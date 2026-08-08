What is the share price of TMT (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TMT (India) is ₹8.05 as on .

What kind of stock is TMT (India)? The TMT (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TMT (India)? The market cap of TMT (India) is ₹3.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of TMT (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of TMT (India) are ₹8.05 and ₹8.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TMT (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TMT (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TMT (India) is ₹8.05 and 52-week low of TMT (India) is ₹5.75 as on .

How has the TMT (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The TMT (India) has shown returns of 4.95% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 4.95% over 3 months, 40.0% over 1 year, 42.36% across 3 years, and 32.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TMT (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TMT (India) are -79.70 and -0.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global