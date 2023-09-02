TMT (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999TG1976PLC002002 and registration number is 002002. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of essential oils; modification by chemical processes of oils and fats (e.g. by oxidation, polymerization etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.