.

According to the brokerage report, IDFC First Bank reported a strong second quarter of FY27, with net profit exceeding Nomura’s estimates. Following the results, the brokerage raised its earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 5% for financial year 2027 and 2% for FY28. It also expects loan growth of 30% in FY27.

Meesho: Jefferies sees 25% upside

Jefferies has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Meesho with a target price of Rs 285, indicating an upside of 25% from the market price of Rs 227.57.

According to the brokerage report, Meesho’s management remains confident about demand following record festive traffic and better-than-expected festive sales. However, it is also monitoring the impact of higher input and fuel prices on consumer spending.

Meesho expects its net merchandise value (NMV), which represents the total value of goods sold through its platform, to grow at a CAGR of 25% through financial year 2031. The company is also using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve product discovery and make its platform more relevant to users.

“However, the focus remains unapologetically on growth, with absolute clarity on offering value rather than rushing monetisation,” Jefferies said.

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Paytm: Goldman Sachs sees 21.5% upside

Goldman Sachs has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, with a target price of Rs 2,010. This suggests a potential upside of 21.5%.

Paytm reported revenue of Rs 2,648 crore in the September quarter, registering 28% year-on-year growth. Revenue growth was 33% after excluding Payment Infrastructure Development Fund incentives. EBITDA increased 91% to around Rs 270 crore, while the EBITDA margin stood at 10.2%.

“We like Paytm for three key reasons: (i) underlying market share, revenue growth and margin momentum for the business remain strong, a trend we expect to continue.”

What investors need to watch

From power equipment and cables to banking and digital platforms, this week’s recommendations cover a wide range of sectors. The reports highlight a range of factors behind these target prices, including earnings performance, order inflows, expansion plans, production growth and demand trends.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.