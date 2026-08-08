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Titan Intech Share Price

NSE
BSE

TITAN INTECH

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Titan Intech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Titan Intech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.98₹1.01
₹1.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.63₹2.90
₹1.00
Open Price
₹1.01
Prev. Close
₹1.00
Volume
39,19,850

Source: Dion Global

Titan Intech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Titan Intech		03.09-2.910-3.72-11.2947.26
L&T Technology Services		0.9811.35-4.70-7.92-14.60-5.39-0.56
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-6.04-8.112.432.227.10-3.95-2.39
Netweb Technologies India		9.1916.6914.7755.69130.0877.2640.25
Sagility		0.395.211.51-10.58-6.0714.098.23
Firstsource Solutions		-7.3314.7619.00-4.60-24.3123.837.45
eClerx Services		-4.3017.8711.22-15.04-13.9626.2320.03
eMudhra		16.8623.871.537.11-29.046.9916.04
Route Mobile		-2.02-4.71-8.06-9.81-39.62-29.03-22.96
RPSG Ventures		-0.934.03-6.1718.674.2620.136.91
BLS E-Services		2.1615.2852.8583.2362.18-6.10-3.70
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		1.030.37-19.37-27.74-46.419.215.43
Protean eGov Technologies		-8.05-3.92-5.72-14.74-26.65-13.73-8.48
Hinduja Global Solutions		1.004.741.800.83-20.61-25.58-22.55
Aurum Proptech		2.460.8526.4426.4422.8816.7622.15
Creative Newtech		12.8242.3875.9359.2251.1214.758.61
One Point One Solutions		4.048.110.5511.5411.543.712.21
Alldigi Tech		-0.32-0.49-2.29-9.41-24.2010.9313.08
Kellton Tech Solutions		0-8.41-12.82-12.65-45.39-5.414.62
IRIS RegTech Solutions		3.890.335.311.18-27.5937.8815.14

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Titan Intech has declined 3.72% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Titan Intech has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).

Titan Intech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Titan Intech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.021
101.021
200.981
500.990.98
1000.920.99
2001.231.08

Source: Dion Global

Titan Intech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Titan Intech saw a rise in promoter holding to 15.80%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 84.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Titan Intech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:46 PM IST ISTTitan Intech - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 13, 2026, 09:50 PM IST ISTTitan Intech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 01:05 AM IST ISTTitan Intech - Results: Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 31, 2026, 01:02 AM IST ISTTitan Intech - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 23, 2026, 04:38 AM IST ISTTitan Intech - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Titan Intech

Titan Intech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200AP1984PLC004380 and registration number is 004380. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 84.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kumarraju Rudraraju
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Narsimharao Venkata Laxmi Venuturupalle
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bhavani Prasad Kale
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Ghanathe
    Director
  • Mr. Venkata Subba Rao Elchuri
    Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Putta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Padmasree Kunapareddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Titan Intech Share Price

What is the share price of Titan Intech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Titan Intech is ₹1.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Titan Intech?

The Titan Intech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Titan Intech?

The market cap of Titan Intech is ₹84.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Titan Intech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Titan Intech are ₹1.01 and ₹0.98.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Titan Intech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Titan Intech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Titan Intech is ₹2.90 and 52-week low of Titan Intech is ₹0.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Titan Intech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Titan Intech has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 3.09% for the past month, -2.91% over 3 months, -3.72% over 1 year, -11.29% across 3 years, and 47.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Titan Intech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Titan Intech are 15.06 and 0.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Titan Intech News

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