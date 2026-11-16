Trains are not built overnight. But sometimes, the factory gets noticeably busier. Between July and September 2026, Titagarh Rail Systems delivered 51 passenger coaches, up from 30 in the quarter before. Then a fresh order for 4,955 freight wagons arrived.

Jefferies believes these developments could improve the prospects of Titagarh Rail Systems. The global investment bank has raised its target price for the stock and expects stronger earnings growth over the coming years.

Jefferies on Titagarh: What’s fuelling the bullish call

In a report dated November 13, 2026, Jefferies maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Titagarh Rail Systems and increased its target price to Rs 1,050 from Rs 990. Based on the reference share price of Rs 738 mentioned in the report, the revised target indicates an upside potential of around 42%.

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Jefferies’ revised outlook follows a better-than-expected September quarter performance, improving passenger rail execution and a fresh order for wagons.

Here is a detailed analysis of the investment rationale driving this railway sector stock –

Jefferies on Titagarh Rail Systems: Passenger rail business drives earnings visibility

One of the key factors behind Jefferies’ revised estimates is the improvement in Titagarh’s Passenger Rail Systems (PRS) business. The company delivered 51 passenger coaches in the September 2026 quarter, compared with 30 in the June quarter and 64 during the entire FY26.

Jefferies’ report pointed to a strong quarter. Passenger rail revenue grew 2.5 times compared with a year ago, and September quarter EBITDA, which is the profit a company makes from its core operations before certain costs, beat the Jefferies’ estimates by 22%.

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Jefferies pointed out that blended realisations dropped 42% year-on-year, yet margins improved by 535 basis points. According to the global investment bank report, the difference comes down to a change in the mix of projects the company handled during the quarter.

Titagarh has set a target of roughly 200 metro coach deliveries in FY27, but Jefferies is a little more cautious and expects about 180. The company also plans to roll out its first Vande Bharat prototype by the fourth quarter of FY27.

The passenger rail order book is large, at Rs 10,800 crore, or roughly 8.5 times what Jefferies expects the company to sell in FY27. That gives it work for years to come, with Vande Bharat orders lined up for execution until FY32 and metro orders stretching into the first half of FY29.

Jefferies said, “The PRS Order Book (OB) provides strong visibility, with existing Vande Bharat orders scheduled until FY32E and metro orders into 1HFY29E.”

Jefferies on Titagarh Rail Systems: Can fresh wagon orders support the freight business?

The passenger rail business is not the only segment investors need to watch. Titagarh’s Freight Rail Systems (FRS) division has faced pressure from a decline in wagon sales.

Wagon sales fell 29% year-on-year in the September quarter as the company’s earlier order book was being depleted. However, a recent order for 4,955 wagons has improved the near-term outlook.

Jefferies says the new order could stretch the company’s earnings visibility into FY28, where it earlier stopped at FY27. On the factory floor, management wants to ramp up output to about 1,000 wagons a month by the fourth quarter of FY27, more than double the 427 wagons a month it averaged in the first half.

Jefferies noted, “We believe the order extends earnings visibility into FY28E vs. FY27E earlier.”

Jefferies on Titagarh Rail Systems: Wheel manufacturing and expansion plans

Titagarh is also working on its forged-wheel manufacturing plant, a joint venture with Ramkrishna Forgings. Trial production and Indian Railways inspection are underway, with commercial production expected to begin in December 2026.

Jefferies noted that “Aspirations to move up the technology value chain remain intact.”

Titagarh is also looking beyond India. It has signed a non-binding MoU with Siemens to explore international metro projects, which means neither side is yet committed to a deal.

Further ahead, the company wants to start manufacturing propulsion systems by FY28 and move into high-speed rail by FY30 with the help of strategic partners.

What should investors watch?

Jefferies has lifted its earnings per share estimates for FY27 to FY29 by anywhere from 6% to 30%. The global investment bank has pointed to stronger passenger rail execution and a better view of wagon orders as the reasons. To value the core business, it has used 28 times estimated September 2028 earnings, and it has added the upcoming wheel joint venture to the valuation as well.

However, Jefferies has also highlighted risks. These include delays in receiving new orders and weaker-than-expected execution.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.