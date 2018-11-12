Titan share price zooms 4% despite tepid Q2 results; should you buy stock?

By: | Published: November 12, 2018 10:33 AM

Titan Company shares gained more than 4.2% in the morning trade on Monday to intra-day high of Rs 883.40. In the latest Jul-Sep quarter, Titan has reported its its lowest quarterly profit growth in over two years.

Titan Company shares gained more than 4.2% in the morning trade on Monday to intra-day high of Rs 883.40.

Shares of jewellery maker Titan Company surged on Monday morning despite the firm reporting tepid Q2 results in the latest quarter. Titan Company shares gained more than 4.2% in the morning trade on Monday to intra-day high of Rs 883.40. In the latest Jul-Sep quarter, Titan has reported its its lowest quarterly profit growth in over two years. Titan’s net profit rose 3% to Rs 314.4 crore as compared to the comparable period previous fiscal. The latest figures came in below analyst estimates, as a analyst poll by Bloomberg had estimated net profit at Rs 367 crore.

Net sales rose 26% to Rs 4,406 crore, while analysts estimated it at Rs 4,143 crore. vAfter the latest results, BNP paribas has maintained a buy call on the shares with a target price of Rs 1,042. The brokerage firm noted that the underlying jewellery demand looks promising. The firm has lowered FY 19-21 estimates by 1-2%. Deutsche Bank has raised the share price target to Rs 1,100.

Also read: Rs 1 lakh invested equally in 10 ‘fastest’ stocks would have multiplied your wealth 17 times in just 5 years

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

The global brokerage firm has said that the correction in gold prices is a key risk to the firm’s business model. The reversal of custom duties could lead to inventory losses. The firm has modeled 26% CAGR over FY 19-21. The virtuous cycle of market share gains are likely to continue in case of Titan.

“The company has done well across all its businesses in the second quarter, delivering 26% growth over last year. The jewellery business picked up this quarter after a soft first quarter and the watches business had one of its best quarters with an extremely healthy growth in bottom line for the first half. The eyewear business has picked up too with our investments in brand building showing results now,” Titan’s managing director Bhaskar Bhat said in a statement filed with the BSE on Friday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Titan share price zooms 4% despite tepid Q2 results; should you buy stock?
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition