Here's the live share price of Tokyo Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tokyo Finance
|6.93
|-4.46
|-5.81
|-12.67
|-26.89
|18.09
|9.79
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|7.1
|13.29
|10.07
|23.34
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|9.93
|10.62
|4.97
|82.94
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|5.67
|11.57
|5.61
|28.86
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-6.41
|-18.22
|-23.65
|10.32
|28.48
|14
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-1.08
|2.52
|4.79
|58.91
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|12.31
|1.98
|-14.12
|-16.25
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|23.06
|20.55
|4.81
|61.69
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-1.11
|-3.02
|-15.72
|1.83
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|18.88
|20.34
|19.25
|4.85
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-0.71
|4.24
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|4.78
|3.74
|2.98
|10.44
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|9.86
|15.71
|19.26
|41.33
|38.58
|12.7
|IIFL Finance
|1.7
|19.74
|34.16
|19.51
|38.06
|2.72
|16.7
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.1
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-2.85
|16.4
|30.3
|26.47
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1
|1.07
|17.39
|23.32
|-6.32
|-10.77
|2.1
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|3.72
|-4.63
|-3.19
|-6.99
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.68
|-6.7
|1.58
|-22.16
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-2.44
|38.88
|95.42
|125.73
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tokyo Finance has declined 26.89% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.34%), Shriram Finance (82.94%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (28.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Tokyo Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.7
|18.01
|10
|18.68
|18.3
|20
|18.88
|18.66
|50
|19.51
|19.3
|100
|20.02
|20.16
|200
|22.07
|21.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tokyo Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|Tokyo Finance - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jul 22, 2026, 07:11 PM IST IST
|Tokyo Finance - Board Meeting Outcome For Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 06:31 PM IST IST
|Tokyo Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 22, 2026 - Unaudited Financial Results For Q1
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Tokyo Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results
|Jul 07, 2026, 06:28 AM IST IST
|Tokyo Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Tokyo Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923DD1994PLC009783 and registration number is 009783. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tokyo Finance is ₹19.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tokyo Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tokyo Finance is ₹13.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tokyo Finance are ₹19.31 and ₹18.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tokyo Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tokyo Finance is ₹30.88 and 52-week low of Tokyo Finance is ₹17.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tokyo Finance has shown returns of 2.01% over the past day, -2.08% for the past month, -5.11% over 3 months, -22.05% over 1 year, 18.09% across 3 years, and 9.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tokyo Finance are 68.44 and 1.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global