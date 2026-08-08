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Titan Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

TITAN SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Titan Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹42.52 Closed
0.52₹ 0.22
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Titan Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.66₹44.97
₹42.52
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.00₹58.35
₹42.52
Open Price
₹44.97
Prev. Close
₹42.30
Volume
37,903

Source: Dion Global

Titan Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Titan Securities		-2.12-0.77-10.7816.9742.6423.4915.48
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Titan Securities has gained 42.64% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Titan Securities has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Titan Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Titan Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
542.4642.7
1042.4342.57
2042.2442.49
5042.8742.84
10044.1542.73
20041.741.55

Source: Dion Global

Titan Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Titan Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Titan Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTTitan Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter End
Jul 07, 2026, 06:23 AM IST ISTTitan Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTTitan Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
May 30, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTTitan Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED MAY 30, 2026
May 30, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTTitan Securities - Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 202

Source: Dion Global

About Titan Securities

Titan Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190DL1993PLC052050 and registration number is 052050. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Saurabh Shashwat
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Manju Singla
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Suresh Chand Singla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Singla
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Shreya Kamal Dhanuka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Radheshyam Bansal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Titan Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Titan Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Titan Securities is ₹42.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Titan Securities?

The Titan Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Titan Securities?

The market cap of Titan Securities is ₹106.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Titan Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Titan Securities are ₹44.97 and ₹41.66.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Titan Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Titan Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Titan Securities is ₹58.35 and 52-week low of Titan Securities is ₹29.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Titan Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Titan Securities has shown returns of 0.52% over the past day, -0.77% for the past month, -10.78% over 3 months, 42.64% over 1 year, 23.49% across 3 years, and 15.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Titan Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Titan Securities are 8.54 and 1.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Titan Securities News

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