Titan Company share price surged over 3% in early trade after the Tata Group company reported strong growth across its consumer businesses for the June quarter.

Following the quarterly business update, leading brokerage houses including Motilal Oswal and Nomura reiterated their positive view on the stock, with target prices implying double-digit upside from current levels.

According to the company’s quarterly business update, Titan’s overall consumer business grew 41% year-on-year during Q1FY27. The company also expanded its retail footprint by adding 77 stores on a net basis, taking its total network to 3,680 stores at the end of June 2026.

Titan clarified that these figures are provisional and subject to a limited review by its statutory auditors.

Jewellery business continues to drive growth

The jewellery segment remained the biggest contributor to Titan’s performance during the quarter. According to the company, demand remained healthy despite elevated gold prices. This was supported by festive buying and purchases during Akshaya Tritiya, one of the country’s busiest gold-buying festivals.

According to the brokerage report by Motilal Oswal, “The jewellery portfolio delivered ~39% YoY (est. 38%) growth in Q1FY27, led by healthy festive and Akshaya Tritiya demand.”

Nomura also highlighted that jewellery sales exceeded its expectations. The brokerage said, “Jewelry sales grew by 39%, above our forecast of c.37% year-on-year.”

The brokerage added that “buyer growth (equivalent to footfalls) further improved sequentially to early double-digits as gold prices remained relatively stable during Q1.”

According to Nomura, demand remained broad-based as both studded jewellery and plain gold jewellery recorded healthy growth, while gold coin sales continued their strong momentum.

Store expansion remains another key growth driver

Apart from sales growth, brokerages believe Titan’s aggressive retail expansion could support future earnings.

Nomura noted, “Store openings step up: Tanishq / CaratLane opened around 22 / 11 stores during Q1, above our expectation.”

The brokerage believes the larger store network could help the company maintain growth momentum during Q2FY27 as new outlets begin contributing to revenue.

The company’s continued expansion into international markets. Furthermore, newer product categories are also being closely watched by analysts.

What leading brokerages saying?

Motilal Oswal has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Titan with a target price of Rs 5,250. This implies an upside potential of around 17% from the current market price.

Nomura has also retained its ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 5,000, indicating a potential upside of about 11%.

The brokerage expects Titan to continue benefiting from India’s growing organised jewellery market. Nomura said, “Titan is one of the faster-growing domestic jewelry players and has gained share from c.5% in FY19 to c.8% in FY24.”

Nomura further expects the company to increase its market share over the next few years as consumers continue shifting from unorganised jewellers to organised brands offering certified purity, wider designs and better customer experience.

The brokerage also pointed to Titan’s international expansion strategy, saying the company plans to expand the Tanishq brand overseas while strengthening its presence after integrating Damas Jewellery. It also expects Titan’s entry into the lab-grown diamond segment to widen its addressable market.

What investors should watch next

While the June quarter business update indicates healthy demand across Titan’s businesses, analysts say the company’s upcoming quarterly earnings will provide greater clarity on margins and profitability. According to brokerage reports, factors such as gold prices, festive demand, store expansion, international growth and consumer spending trends will remain key indicators for the stock over the coming quarters.

Disclaimer: The views and target prices mentioned in this report are based on assessments by leading brokerage houses and do not constitute direct investment advice. Readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any buy, sell, or hold decisions regarding equity investments. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.