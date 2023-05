Titan share price soars nearly 1% after Q4FY23 net profit jumps 50%; Should you buy, sell or hold Titan stock?

Titan share price rose today after the company reported a 50% jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 734 crore for the quarter ended March 2023.

Titan's revenue from operations rose 25% to Rs 8,753 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 6,977 crore in the previous year.

Titan share price rose 0.83% to Rs 2,676.1 today after the company recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share and reported a 50% jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 734 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 against a net profit of Rs 491 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue from operations rose 25% to Rs 8,753 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 6,977 crore in the previous year.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Follow us on facebook

twitter

instagram

telegram