Here's the live share price of TMT (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TMT (India)
|0
|0
|4.95
|15.49
|40.00
|42.36
|32.12
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, TMT (India) has gained 40.00% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, TMT (India) has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.53
|7.58
|10
|7.09
|7.12
|20
|6.3
|6.35
|50
|4.61
|0
|100
|4.37
|0
|200
|8.78
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, TMT (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:14 AM IST IST
|TMT - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|TMT - Post Offer Advertisement
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:53 PM IST IST
|TMT - Updates on Open Offer
|Jul 06, 2026, 04:40 PM IST IST
|TMT - Recommendations of the Committee of ID under Reg 26(7) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011
|Jul 03, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|TMT - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Open Offer - Updates
Source: Dion Global
TMT (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999TG1976PLC002002 and registration number is 002002. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of essential oils; modification by chemical processes of oils and fats (e.g. by oxidation, polymerization etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TMT (India) is ₹8.05 as on Jul 13, 2026.
The TMT (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of TMT (India) is ₹3.99 Cr as on Jul 13, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TMT (India) are ₹8.05 and ₹8.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TMT (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TMT (India) is ₹8.05 and 52-week low of TMT (India) is ₹5.75 as on Jul 13, 2026.
The TMT (India) has shown returns of 4.95% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 4.95% over 3 months, 40.0% over 1 year, 42.36% across 3 years, and 32.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TMT (India) are -79.70 and -0.61 on Jul 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global