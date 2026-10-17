The Sensex gained more than 2.7% during the week ended October 16, while the Nifty 50 rose 2.8% to close above 23,100.

Brokerage reports this week have highlighted opportunities across wind energy, housing finance, automobiles, fast food, cables and wires, information technology and financial services, with estimated upside potential ranging from 15% to 73%.

Here are 10 stocks ranked from the highest to the lowest projected upside.

Suzlon Energy: Motilal Oswal sees 73% upside

Motilal Oswal has kept its ‘Buy’ rating on Suzlon Energy and the target price is Rs 65, implying 73% upside from the reference market price in its report.

The brokerage expects the wind turbine maker to gain from a strong order book, higher deliveries and rising demand for wind power.

Suzlon’s order book stood at 5.9 gigawatts (GW) at the end of Q1 FY27. It has also bagged around 1.3 GW of orders so far this financial year. Motilal Oswal says this pipeline gives delivery visibility through Q3 FY28.

Deliveries are expected to jump 35% year-on-year to 3.3 GW in FY27, with 2.1 GW coming in the second half. They could rise further to 3.8 GW in FY28. EBITDA is estimated to grow at a 22% CAGR between FY26-28.

Can Fin Homes: Jefferies projects 50% upside

Jefferies rates Can Fin Homes ‘Buy’ with a target price of Rs 1,075, indicating 50% upside.

The call follows a better-than-expected September-quarter profit. Slower loan growth and operational disruption remain concerns.

Profit after tax rose 9% year-on-year to Rs 275 crore, beating Jefferies’ estimate by 3%. Lower provisions and operating expenses helped.

Assets under management (AUM), the total loans managed by the Can Fin Homes, grew 10%, down from 11% in the previous quarter. Disbursements fell 7% year-on-year, partly due to disruption from technology implementation.

Jefferies noted, “AUM growth moderated to 10% (11% June Q) as disbursements (-7% YoY) was impacted by tech implementation driven disruption.” Funding costs and credit provisions are key factors to watch.

Jubilant FoodWorks: Motilal Oswal sees 47% upside

Motilal Oswal has a ‘Buy’ rating on Jubilant FoodWorks with a target price of Rs 625, implying around 47% upside.

Jubilant FoodWorks runs Domino’s Pizza and Popeyes in India. The brokerage expects improving demand and growth opportunities across its quick-service restaurant business.

Domino’s has held up well despite pressure on consumer spending. The report noted, “Domino’s Pizza has demonstrated relatively resilient growth, delivering like-for-like (LFL) growth of 6.5% in FY26.”

Popeyes could add fuel as it expands. Motilal Oswal called it “an incremental growth engine.” But the brokerage cautioned that “FY27 is likely to be a transition year,” since better sales must offset higher ingredient costs.

Margins should improve gradually, to 12.6% in FY27 and 13% in FY28.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M): Kotak sees 40% upside

Kotak Institutional Equities has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on M&M and fair value is Rs 4,000 per share, around 40% upside from the reference price. The brokerage thinks worries over competition and market share may have hit the stock too hard.

Competition in the sport utility vehicle (SUV) market is the key concern. New players are entering, and customer preferences are shifting. Kotak expects upcoming launches to help M&M win back some lost share.

Models on the NU_IQ platform are expected from the first half of calendar 2027. Kotak also expects 16 new SUV launches and 10 new light commercial vehicle launches by FY31.

The brokerage said, “Correction offers a compelling entry point.” The pace of launches and how buyers receive them will shape the outlook.

Adani Green Energy: Jefferies sees 35% upside

Jefferies has kept its ‘Buy’ rating on Adani Green Energy and target price is Rs 1,695, suggesting 35% upside. The call rests on earnings growth, rising power demand and battery storage opportunities.

The stock has corrected 22% from its peak and trades at 20 times one-year forward enterprise value to EBITDA. Jefferies expects EBITDA to grow at a 30% CAGR between FY26-30.

Higher power demand, rising temperatures and better utilisation could help. Jefferies also sees potential in battery energy storage. Adani Green plans to expand capacity beyond 10 gigawatt-hours by the end of FY27.

Jefferies said, “We continue see risk-reward as attractive and retain our ‘Buy’ rating.” Execution of the expansion plans remains crucial.

Polycab India: Jefferies projects 33% upside

Jefferies rates Polycab India ‘Buy’ with a target price of Rs 11,040, implying 33% upside. It believes fears of new competition in cables and wires may not hurt Polycab much.

The stock has slid around 20% from its June peak. The worry is UltraTech Cement’s entry through UltraVolt. Jefferies estimates the newcomer’s planned capex of Rs 1,800 crore could win it a 5–6% share of industry sales by FY29-30.

The informal market makes up around 25% of the industry, leaving room for organised players to grow. Polycab leans more towards cables, while the new entrant appears more focused on wires.

How competition affects pricing, market share and margins will be key to track.

Paytm: Nomura sees nearly 32% upside

Nomura has initiated coverage on One97 Communications, Paytm’s parent, with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 2,250. That is nearly 32% upside from the reference price of Rs 1,706.

The brokerage sees big openings in India’s fintech and digital payments markets. It cited estimates that domestic fintech revenue could grow from $51 billion in 2026 to $109 billion by 2031.

Digital payments are also set to expand, favouring companies with strong consumer and merchant ties. Nomura pointed to Paytm’s scale, technology, compliance framework and partnerships with regulated financial institutions.

But industry growth doesn’t automatically mean higher profits for every player. Paytm must show it can turn growth into sustainable earnings.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company: Jefferies sees 28% upside

Jefferies has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company and raised its target price 4% to Rs 3,760. That implies nearly 28% upside. The global investment bank expects AUM growth and newer investment products to support earnings.

It forecasts AUM to grow at a 17% CAGR between FY26-29. Mutual fund assets should grow steadily, while alternative investment businesses expand faster. Earnings are expected to rise at a 14% CAGR.

The report highlighted the ICICI Prudential AMC’s lower exposure to small- and mid-cap funds, lower concentration in individual funds, and expansion into portfolio management services and alternative investment funds.

Specialised investment funds are another growth area. Investor inflows, redemptions and the asset mix will stay relevant.

Aditya Birla Capital: Jefferies projects 24% upside

Jefferies has given Aditya Birla Capital a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 475, implying 24% upside from the reference price of Rs 382.80. The global investment bank expects loan growth and a bigger retail lending share to lift earnings.

Standalone loans and earnings per share are each expected to grow at a 26% CAGR between FY26-28. A shift to retail loans could also improve net interest margins (NIM), the gap between interest earned on loans and interest paid on borrowings.

But there’s a catch. Margins haven’t improved as expected despite a higher share of unsecured loans. Jefferies said, “Aditya Birla Capital’s margin has dipped 15bps since 4QFY25 despite a 330bps rise in mix of higher-yielding unsecured loans”.

Improving margins while managing lending risks will be the key to watch.

Wipro: Nomura sees nearly 15% upside

Nomura has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Wipro and raised its target price 5% to Rs 200. That implies nearly 15% upside from the reference closing price of Rs 174. The brokerage sees room for margin improvement, though revenue growth remains modest.

Wipro’s quarterly revenue beat market expectations. Sequential constant-currency growth was led by the consumer business. Operating margin stood at 16.4%, up 40 basis points sequentially.

Nomura expects margins to stay in the 16.4–17% range in FY27 and FY28. For Q3 FY27, Wipro has guided for sequential constant-currency revenue growth of -1.5% to +0.5%, factoring in seasonal furloughs and fewer working days.

Some large deals were delayed over paperwork, though management is confident of closing them. Deal conversion and client technology spending will be key.

What investors need to watch out for

Overall the brokerage recommendations are based on the company’s revenue and profit outlook. The expectation is that the second half of FY27 is likely to be better than the first half. Business fundamentals have been taken into consideration by brokerage houses while ascribing the buy calls and extent of upside

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.