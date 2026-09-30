TNA Solutions has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 30, 2026 and will close on Oct 6, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹66.00-70.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Garware Technical Fibres
|-5.82
|-7.37
|0.58
|24.35
|-2.14
|5.88
|2.21
|Kusumgar
|-1.61
|4.27
|0.57
|0.57
|0.57
|0.19
|0.11
|Jindal Worldwide
|-9.86
|22.87
|55.24
|160.06
|33.27
|-15.01
|20.06
|Sanathan Textiles
|9.27
|13.88
|14.97
|40.08
|3.87
|9.87
|5.81
|GHCL Textiles
|-1.23
|-1.86
|39.36
|101.82
|69.53
|18.25
|14.1
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|-2.21
|-2.39
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.14
|-0.08
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-6.45
|-9.13
|-4.76
|50.58
|5.14
|-11.6
|-12
|VTM
|-12.05
|-30
|-14.93
|-14.93
|-14.93
|-5.25
|-3.18
|Kesoram Industries
|-4.49
|-2.34
|-4.49
|34.32
|98.17
|-50.1
|-29.77
|Shree Karni Fabcom
|0.08
|-4.94
|-15.13
|11.01
|-36.36
|11.46
|6.72
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|1.16
|-7.26
|-12.81
|8.88
|8.88
|2.88
|1.72
|RRIL
|-3.91
|-7.91
|-14.05
|0.85
|0.85
|0.28
|0.17
|Alpine Texworld
|-6.51
|-8.71
|-50.93
|-50.93
|-50.93
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|-5.34
|-8.84
|-14.75
|35.55
|-9.72
|-20.23
|-16.14
|Premco Global
|-0.92
|4.71
|9.42
|-5.25
|-5.25
|-1.78
|-1.07
|Ken Enterprises
|-4.65
|4.46
|9.33
|30.78
|-15.46
|-20.22
|-12.68
|Digjam
|-12.9
|-3.4
|5.59
|29.85
|-12.17
|-17.2
|23.47
|SEL Manufacturing Company
|0
|-8.26
|-14.16
|-6.42
|-14.43
|-40.41
|38.35
|Banaras Beads
|3.57
|0.51
|14.1
|12.7
|-13.81
|8.57
|12.77
Source: Dion Global
TNA Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U46410MP2024PLC071835 and registration number is 071835. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 104.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global