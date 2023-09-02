Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

TMT (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TMT (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.66 Closed
00
As on Jun 9, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

TMT (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.66₹2.66
₹2.66
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.20₹2.66
₹2.66
Open Price
₹2.66
Prev. Close
₹2.66
Volume
0

TMT (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.66
  • R22.66
  • R32.66
  • Pivot
    2.66
  • S12.66
  • S22.66
  • S32.66

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.062.43
  • 103.620
  • 202.910
  • 503.520
  • 1005.760
  • 20011.380

TMT (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
004.729.9220.9133.0033.00
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
01.7744.11118.19132.62141.5016.83
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.590.9760.4490.05261.141,158.92965.34

TMT (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

TMT (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About TMT (India) Ltd.

TMT (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999TG1976PLC002002 and registration number is 002002. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of essential oils; modification by chemical processes of oils and fats (e.g. by oxidation, polymerization etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Tumbalam Gooty Veera Prasad
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Venu Krishna Kishore Babu Pasam
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bhim Shankaram Kanda
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bondili Bala Prasad Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sunitha Markond
    Independent Director

FAQs on TMT (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of TMT (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of TMT (India) Ltd. is ₹1.32 Cr as on Jun 09, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of TMT (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of TMT (India) Ltd. is -0.77 and PB ratio of TMT (India) Ltd. is -0.24 as on Jun 09, 2023.

What is the share price of TMT (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TMT (India) Ltd. is ₹2.66 as on Jun 09, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TMT (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TMT (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TMT (India) Ltd. is ₹2.66 and 52-week low of TMT (India) Ltd. is ₹2.20 as on Jun 09, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data