Titan, Tata Motors, IRCTC among 264 stocks to hit 52-week highs on BSE today; 6 stocks hit 52-week lows

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 soared 0.80% each on Friday morning, helped by global cues and RBI’s monetary policy decision to keep rates unchanged for the eighth consecutive time. Benchmark indices have added to yesterday’s gains and are now sitting close to all-time highs. On the 30-stock Sensex, Titan Company Ltd was the only stock to hit its 52-week high. The stock soared 2% on Friday to reach a high of Rs 2,429 per share. Its previous 52-week high was Rs 2,365 apiece. Titan has added to its yesterday’s massive 11% rally.

A total of 264 shares hit their respective 52-week high on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday. Some of the marquee names include Tata Motors, Titan, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Page Industries, and Voltas. On the BSE 200, a total of 17 stocks were trading at their 52-week high. These included IRCTC, which has gained 27% so far this week. Other stocks on the list were Indian Hotels, NHPC, Godrej Properties, Bata India, Supreme Industries, and SRF.

Although the benchmark indices were trading with gains and closing in on all-time highs, a total of six stocks on the BSE were trading at the 52-week lows. These included Alfa Transformers, Getalong Enterprises, Purple Entertainment, SBL Infratech, Shukra Jewellers, and Trescon Ltd. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE) only one stock hit its 52-week low on Friday. Coastal Corporation Limited was down nearly 1%, hitting its low.

Meanwhile, a total of 114 stocks trading on the NSE hit their 52-week highs. These included Thomas Cook (India) Limited, Nazara Technologies, Lemon Tree Hotels, Persistent Systems, Chemplast Sanmar, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited, Chalet Hotels, EIH Associated Hotels, Macrotech Developers, MCX, and Inox Leisure, among others.