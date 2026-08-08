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TMT (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

TMT (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of TMT (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.05 Closed
4.95₹ 0.38
As on Jul 13, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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TMT (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.05₹8.05
₹8.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.75₹8.05
₹8.05
Open Price
₹8.05
Prev. Close
₹7.67
Volume
5

Source: Dion Global

TMT (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TMT (India)		004.9515.4940.0042.3632.12
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, TMT (India) has gained 40.00% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, TMT (India) has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

TMT (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

TMT (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.537.58
107.097.12
206.36.35
504.610
1004.370
2008.780

Source: Dion Global

TMT (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TMT (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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TMT (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 01:14 AM IST ISTTMT - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 28, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTTMT - Post Offer Advertisement
Jul 07, 2026, 04:53 PM IST ISTTMT - Updates on Open Offer
Jul 06, 2026, 04:40 PM IST ISTTMT - Recommendations of the Committee of ID under Reg 26(7) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011
Jul 03, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTTMT - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Open Offer - Updates

Source: Dion Global

About TMT (India)

TMT (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999TG1976PLC002002 and registration number is 002002. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of essential oils; modification by chemical processes of oils and fats (e.g. by oxidation, polymerization etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Tumbalam Gooty Veera Prasad
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhim Shankaram Kanda
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sunitha Markond
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahipal Reddy Saddi
    Independent Director

FAQs on TMT (India) Share Price

What is the share price of TMT (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TMT (India) is ₹8.05 as on Jul 13, 2026.

What kind of stock is TMT (India)?

The TMT (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TMT (India)?

The market cap of TMT (India) is ₹3.99 Cr as on Jul 13, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TMT (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TMT (India) are ₹8.05 and ₹8.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TMT (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TMT (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TMT (India) is ₹8.05 and 52-week low of TMT (India) is ₹5.75 as on Jul 13, 2026.

How has the TMT (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The TMT (India) has shown returns of 4.95% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 4.95% over 3 months, 40.0% over 1 year, 42.36% across 3 years, and 32.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TMT (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TMT (India) are -79.70 and -0.61 on Jul 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

TMT (India) News

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