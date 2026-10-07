Titan share price is under severe selling pressure after reporting 21% growth in the jewellery business in Q2FY27. This growth rate in the jewellery segment is below Nomura’s expectations. However, watches, eyewear and international operations provide stronger support. Nomura has retained its ‘Buy’ rating while Motilal Oswal continues to include Titan among its preferred consumer discretionary holdings.

The key pressure point is jewellery, where domestic sales, including CaratLane, grew 21% year-on-year, below Nomura’s roughly 25% estimate. Within the core Tanishq, Mia and Zoya businesses, sales rose 20%, while CaratLane delivered a much stronger 32% increase. High gold prices, a later festive calendar and a high comparison base affected the jewellery numbers, but a stronger mix of studded jewellery and lower gold-coin sales could support margins.

The broader business was stronger. Consumer business sales, excluding bullion, digital gold and Titan Engineering and Automation Limited, grew 25% year-on-year. Watches grew 30%, domestic eyewear rose 28% and international sales increased 97%, including the contribution from Damas Jewellery.

Jewellery growth missed expectations, but the mix is getting better

Jewellery remains the centre of Titan Company‘s earnings story, accounting for 89.4% of sales and 89.7% of earnings before interest and taxes in FY26, according to Nomura’s sales and earnings mix charts on page 3 of its report.

The 21% growth in domestic jewellery sales was below Nomura’s estimate of around 25%. Core jewellery sales at Tanishq, Mia and Zoya rose 20%, while CaratLane grew 32%, beating Nomura’s 25% expectation.

Gold prices were 46% higher year-on-year and broadly flat sequentially during the quarter. At the same time, buyer growth moderated to the mid-single digits from early double-digit growth in the first quarter. Gold-coin sales declined in the high-single digits, while the timing of Shradh and festive demand also affected the quarterly comparison.

Nomura said, “However, studded jewelry growth has been much higher in the early thirties, aided by ‘Festive of Diamonds’ and brand-level promotions, while plain gold jewellery was up 20% y-y, and gold coin sales declined in the high-single-digits, indicating an improved mix and thus making a case for better margins in 2Q (vs guidance of 11%).”

The shift towards studded jewellery is important because it can improve the overall product mix. Nomura expects that to give Titan Company some support on profitability even though the headline jewellery growth rate was below expectations.

Titan Q2 update: Store expansion is picking up across key formats

Titan Company also accelerated store additions during the quarter, particularly in jewellery. Tanishq, Mia and Zoya together opened around 29 stores during the second quarter, taking the total to 875. CaratLane added around 13 stores, taking its network to 396. That represents store growth of 12% for the core jewellery formats and 16% for CaratLane.

Nomura had expected only 16 and five additions respectively. The stronger expansion is significant because CaratLane is increasingly positioned to capture demand for lower-caratage jewellery.

Nomura said, “Store openings step up: TMZ/Caratlane opened around 29 /13 stores during 2Q, above our expectation of 16/5 stores, taking the total number of stores to 875/396, indicating store growth of 12%/16%.”

The brokerage sees the expansion as part of Titan Company’s effort to reach more consumers who are moving towards organised jewellery retailers and lower-caratage products.

Watches and eyewear are giving Titan another growth engine

The non-jewellery businesses delivered a much stronger quarter.

Domestic watch sales grew 30% year-on-year, well above Nomura’s 14% estimate. The analogue segment grew in the early thirties, helped by premiumisation, while smartwatches returned to high-single-digit growth after declining 23% in the year-ago period.

Titan Company also added 34 watch stores during the quarter, taking its total network to 1,379 stores. Nomura had expected only 15 additions.

Nomura said, “Sales growth of 30% y-y came in above our forecast of 14% y-y despite the festive quarter being in the base (2QFY26) vs in 3QFY27 this time.”

Domestic eyewear sales grew 28% year-on-year, compared with Nomura’s estimate of around 15%. The brokerage attributed the performance to execution across strategic priorities, including a multi-brand approach, store upgrades and a sharper merchandise portfolio.

The eyewear business did not add new stores during the quarter, but Titan Company continued upgrading its existing network.

International operations are growing, while Damas is beginning to recover

Titan Company’s international business delivered 97% year-on-year sales growth during the quarter, although the comparison includes Damas Jewellery, which was consolidated from the fourth quarter of FY26. North America delivered double-digit growth, while the Gulf Cooperation Council region remained resilient and Tanishq showed an improvement in growth.

The core Damas business remains under pressure, but management has indicated that early signs of recovery are emerging. Titan Company added one international store during the quarter, taking its international network to 164 stores.

Nomura said, “Sales grew by 97% y-y (including Damas, which was consolidated w.e.f. 4QFY26), led by double-digit y-y growth in its North America business, while GCC held up with Tanishq reporting improvement in growth. The core Damas business remains impacted but management highlighted that it is seeing early signs of recovery.”

The international business is part of Nomura’s longer-term case for Titan Company, particularly because the brokerage expects international expansion to increase the contribution from higher-margin categories.

Motilal Oswal keeps Titan in its preferred consumer basket

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has retained Titan Company as a ‘Buy’ and assigned it a 3% weight in its model portfolio, up from a 1.4% weight for the benchmark portfolio. The brokerage places Titan Company within consumer discretionary, a segment where it has an overweight stance.

Its model shows Titan Company’s profit after tax growth at 37% in FY26, 26% in FY27 and 25% in FY28. That implies a 25% compound annual growth rate in profit after tax over FY26-FY28.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ broader consumer view is also supportive of discretionary spending. Its model portfolio retains an overweight stance on consumer discretionary, while the overall consumer, fast-moving consumer goods and discretionary segments remain underweight because of zero allocation to fast-moving consumer goods and staples.

The brokerage said, “We remain Overweight on Diversified Financials, Automobiles, New Age Tech Platforms, Manufacturing & Industrials, and Consumer Discretionary sectors. In contrast, we are UW on Private Banks, Consumer Staples, Energy/Telecom, Commodities, Utilities, and Renewables.”

For Titan Company, the significance is that Motilal Oswal Financial Services is backing the stock within a consumer strategy that favours discretionary businesses with stronger earnings momentum.

High gold prices could make the next few quarters look slower

Nomura’s main near-term concern is not a collapse in demand, but the tougher comparison Titan Company faces from the third quarter onwards.

The company will be cycling jewellery sales growth of 40% in the third quarter, 45% in the fourth quarter and 38% in the first quarter, according to Nomura. If gold prices remain at current levels, the benefit that high gold prices have provided to reported revenue growth could also fade.

Nomura said, “We note that Titan will be cycling a high jewelry sales growth base of 40% / 45% / 38% in 3Q/4Q/1Q. In addition, the benefits of high gold prices could fade if gold prices remain at these levels, indicating that revenue growth may see optical moderation on a q-q basis from 3Q onwards.”

That makes the headline growth rate harder to read in isolation. A moderation in reported jewellery growth would partly be a function of the unusually strong base and elevated gold prices rather than necessarily a deterioration in Titan Company’s underlying business.

Nomura still expects consolidated FY27 sales growth of 19% and earnings before interest and taxes growth of 23%. It also retains its expectation of 19% compound annual growth in consolidated jewellery sales and 18% compound annual growth in jewellery earnings before interest and taxes over FY26-FY30.

Titan: Long-term scope based on market share, store productivity

Nomura’s longer-term investment case goes beyond the next quarter.

The brokerage estimates Titan Company’s share of the domestic jewellery market increased to around 8% in FY24 from about 5% in FY19. It expects the company to reach around 10% by FY28 as it expands its presence in tier 2, tier 3 and tier 4 cities and benefits from the move towards organised jewellery retailers.

Nomura also expects revenue per store and per square foot to improve as ticket sizes rise, the market becomes more formalised and wedding jewellery contributes a larger share of sales. It expects wedding jewellery to account for 25% of Titan Company’s sales over the next three to five years, compared with 20% currently.

Nomura said, “We view Titan as a key beneficiary of the rising affluent and elite income population in India, with sales growth at 1.5-2x GDP of India over the medium term.”

The brokerage also expects Titan Company to expand its international presence, with plans to add 50 Tanishq stores over the medium term. The integration of Damas Jewellery is intended to broaden the company’s reach among the global Indian diaspora.

Lab-grown diamonds could add to the margin mix

Titan Company has also entered lab-grown diamonds through a new brand, beYon, from the House of Titan, using an exclusive store format.

Nomura views the move positively because it allows the company to address consumers who prefer lab-grown diamonds. According to the brokerage, Titan Company estimates that industry margins on lab-grown diamonds are higher than those on natural diamond jewellery, which could make the category positive for overall gross margins.

Nomura said, “We believe this is a step in the right direction, as Titan will now be enabled to capture consumers who prefer lab-grown diamonds. Titan estimates industry margins for LGD are higher than for real diamond jewelry and hence will be gross-margin accretive to the overall business, according to management.”

The move also gives Titan Company another category as preferences within diamond jewellery change. Nomura, however, lists consumer preference for lab-grown diamonds over natural diamonds as one of the risks to its target price, indicating that the category could become both an opportunity and a competitive consideration for the company.

Titan: Nomura sees Rs 5,425 as target, Motilal Oswal backs stock

Nomura has retained its ‘Buy’ rating and Rs 5,425 target price on Titan Company. Its valuation uses a price-to-earnings multiple of 60 times June 2028 estimated earnings per share, in line with the company’s past 10-year average trading multiple.

Nomura expects Titan Company to deliver 19% consolidated sales growth and 23% earnings before interest and taxes growth in FY27, with an earnings-per-share compound annual growth rate of 22% over FY26-FY29.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services is similarly constructive, retaining Titan Company as a ‘Buy’ and forecasting profit after tax growth of 26% in FY27 and 25% in FY28.

The two brokerage views point to a similar broad conclusion.

The immediate test will be whether Titan Company can maintain its earnings momentum as it moves against much higher jewellery growth comparisons and as the revenue benefit from elevated gold prices becomes less pronounced.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.