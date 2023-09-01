Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.02
|8.63
|-11.20
|-27.94
|89.96
|1,440.20
|307.05
|8.49
|20.51
|32.14
|30.21
|26.30
|600.55
|457.97
|8.11
|22.57
|23.22
|27.05
|7.44
|511.90
|485.22
|4.59
|8.37
|19.07
|26.00
|19.74
|140.13
|79.78
|0.49
|13.77
|29.25
|85.35
|51.34
|240.93
|210.40
|11.85
|30.46
|25.37
|49.55
|40.07
|701.15
|231.94
|3.60
|4.36
|14.57
|45.95
|7.79
|895.11
|633.92
|10.24
|3.88
|12.11
|11.26
|-8.90
|144.55
|27.75
|5.42
|-3.41
|10.06
|27.29
|-9.49
|29.60
|-13.02
|4.18
|9.55
|2.09
|15.90
|-28.91
|311.27
|425.34
|-0.94
|-3.27
|-15.99
|-9.13
|-45.57
|79.46
|50.21
|0.08
|-0.75
|-16.64
|-50.44
|-17.33
|791.53
|1,170.53
|7.99
|7.30
|50.20
|56.67
|34.94
|346.30
|110.30
|4.40
|19.42
|11.35
|31.83
|-11.60
|562.64
|236.40
|18.58
|13.07
|18.89
|22.90
|-6.98
|389.39
|111.96
|-4.23
|-1.45
|-8.13
|-11.83
|-15.92
|114.83
|-34.73
|5.83
|0.07
|28.58
|23.10
|-25.13
|123.01
|31.63
|8.08
|0.87
|27.72
|35.20
|-2.11
|70.97
|-49.77
|-0.46
|5.90
|1.65
|12.39
|-23.58
|244.80
|157.31
|-1.81
|-4.05
|10.17
|1.81
|-35.21
|1,301.11
|154.36
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Othes
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Titan Intech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200AP1984PLC004380 and registration number is 004380. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Titan Intech Ltd. is ₹33.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Titan Intech Ltd. is 14.96 and PB ratio of Titan Intech Ltd. is 1.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Titan Intech Ltd. is ₹45.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Titan Intech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Titan Intech Ltd. is ₹85.70 and 52-week low of Titan Intech Ltd. is ₹21.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.