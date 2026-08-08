What is the share price of Tokyo Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tokyo Finance is ₹19.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Tokyo Finance? The Tokyo Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tokyo Finance? The market cap of Tokyo Finance is ₹13.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tokyo Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tokyo Finance are ₹19.31 and ₹18.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tokyo Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tokyo Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tokyo Finance is ₹30.88 and 52-week low of Tokyo Finance is ₹17.15 as on .

How has the Tokyo Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Tokyo Finance has shown returns of 2.01% over the past day, -2.08% for the past month, -5.11% over 3 months, -22.05% over 1 year, 18.09% across 3 years, and 9.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tokyo Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tokyo Finance are 68.44 and 1.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global