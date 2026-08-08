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Tokyo Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

TOKYO FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Tokyo Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.30 Closed
2.01₹ 0.38
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tokyo Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.00₹19.31
₹19.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.15₹30.88
₹19.30
Open Price
₹19.31
Prev. Close
₹18.92
Volume
170

Source: Dion Global

Tokyo Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tokyo Finance		6.93-4.46-5.81-12.67-26.8918.099.79
Bajaj Finance		-5.237.113.2910.0723.3414.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.519.9310.624.9782.9444.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.095.6711.575.6128.8620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-6.41-18.22-23.6510.3228.4814
L&T Finance		-0.11-1.082.524.7958.9134.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.3312.311.98-14.12-16.25-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8223.0620.554.8161.6912.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-1.11-3.02-15.721.8320.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6318.8820.3419.254.8582.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-0.714.2422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.684.783.742.9810.443.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.759.8615.7119.2641.3338.5812.7
IIFL Finance		1.719.7434.1619.5138.062.7216.7
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.1-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-2.8516.430.326.475.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-11.0717.3923.32-6.32-10.772.1
SBFC Finance		4.343.72-4.63-3.19-6.990.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.68-6.71.58-22.168.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-2.4438.8895.42125.7325.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tokyo Finance has declined 26.89% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.34%), Shriram Finance (82.94%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (28.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Tokyo Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Tokyo Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tokyo Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.718.01
1018.6818.3
2018.8818.66
5019.5119.3
10020.0220.16
20022.0721.8

Source: Dion Global

Tokyo Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tokyo Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tokyo Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTTokyo Finance - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jul 22, 2026, 07:11 PM IST ISTTokyo Finance - Board Meeting Outcome For Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 22, 2026, 06:31 PM IST ISTTokyo Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 22, 2026 - Unaudited Financial Results For Q1
Jul 14, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTTokyo Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results
Jul 07, 2026, 06:28 AM IST ISTTokyo Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Tokyo Finance

Tokyo Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923DD1994PLC009783 and registration number is 009783. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Velji L Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Haresh V Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Viraj Devang Vohra
    Director
  • Mrs. Kinnari Sunny Charla
    Director
  • Mrs. Jagruti Mayurbhai Sanghavi
    Director

FAQs on Tokyo Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Tokyo Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tokyo Finance is ₹19.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tokyo Finance?

The Tokyo Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tokyo Finance?

The market cap of Tokyo Finance is ₹13.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tokyo Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tokyo Finance are ₹19.31 and ₹18.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tokyo Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tokyo Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tokyo Finance is ₹30.88 and 52-week low of Tokyo Finance is ₹17.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tokyo Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tokyo Finance has shown returns of 2.01% over the past day, -2.08% for the past month, -5.11% over 3 months, -22.05% over 1 year, 18.09% across 3 years, and 9.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tokyo Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tokyo Finance are 68.44 and 1.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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