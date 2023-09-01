Follow Us

TITAN INTECH LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹45.59 Closed
1.990.89
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:38 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Titan Intech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹45.59₹45.59
₹45.59
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.00₹85.70
₹45.59
Open Price
₹45.59
Prev. Close
₹44.70
Volume
1,960

Titan Intech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R145.59
  • R245.59
  • R345.59
  • Pivot
    45.59
  • S145.59
  • S245.59
  • S345.59

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 528.2143.93
  • 1028.5744.08
  • 2029.2244.27
  • 5026.5245.56
  • 10023.446.18
  • 20017.4742.7

Titan Intech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.028.63-11.20-27.9489.961,440.20307.05
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Titan Intech Ltd. Share Holdings

Titan Intech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthes
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Titan Intech Ltd.

Titan Intech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200AP1984PLC004380 and registration number is 004380. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Zameer Ahammed Kottala
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vakkala Fayaz
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kottala Shaik Zeba Ruhin
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hebbagilumane Nagaraj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shivkumar Raju Subbaya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anmol Sanjay Sinha
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Titan Intech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Titan Intech Ltd.?

The market cap of Titan Intech Ltd. is ₹33.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Titan Intech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Titan Intech Ltd. is 14.96 and PB ratio of Titan Intech Ltd. is 1.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Titan Intech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Titan Intech Ltd. is ₹45.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Titan Intech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Titan Intech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Titan Intech Ltd. is ₹85.70 and 52-week low of Titan Intech Ltd. is ₹21.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

