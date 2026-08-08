Here's the live share price of Titan Intech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Titan Intech
|0
|3.09
|-2.91
|0
|-3.72
|-11.29
|47.26
|L&T Technology Services
|0.98
|11.35
|-4.70
|-7.92
|-14.60
|-5.39
|-0.56
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-6.04
|-8.11
|2.43
|2.22
|7.10
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Netweb Technologies India
|9.19
|16.69
|14.77
|55.69
|130.08
|77.26
|40.25
|Sagility
|0.39
|5.21
|1.51
|-10.58
|-6.07
|14.09
|8.23
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.33
|14.76
|19.00
|-4.60
|-24.31
|23.83
|7.45
|eClerx Services
|-4.30
|17.87
|11.22
|-15.04
|-13.96
|26.23
|20.03
|eMudhra
|16.86
|23.87
|1.53
|7.11
|-29.04
|6.99
|16.04
|Route Mobile
|-2.02
|-4.71
|-8.06
|-9.81
|-39.62
|-29.03
|-22.96
|RPSG Ventures
|-0.93
|4.03
|-6.17
|18.67
|4.26
|20.13
|6.91
|BLS E-Services
|2.16
|15.28
|52.85
|83.23
|62.18
|-6.10
|-3.70
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|1.03
|0.37
|-19.37
|-27.74
|-46.41
|9.21
|5.43
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-8.05
|-3.92
|-5.72
|-14.74
|-26.65
|-13.73
|-8.48
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|1.00
|4.74
|1.80
|0.83
|-20.61
|-25.58
|-22.55
|Aurum Proptech
|2.46
|0.85
|26.44
|26.44
|22.88
|16.76
|22.15
|Creative Newtech
|12.82
|42.38
|75.93
|59.22
|51.12
|14.75
|8.61
|One Point One Solutions
|4.04
|8.11
|0.55
|11.54
|11.54
|3.71
|2.21
|Alldigi Tech
|-0.32
|-0.49
|-2.29
|-9.41
|-24.20
|10.93
|13.08
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|0
|-8.41
|-12.82
|-12.65
|-45.39
|-5.41
|4.62
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|3.89
|0.33
|5.31
|1.18
|-27.59
|37.88
|15.14
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Titan Intech has declined 3.72% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Titan Intech has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.02
|1
|10
|1.02
|1
|20
|0.98
|1
|50
|0.99
|0.98
|100
|0.92
|0.99
|200
|1.23
|1.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Titan Intech saw a rise in promoter holding to 15.80%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 84.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:46 PM IST IST
|Titan Intech - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:50 PM IST IST
|Titan Intech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 01:05 AM IST IST
|Titan Intech - Results: Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 31, 2026, 01:02 AM IST IST
|Titan Intech - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 23, 2026, 04:38 AM IST IST
|Titan Intech - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Titan Intech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200AP1984PLC004380 and registration number is 004380. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 84.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Titan Intech is ₹1.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Titan Intech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Titan Intech is ₹84.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Titan Intech are ₹1.01 and ₹0.98.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Titan Intech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Titan Intech is ₹2.90 and 52-week low of Titan Intech is ₹0.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Titan Intech has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 3.09% for the past month, -2.91% over 3 months, -3.72% over 1 year, -11.29% across 3 years, and 47.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Titan Intech are 15.06 and 0.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global