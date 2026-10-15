Tonbo Imaging India has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 15, 2026 and will close on Oct 19, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹665.00-700.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|6.15
|5.07
|11.59
|16.37
|1.81
|35.95
|46.87
|Bharat Electronics
|4.1
|-0.14
|-6.96
|-14.59
|-6.31
|40.66
|40.36
|Bharat Dynamics
|7.47
|-0.53
|-11.19
|-16.75
|-24.78
|31.11
|42.01
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|6.3
|-9.24
|-18.29
|-16.56
|-18.26
|38.19
|57.49
|MTAR Technologies
|-2.26
|10.44
|14.53
|55.27
|247.79
|43.64
|35.16
|Data Patterns (India)
|0.99
|-5.07
|-1.24
|19.89
|53.41
|27.54
|40.53
|Astra Microwave Products
|3.02
|5.41
|-4.05
|62.71
|57.15
|54.77
|52.07
|Apollo Micro Systems
|6.72
|9.08
|4.19
|79.01
|44.84
|84.96
|103.51
|Zen Technologies
|8.92
|0.63
|-9.53
|8.69
|20.62
|31.46
|48.74
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|3.23
|-4.27
|5.35
|69.84
|82.23
|52.08
|32.61
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|2.76
|17.01
|49.21
|97.04
|89.4
|9.36
|5.52
|AXISCADES Technologies
|0.63
|21.71
|29.79
|22.12
|30.47
|56.07
|87.28
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|-2.29
|6.54
|4.46
|24.02
|11.92
|-1.06
|16.65
|Rossell Techsys
|-0.24
|23.78
|56.58
|60.15
|130.02
|43.35
|24.12
|Avantel
|6.06
|6.65
|-13.12
|0.2
|-20.86
|-7.42
|-4.52
|ideaForge Technology
|11.51
|5.96
|-14.98
|63.26
|55.91
|-2.28
|-10.44
|NIBE
|12.77
|12.8
|-12.01
|33.54
|5.1
|-4.64
|-2.81
|Sika Interplant Systems
|-3.88
|-4.93
|-16.77
|3.12
|3.12
|1.03
|0.62
|Krishna Defence and Allied Industries
|0.1
|20.84
|-3.69
|28.5
|55.5
|64.3
|73.61
Source: Dion Global
Tonbo Imaging India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U26700KA2003PLC033043 and registration number is 033043. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aerospace & Defense. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 360.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global