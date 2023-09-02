Follow Us

TITAN SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.81 Closed
0.930.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Titan Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.70₹22.49
₹21.81
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.81₹28.40
₹21.81
Open Price
₹22.49
Prev. Close
₹21.61
Volume
44,270

Titan Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122.3
  • R222.79
  • R323.09
  • Pivot
    22
  • S121.51
  • S221.21
  • S320.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.0821.94
  • 1019.3522.04
  • 2020.3321.58
  • 5018.7719.93
  • 10017.6118.86
  • 20018.7118.4

Titan Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.2717.5730.9126.1435.05178.19433.25
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Titan Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Titan Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Titan Securities Ltd.

Titan Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190DL1993PLC052050 and registration number is 052050. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Aashish Dalmia
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Manju Singla
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Singla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Chand Singla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Radheshyam Bansal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Titan Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Titan Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Titan Securities Ltd. is ₹54.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Titan Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Titan Securities Ltd. is 84.86 and PB ratio of Titan Securities Ltd. is 1.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Titan Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Titan Securities Ltd. is ₹21.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Titan Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Titan Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Titan Securities Ltd. is ₹28.40 and 52-week low of Titan Securities Ltd. is ₹14.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

