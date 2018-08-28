Top 10 buzzing stocks: JP Associates, RCom, Jet Airways shares see heavy trade

JP Associates emerged as the most active stock trading on the National Stock Exchange.

While the domestic stock market traded at record high levels on Tuesday, JP Associates emerged as the most active stock trading on the National Stock Exchange, with over 2 crore shares exchanged hands in the first half hour of trade. Around 9.45 am, 2.02 crore shares of the company were traded, followed by Lanco Infratech with 1.32 crore shares, Reliance Communications with 0.95 crore shares and Jet Airways with 0.75 crore shares trading.

Other active stocks by volume were Adani Power (0.67 crore shares), Unitech (0.52 crore shares), Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (0.42 crore shares), Punjab National Bank (0.39 crore shares), Federal Bank (0.37 crore shares) and Hindalco (0.35 crore shares). Meanwhile, Jet Airways topped among the most active stock in value terms at Rs 271.36 crore. Jet Airways was followed by Reliance Industries (Rs 184.42 crore), Yes Bank (Rs 169.59 crore), ICICI Bank (Rs 159.77 crore), State Bank of India (Rs 144.92 crore) and Cipla (Rs 129.50 crore).

Also read: Share Market Live! Sensex crosses 38,900, Nifty tops 11,760 for first time in trading history

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex scaling a record intra-day high of 38,920.14 points in early morning deals. The Nifty 50 index of the National Stock Exchange crossed the 11,750 mark and hit a fresh high of 11,760.20 points. NTPC, Coal India, Maruti, Tata Motors, ONGC, Power Grid, Reliance Industries and Kotak Bank were among the top gainers on the BSE Sensex index, while Yes Bank was the top loser on the index. Among the Nifty gainers were NTPC, Cipla, GAIL, Hindalco and Tata Motors. Yes Bank, Titan, Grasim Industries, SBI and Hindustan Unilever were among the top losers on the NSE.