Titan, UltraTech Cement, IDFC First Bank among 80 NSE stocks to hit 52-week highs; 11 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were trading flat in mid-day session on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 was trading at 18,611.65 and BSE Sensex at 62,882.78. The broader market indices were trading in green – Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.23% while Nifty Smallcap 100 rose 0.10%. The volatility index, India VIX was trading 1.97% down at 12.06. Sectorally, Bank Nifty was trading at 44,345.05, Nifty IT rose 0.2% while Nifty Metal fell 0.67%. The most active stocks on the NSE were HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Reliance Industries and ITC.

NSE Nifty 50 Top Gainers and Losers

ITC, Apollo Hospital, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement and Wipro were the top gainers while Hidalco, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Adani Enterprises, Coal India and Larsen & Toubro were among the losers.

Volume Gainers

Goyal Aluminiums, Electrotherm (India), Kalpataru Power Transmission, Hikal, Best Agrolife, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Force Motors, Bang Overseas, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals, Isgec Heavy Engineering, Monte Carlo Fashions, Associated Alcohols & Breweries, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Sobha, Inox Wind Energy, N R Agarwal Industries, Munjal Showa, Dilip Buildcon, Akg Exim, Kapston Services, Marksans Pharma and Goodluck India were among the volume gainers.

Price Band Hitters

Seya Industries, Raj Rayon Industries, Dynacons Systems & Solutions, Geekay Wires, NINtec Systems, Andhra Cements, New Delhi Television (NDTV), JITF Infralogistics, SPML Infra, Hindprakash Industries, Nucleus Software Exports, Force Motors and Munjal Showa were among 64 stocks that hit upper price band.

Rail Vikas Nigam, Adani Total Gas, AMD Industries, Marine Electricals, Thomas Scott, Zodiac Energy and Bodhi Tree Multimedia were among 30 stocks that hit lower price band.

Stocks at 52-week highs

ABB India, Andhra Cements, AIA Engineering, Aptech, Arrow Greentech, Aurobindo Pharma, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Centum Electronics, Choice International, Control Print, Cummins India, Dalmia Bharat, Dynamic Cables, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Force Motors, Geekay Wires, Gujarat State Petronet, Heritage Foods, Hind Rectifiers, Hindustan Media Ventures, Huhtamaki India, IDFC First Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Indian Oil Corporation, Isgec Heavy Engineering, Inox Wind Energy, Jindal Saw, JITF Infralogistics, JK Cement, Kajaria Ceramics, Kamat Hotels, Kaynes Technology India, Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, L&T Finance Holdings, Landmark Cars, Latteys Industries, Linc, Lumax Auto Technologies, Lupin, Magnum Ventures, Manaksia, Man Industries (India), Marshall Machines, Medico Remedies, Metro Brands, NBCC (India), Ndr Auto Components, Nucleus Software Exports, One Point One Solutions, Power Finance Corporation, PG Electroplast, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals, The Ramco Cements, Rane (Madras), Servotech Power Systems, Sky Gold, Sundram Fasteners, Supreme Industries, Syrma SGS Technology, Thangamayil Jewellery, Titan Company, Transformers And Rectifiers (India), TVS Motor Company, Ujjivan Financial Services, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, UltraTech Cement, Venus Pipes & Tubes, Voltamp Transformers and Zen Technologies amon 80 stocks that hit 52-week highs.

Stocks at 52-week lows

Cerebra Integrated Technologies, Dharani Sugars & Chemicals, Godha Cab Insulat, Omkar Speciality Chemicals, Silly Monks Entertainment, Siti Networks, Suumaya Industries, Viji Finance, Zee Media Corporation, GRM Overseas and Sheetal Cool Products were among 11 stocks that hit 52 week lows.