The Sensex fell 0.65% this week, while the Nifty 50 declined 0.2%. Crude oil prices continued above $100 per barrel and the 10-year yield remained elevated. These continued to weigh on sentiment.

Is there still room for stocks to move higher despite the broader weakness?

Several brokerages have recently updated their views on individual companies. Bernstein, Jefferies, Nuvama Research, CLSA, HSBC, Motilal Oswal and Emkay have issued ‘Buy’ or equivalent positive ratings on stocks across banking, power, defence, infrastructure and consumer internet.

Here are 10 stocks where brokerage price targets indicate 25% to 62% upside.

Bernstein on HDFC Bank: 62% upside

Bernstein assigned ‘Outperform’ rating to HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 1,150. This indicates around 62% upside from the current market price.

According to the brokerage report, HDFC Bank has submitted its chief executive officer (CEO) candidates to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ahead of Jagdishan’s retirement.

It has also sought a full three-year term for the incoming CEO. Bernstein believes the timing could reduce concerns around the succession process.

Nuvama on Inox Wind: 58.9% upside

Nuvama rated Inox Wind a ‘Buy’ with a target price of Rs 123, implying 58.9% upside.

The renewable energy pipeline remains a key part of the brokerage’s assessment. “Renewable tendering remains strong, with 142GW of capacity yet to be converted into PPAs,” for Inox Winds, Nuvama said.

Power purchase agreements (PPAs) are contracts under which electricity is sold to a buyer for an agreed period.

Jefferies on Adani Energy Solutions: 53% upside

Jefferies has ‘Buy’ on Adani Energy Solutions with a target price of Rs 2,060, implying 53% upside.

According to the brokerage report, transmission, smart meters and energy trading are the key areas to watch. Adani Energy’s transmission bid pipeline has also increased to Rs 1.1 lakh crore from Rs 90,000 crore a year earlier.

Bernstein on Swiggy: 52% upside

Bernstein retained ‘Outperform’ on Swiggy with a target price of Rs 430, indicating around 52% upside.

The brokerage expects Swiggy and its food-delivery peer Eternal to remain important players in the segment.

Its assessment also factors in their existing consumer base and scale as competition increases.

Jefferies on Hitachi Energy India: 50% upside

Jefferies retained ‘Buy’ on Hitachi Energy India and set a target price of Rs 45,790, implying 50% upside.

According to the brokerage report, Hitachi Energy has an order book of around Rs 32,200 crore. It also secured two large domestic high-voltage direct current (HVDC) orders worth more than Rs 19,000 crore during FY25-26.

CLSA on Bharat Electronics: 35.3% upside

CLSA assigned an ‘Outperform’ rating to BEL with a target price of Rs 522, implying 35.3% upside.

Speaking on Bharat Electronics’ revenue prospects, “Rising electronics in defence equipment and its nomination for two multi-billion dollar projects are key catalysts,” CLSA said.

The brokerage also highlighted defence procurement following the India-Pakistan skirmishes.

Jefferies on Torrent Power: 37% upside

Jefferies has retainedi‘Buy’ on Torrent Power with a target price of Rs 1,780, implying 37% upside.

Torrent Power currently has around 2 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity and aims to reach 10 GW by 2030.

“Renewable energy capacity to rise at least 3x by FY30,” the brokerage report said.

HSBC on Hindustan Aeronautics: 29.5% upside

HSBC has initiated coverage on HAL with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 6,350, indicating 29.5% upside.

“Large order book gives multi-year revenue and earnings visibility for HAL. We expect LCA Mk1 deliveries to pick up. Over the coming years, new platform deliveries should drive ROH revenues higher,” HSBC said.

Motilal Oswal on Indraprastha Gas: 27% upside

Motilal Oswal retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Indraprastha Gas with a target price of Rs 195, implying around 27% upside.

According to the brokerage report, recent price increases for compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) could support margins for IGL. .

However, electric vehicle adoption in Delhi remains a key factor to monitor.

Emkay on GMR Airports: 25% upside

Emkay has initiated coverage on GMR Airports with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 120, implying around 25% upside.

The brokerage is focusing on the company’s non-aeronautical businesses, including duty-free, cargo, parking and retail. “The GAL platform provides GMR with a dedicated vehicle to scale and monetize non-aero opportunities across its airport network,” Emkay said.

What investors need to watch

Taken together, these 10 brokerage calls cover a wide range of sectors. The projected upside ranges from 25% to 62%, based on the respective brokerage targets.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.