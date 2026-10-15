Tonbo Imaging India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U26700KA2003PLC033043 and registration number is 033043. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aerospace & Defense. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 360.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.