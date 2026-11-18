The shares of jewellery companies such as Titan Company, Kalyan Jewellers India, and Sky Gold and Diamonds, plunged on Wednesday, November 18, due to a sharp correction in the prices of precious metals.

Titan was the worst hit stock in the Nifty 50 on Wednesday, declining 4.4%. The share price of Kalyan Jewellers and Sky Gold and Diamonds also plunged over 4%. The share price of PC Jeweller fell 2.7%, Senco Gold share price was down 2.4%, and Thangamayil Jewellery fell 1.8%.

Gold, silver plunge to yearly lows

The sell-off in jewellery stocks followed a sharp correction in gold prices to near 14-month lows in both the international and domestic markets. COMEX gold futures traded 2.3% lower at $3,773.90 per ounce at the time of writing while gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India traded 2.4% lower at Rs 131,040 per 10 grams.

Advertisement

The COMEX silver futures crashed 3.5% to $45.79 per ounce, sinking to its lowest level in a year. Silver prices are down nearly 10% over the last year. It has lost over 60% of its value from the peak of $121 made on January 29. On the domestic bourse, the December silver futures fell 3.3% to Rs 164,031 per kg.

Why precious metals crashed?

“Gold’s decline reflects a more hawkish shift in Federal Reserve expectations following stronger inflation readings, which has increased pressure on the precious metal. Markets are pricing in a 95.7% probability of a 25-basis-point rate increase in December,” Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money said in a note.

The near-term bias remains bearish for gold. The yellow metal needs to reclaim and sustain levels above $3,880 to signal an improvement in momentum. “Conversely, a decisive break below $3,770 could accelerate selling pressure towards the $3,700 region, although the approaching oversold readings leave room for intermittent technical rebounds,” he said.

Jewellery stocks this year

The gems and jewellery stocks in India have had a strong performance so far in 2026. The Titan share price has gained nearly 16% this year while Kalyan Jewellers has jumped around 35%.

The best performer this year has been Sky Gold and Diamonds, which has nearly tripled, rising 179% in 2026.

Other jewellery stocks with significant gains this year include PC Jeweller, which has increased 58% and Thangamayil Jewellery has gained around 23%.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.