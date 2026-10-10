After eight consecutive weeks of selling pressure, the Indian stock market ended the latest trading week in positive territory. The Nifty 50 gained 0.44%, while the Sensex rose 0.78%, despite volatility linked to global uncertainty, rising bond yields, crude oil prices and the Reserve Bank of India’s rate hike.

Brokerages identified opportunities across entertainment, banking, logistics, automobiles, pharmaceuticals and information technology. Their price targets suggest potential upside ranging from 5% to 73% for the stocks covered in their reports.

PVR Inox: CLSA sees 73% upside

CLSA retained its ‘Outperform’ rating on PVR Inox, with a target price of Rs 2,135, implying potential upside of 73%. The brokerage expects a stronger pipeline of Hindi, regional and Hollywood releases to support cinema footfalls and improve the multiplex operator’s business outlook.

The return of audiences to cinemas is central to CLSA’s investment rationale. The brokerage also points to growing fatigue with streaming services, suggesting that consumers may increasingly seek entertainment outside their homes. Higher box-office collections and increased spending by moviegoers could support revenue.

PVR Inox operates around 1,800 screens and has identified 300 tier-three and tier-four cities for smart-screen expansion.

CLSA sees scope to add screens in smaller markets without placing excessive pressure on the company’s balance sheet. Improving cash generation and a recent share buyback are additional factors in its assessment.

HDFC Bank: Emkay sees 70% upside

Emkay retained its ‘Buy’ rating on HDFC Bank, with a target price of Rs 1,225, indicating potential upside of around 70%. The brokerage believes the bank’s prolonged underperformance has brought its valuation to attractive levels.

The key question is whether HDFC Bank can deliver enough progress in its core business to support a recovery in its share price.

Emkay expects developments in deposit mobilisation and credit growth to influence the bank’s ability to regain investor confidence.

Foreign investor flows are another factor to monitor. Emkay said a moderation or reversal in foreign portfolio investor outflows, particularly if geopolitical uncertainty eases, could also affect the stock. However, the potential re-rating depends on the bank delivering on its business priorities.

TCI Express: Jefferies sees 56% upside

Jefferies has a ‘Buy’ rating on TCI Express, with a target price of Rs 770, suggesting potential upside of 56%. Its investment case rests on a recovery in shipment volumes, which could improve truck utilisation and support earnings growth.

The global investment bank expects TCI Express to report 10% year-on-year revenue growth and 8% growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the September 2026 quarter. Better utilisation of its transport network could help the company handle higher volumes more efficiently.

However, geopolitical developments remain a monitorable because disruptions linked to tensions in the Middle East could affect business activity and operating conditions.

Jefferies said, “Our estimates factor in volume recovery sustaining for TCI Express, driving truck utilisations and EBITDA growth. Second-order impacts from Middle East tensions are a key monitorable.”

Mahindra & Mahindra: Citi sees 49% upside

Citi has assigned a ‘Buy’ rating to Mahindra & Mahindra, with a target price of Rs 4,260, indicating potential upside of 49%.

The brokerage expects M&M growth across passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and three-wheelers to support the company’s automotive business.

Citi estimates total vehicle volumes to increase 15.7% year-on-year in the September quarter. Passenger vehicle volumes are expected to grow 26%, commercial vehicle volumes 17.8% and three-wheeler volumes 38.7%.

The outlook is not without risks. Citi expects tractor volumes to decline 5.6%, while higher commodity costs and an unfavourable product mix could put pressure on margins. It estimates a 90-basis-point sequential decline in gross margin. The brokerage also expects revenue to rise 26.7% year-on-year, even as EBITDA declines 1.8%.

Shyam Metalics and Energy: UBS sees 45% upside

UBS has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Shyam Metalics and Energy and raised its target price by 24% to Rs 1,550. Based on the stock’s closing price of Rs 1,067.30 on October 7, the revised target indicates a potential upside of around 45%. The brokerage expects capital expenditure plans and a growing focus on value-added products to support the company’s growth.

The investment rationale centres on how Shyam Metalics executes its expansion plans and manages the cost of new projects. UBS believes the company has an advantage in capital allocation, project execution and operating efficiency. These factors could help it expand capacity while managing investment costs.

“Our review of completed and upcoming projects indicates that Shyam delivers capex at lower cost and with shorter timelines than the industry averages, supporting superior ROIC and faster growth,” UBS said.

Adani Enterprises: Jefferies sees 36% upside

Jefferies retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Adani Enterprises, with a target price of Rs 3,830. This implies potential upside of around 36%. The brokerage uses a segment-wise sum-of-the-parts valuation based on enterprise value to EBITDA.

Airports are an important part of the investment rationale. Adani Airports plans to redevelop Mumbai airport’s Terminal 1 in phases from January 2027. Jefferies expects disruption at the airport level to be manageable, although airlines could face operational challenges during the transition.

The redevelopment is expected to eventually create a larger and safer terminal. However, execution and coordination with airlines will be important. Jefferies also flags execution across Adani Enterprises’ airport, defence and data centre businesses, alongside the possibility of renewed concerns about leverage.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: JPMorgan sees 24.7% upside

JPMorgan has an ‘Overweight’ rating on Torrent Pharmaceuticals, with a target price of Rs 5,950, implying potential upside of 24.7%. The brokerage sees the integration of JB Pharma as an important contributor to the company’s earnings outlook.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals is also expected to benefit from continued strength in its domestic chronic therapies business. JPMorgan expects growth in India to be supported by the acquisition, with JB Pharma’s performance in chronic treatments playing an important role.

In the United States, generic drug pressures could weigh on performance, although specialty products may offer support. JPMorgan expects the US business to benefit from the ramp-up of Leqembi and Lunivect, alongside broader strength in specialty medicines. The pace of integration and the performance of these products will remain important to the outlook.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): Nomura sees nearly 21% upside

Nomura retained its ‘Buy’ rating on TCS, with an unchanged target price of Rs 2,630, implying nearly 21% upside. However, the brokerage has reduced its estimated earnings per share growth for FY27 by 2.6%, reflecting lower margin expectations.

Demand remains an important consideration for TCS. Nomura noted that trailing-twelve-month deal wins were flat year-on-year and that clients continued to scrutinise discretionary technology spending that does not offer immediate benefits.

The brokerage said TCS had not seen a change in the demand environment compared with the first quarter. A project in India was deferred during the September quarter but is expected to return in the medium term. International markets are expected to maintain momentum, while artificial intelligence services account for around 10% of revenue.

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Cipla: JPMorgan sees 19.5% upside

JPMorgan has an ‘Overweight’ rating on Cipla, with a target price of Rs 1,600, suggesting potential upside of 19.5%. The brokerage expects the company to report growth in revenue, EBITDA and adjusted profit after tax in the September quarter.

Cipla’s domestic business is expected to support earnings, particularly through respiratory, cardiovascular and diabetes treatments, as well as pain therapies. JPMorgan expects India revenue to grow 12% year-on-year in the quarter.

The US business is another contributor to the outlook. The brokerage expects growth of 7% year-on-year, supported by respiratory products and new launches.

Molbio Diagnostics: Motilal Oswal sees 19% upside

Motilal Oswal initiated coverage on Molbio Diagnostics with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 1,800, implying potential upside of around 19%.

The brokerage sees an opportunity for the diagnostics company to expand beyond its established tuberculosis testing business.

Its Truenat platform and recurring test-kit sales are central to the investment case. Motilal Oswal expects new assays, including human papillomavirus (HPV) testing, and international expansion to support growth over the next three years.

The company is also developing newer businesses in imaging and digital pathology. The brokerage believes Molbio Diagnostics could increasingly generate recurring revenue from consumables linked to its installed devices. Its valuation is based on 45 times 12-month forward earnings, a 20% premium to the sector multiple of 36 times.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.