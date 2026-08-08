Here's the live share price of Titan Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Titan Securities
|-2.12
|-0.77
|-10.78
|16.97
|42.64
|23.49
|15.48
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Titan Securities has gained 42.64% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Titan Securities has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|42.46
|42.7
|10
|42.43
|42.57
|20
|42.24
|42.49
|50
|42.87
|42.84
|100
|44.15
|42.73
|200
|41.7
|41.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Titan Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Titan Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter End
|Jul 07, 2026, 06:23 AM IST IST
|Titan Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Titan Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
|May 30, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Titan Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED MAY 30, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|Titan Securities - Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 202
Source: Dion Global
Titan Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190DL1993PLC052050 and registration number is 052050. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Titan Securities is ₹42.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Titan Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Titan Securities is ₹106.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Titan Securities are ₹44.97 and ₹41.66.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Titan Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Titan Securities is ₹58.35 and 52-week low of Titan Securities is ₹29.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Titan Securities has shown returns of 0.52% over the past day, -0.77% for the past month, -10.78% over 3 months, 42.64% over 1 year, 23.49% across 3 years, and 15.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Titan Securities are 8.54 and 1.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global