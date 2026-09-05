The domestic equity markets ended the week on a cautious note as crude oil prices once again surged to trade around $90 a barrel. The Nifty 50 closed the week 0.61% lower, while the BSE Sensex ended the week 0.47% lower.

Several top research houses, including Motilal Oswal, Jefferies, CLSA, HSBC, and Macquarie, shared their latest recommendations for key stocks as markets dropped, and we shortlisted 10 stocks across sectors.

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Motilal Oswal on UltraTech Cement

Motilal Oswal has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on UltraTech Cement with a target price of Rs 13,800, implying around 22% upside. The brokerage expects cement demand to remain healthy, although muted prices and higher operating expenses could weigh on margins in the near term. It said, “Demand remains healthy in Q2 so far even in a seasonally weak period.”

UltraTech Cement is also entering the cables and wires segment under the Ultravolt brand. Motilal Oswal noted that the business has started commercial production from September 1, 2026, from its Bharuch, Gujarat plant.

Jefferies on Welspun Corp

Jefferies has given a ‘Buy’ rating on Welspun Corp, with a price target of Rs 3,250. That is a possible 27% upside from where the stock trades currently. Jefferies sees capacity expansion, a large order book and a rising share of overseas business supporting earnings over the next three years.

Welspun Corp is the world’s largest welded line pipe manufacturer, with a total pipe capacity of 2.4 million tonnes per annum. Around half of its EBITDA came from the US in FY26, with the rest coming from India.

CLSA on Oil India

CLSA has an ‘Outperform’ rating on Oil India and a target price of Rs 550, implying 12.4% upside. The brokerage said the stock was pricing in a lower crude price than the level it expects, creating room for further gains if oil prices rise.

Oil India’s management has guided for a steep increase in oil and gas production over the next three to four years. CLSA expects this growth to build gradually, with the northeastern gas grid and expansion of Numaligarh Refinery playing important roles.

Macquarie on CG Power and Industrial Solutions

Macquarie has an Outperform rating on CG Power and Industrial Solutions, with a Rs 1,090 target price, which indicates a 22% total shareholder return. Macquarie said management was evaluating the economics of ISM 2.0 before deciding whether to expand its semiconductor facilities.

The company’s immediate priority, however, remained ramping up its existing footprint as the main plant began production. That leaves CG Power with an existing semiconductor operation that can be scaled further if the economics under the new framework prove attractive.

Jefferies on Emcure Pharma

Jefferies retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Emcure Pharmaceuticals and set a target price of Rs 2,100, implying 26% upside. The brokerage expected the company to deliver 14% revenue growth and around 100 basis points of EBITDA margin expansion in FY27, at the upper end of management guidance.

Jefferies said Emcure Pharma’s export growth would be a key driver, supported by differentiated products such as gAmphotericin B, a broader complex injectable portfolio in Europe, first-generic opportunities in Canada and biosimilar launches across the rest of the world. Higher manufacturing-facility utilisation and better field-force productivity in India were also expected to support margin expansion.

CLSA on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation

CLSA has a ‘High-Conviction Outperform’ rating on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and a target price of Rs 405, which implies 71% upside. The brokerage said the stock was pricing in a Brent crude price below the current level, limiting downside even if supply from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries increases.

CLSA said management’s confidence around strong production growth over the next three years was encouraging. ONGC also offers a dividend yield of around 6%, while its valuation remains about 20% below the global peer average and that of Oil India.

HSBC on SBI Funds Management

HSBC has a Buy rating on SBI Funds Management, and set a target price of Rs 660, implying an upside of 17.3%. HSBC’s view centres on a potential recovery in fund performance after SBI Funds Management lost some individual mutual fund market share over the past two years.

The brokerage expects stronger scheme performance to help rebuild flows while the company’s distribution capabilities provide support. “Structurally strong distribution capabilities should mitigate near-term pressure from AUM market share losses,” HSBC said.

Motilal Oswal on PhysicsWallah

Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on PhysicsWallah (PW) with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 200, implying around 66% upside. According to the Motilal Oswal report, the online business remains the biggest contributor to its valuation.

It expects PhysicsWallah’s online revenue to grow at around 28% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between FY26-30. This is supported by more paid users, expansion into new categories and monetisation using artificial intelligence.

CLSA on PVR Inox

CLSA retained its ‘Outperform’ rating on PVR Inox and a target price of Rs 2,135, implying 78% upside. The brokerage’s case rests on the recovery in cinema attendance, better customer spending and the scope for margins to improve as the business gets more operating leverage.

PVR Inox had a stronger first quarter, with admissions rising 8% year on year. Customers also spent more on both tickets and food and beverages. Movie-ticket sales increased 15%, while F&B sales rose 13%, and reported EBITDA grew 33%.

Jefferies on ICICI Bank

Jefferies has a ‘Buy’ rating on ICICI Bank, with a target price of Rs 1,750, implying an upside of 20.7%. The brokerage expects 15% loan growth annually on a compounded basis between FY26-FY29, credit costs of 40-50 basis points and 13% CAGR in core profit.

It also points to ICICI Bank’s 15% year-on-year retail deposit growth and says its asset-quality performance has continued to surprise positively. “The bank has managed to maintain margins well, reflecting strong funding franchise and underwriting discipline,” Jefferies said.

Conclusion

The recommendations point toward strong business fundamentals, quarterly performance, sector-specific growth drivers, and a change in business model.

As broader market sentiments are turning, leading brokerages identified opportunities across sectors such as banking, AMC, pharma, energy, and others.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.