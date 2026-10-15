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Tonbo Imaging India Share Price

Sector
Engineering

Tonbo Imaging India has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 15, 2026 and will close on Oct 19, 2026. The price band has been set at 665.00-700.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Tonbo Imaging India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
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52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
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Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
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Source: Dion Global

Tonbo Imaging India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hindustan Aeronautics		6.155.0711.5916.371.8135.9546.87
Bharat Electronics		4.1-0.14-6.96-14.59-6.3140.6640.36
Bharat Dynamics		7.47-0.53-11.19-16.75-24.7831.1142.01
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		6.3-9.24-18.29-16.56-18.2638.1957.49
MTAR Technologies		-2.2610.4414.5355.27247.7943.6435.16
Data Patterns (India)		0.99-5.07-1.2419.8953.4127.5440.53
Astra Microwave Products		3.025.41-4.0562.7157.1554.7752.07
Apollo Micro Systems		6.729.084.1979.0144.8484.96103.51
Zen Technologies		8.920.63-9.538.6920.6231.4648.74
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		3.23-4.275.3569.8482.2352.0832.61
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		2.7617.0149.2197.0489.49.365.52
AXISCADES Technologies		0.6321.7129.7922.1230.4756.0787.28
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		-2.296.544.4624.0211.92-1.0616.65
Rossell Techsys		-0.2423.7856.5860.15130.0243.3524.12
Avantel		6.066.65-13.120.2-20.86-7.42-4.52
ideaForge Technology		11.515.96-14.9863.2655.91-2.28-10.44
NIBE		12.7712.8-12.0133.545.1-4.64-2.81
Sika Interplant Systems		-3.88-4.93-16.773.123.121.030.62
Krishna Defence and Allied Industries		0.120.84-3.6928.555.564.373.61

Source: Dion Global

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About Tonbo Imaging India

Tonbo Imaging India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U26700KA2003PLC033043 and registration number is 033043. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aerospace & Defense. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 360.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Sonal Shrivastava
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Arvind Kondangi Lakshmikumar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ankit Kumar
    Exe.Director & Chief Business & Revenue Officer
  • Mr. Cecilia D�Souza
    Executive Director & Chief Commercial Officer
  • Mr. Amit Dilip Shah
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Sai Ram Edara
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Mathew Cyriac
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Rishikesha Thiruvenkata Krishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lakshminarayana R Kollengode
    Independent Director

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