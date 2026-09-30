TNA Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U46410MP2024PLC071835 and registration number is 071835. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 104.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.