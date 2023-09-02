Follow Us

TOKYO FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹13.42 Closed
4.840.62
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tokyo Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.16₹13.44
₹13.42
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.65₹17.95
₹13.42
Open Price
₹13.44
Prev. Close
₹12.80
Volume
5

Tokyo Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.85
  • R214.29
  • R315.13
  • Pivot
    13.01
  • S112.57
  • S211.73
  • S311.29

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.412.72
  • 1015.9212.68
  • 2015.8412.88
  • 5014.8713.19
  • 10014.2113.43
  • 20012.2613.27

Tokyo Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.84-1.68-14.694.842.4422.00103.03
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Tokyo Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Tokyo Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tokyo Finance Ltd.

Tokyo Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923DD1994PLC009783 and registration number is 009783. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Velji L Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Haresh V Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Chimanlal A Kachhi
    Director
  • Mrs. Jagruti Mayurbhai Sanghavi
    Director
  • Mr. Viraj Devang Vora
    Director

FAQs on Tokyo Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tokyo Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Tokyo Finance Ltd. is ₹9.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tokyo Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tokyo Finance Ltd. is 11.16 and PB ratio of Tokyo Finance Ltd. is 0.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tokyo Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tokyo Finance Ltd. is ₹13.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tokyo Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tokyo Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tokyo Finance Ltd. is ₹17.95 and 52-week low of Tokyo Finance Ltd. is ₹10.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

