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TNA Solutions Share Price

Sector
Textiles

TNA Solutions has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 30, 2026 and will close on Oct 6, 2026. The price band has been set at 66.00-70.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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TNA Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

TNA Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Garware Technical Fibres		-5.82-7.370.5824.35-2.145.882.21
Kusumgar		-1.614.270.570.570.570.190.11
Jindal Worldwide		-9.8622.8755.24160.0633.27-15.0120.06
Sanathan Textiles		9.2713.8814.9740.083.879.875.81
GHCL Textiles		-1.23-1.8639.36101.8269.5318.2514.1
Voith Paper Fabrics India		-2.21-2.39-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.14-0.08
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-6.45-9.13-4.7650.585.14-11.6-12
VTM		-12.05-30-14.93-14.93-14.93-5.25-3.18
Kesoram Industries		-4.49-2.34-4.4934.3298.17-50.1-29.77
Shree Karni Fabcom		0.08-4.94-15.1311.01-36.3611.466.72
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		1.16-7.26-12.818.888.882.881.72
RRIL		-3.91-7.91-14.050.850.850.280.17
Alpine Texworld		-6.51-8.71-50.93-50.93-50.93-21.12-13.27
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		-5.34-8.84-14.7535.55-9.72-20.23-16.14
Premco Global		-0.924.719.42-5.25-5.25-1.78-1.07
Ken Enterprises		-4.654.469.3330.78-15.46-20.22-12.68
Digjam		-12.9-3.45.5929.85-12.17-17.223.47
SEL Manufacturing Company		0-8.26-14.16-6.42-14.43-40.4138.35
Banaras Beads		3.570.5114.112.7-13.818.5712.77

Source: Dion Global

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About TNA Solutions

TNA Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U46410MP2024PLC071835 and registration number is 071835. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 104.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ambuj Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ayush Jain
    Director
  • Ms. Tanu Jain
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Jinesh Pagaria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Manwani
    Addnl.Independent Director

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