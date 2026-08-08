What is the share price of Titan Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Titan Securities is ₹42.52 as on .

What kind of stock is Titan Securities? The Titan Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Titan Securities? The market cap of Titan Securities is ₹106.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Titan Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Titan Securities are ₹44.97 and ₹41.66.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Titan Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Titan Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Titan Securities is ₹58.35 and 52-week low of Titan Securities is ₹29.00 as on .

How has the Titan Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The Titan Securities has shown returns of 0.52% over the past day, -0.77% for the past month, -10.78% over 3 months, 42.64% over 1 year, 23.49% across 3 years, and 15.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Titan Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Titan Securities are 8.54 and 1.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global