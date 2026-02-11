Titan Company’s shares up 1% in the early trade today (February 11) after the Tata Group firm reported a strong set of numbers for the October-December quarter of FY26 (Q3FY26). The stock touched a fresh 52-week high of Rs 4,329.60 ahead of the results announcement on February 9 and closed at Rs 4,293.80.

Let’s take a look at the 3 key things every investor needs to know post the company’s q3 result–

Titan Q3: Earnings growth driven by a sharp jump in revenue

Titan reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,684 crore in Q3 FY26, a 61% rise from Rs 1,047 crore in the same quarter last year.

This jump was largely supported by a sharp expansion in revenue from operations, which rose to around Rs 25,400 crore from nearly Rs 17,700 crore a year ago. This translates into a growth of over 40%.

At the same time, total expenses increased to more than Rs 23,000 crore.

Titan Q3: Jewellery remains the core engine despite higher gold prices

The jewellery business continued to anchor Titan’s quarterly performance. Segment revenue crossed Rs 22,500 crore during the quarter, growing over 40% year-on-year. This is even as gold prices rose by nearly 12% during the same period.

Furthermore, domestic jewellery sales remained strong. This is majorly supported by festive demand, wedding-related purchases and exchange programmes.

Titan’s India jewellery business alone generated more than Rs 21,000 crore in quarterly revenue. The company also added nearly 50 net new jewellery stores globally in Q3.

Titan share performance

Titan’s stock performance remains a key focus following the results.

The shares have delivered over 187% returns in the last five years and more than 75% in the past three years. Over the last one year, the stock has gained close to 30%, while it is up over 6% on a year-to-date basis in 2026.

As of February 10, Titan’s market capitalisation stood above Rs 3.8 trillion.

Conclusion

With the stock trading near its lifetime highs, investors are now watching whether revenue growth, jewellery demand and margins can remain steady in the coming quarters, especially amid fluctuating gold prices and rising costs.