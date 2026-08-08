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Titaanium Ten Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

TITAANIUM TEN ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Titaanium Ten Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.00 Closed
3.32₹ 0.61
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Titaanium Ten Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.39₹19.00
₹19.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.89₹124.20
₹19.00
Open Price
₹18.39
Prev. Close
₹18.39
Volume
2,000

Source: Dion Global

Titaanium Ten Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Titaanium Ten Enterprises		2.21-12.96-28.57-62.96-78.49-22.6220.59
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Titaanium Ten Enterprises has declined 78.49% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Titaanium Ten Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Titaanium Ten Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Titaanium Ten Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.6118.79
1019.6119.42
2021.3420.9
5025.2325.42
10032.3935.42
20061.6348.65

Source: Dion Global

Titaanium Ten Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Titaanium Ten Enterprises saw a rise in promoter holding to 67.37%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Titaanium Ten Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:35 AM IST ISTTitaanium Ten Enterp - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Directors' Report And Annexures Thereon For The F
Jul 07, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTTitaanium Ten Enterp - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTTitaanium Ten Enterp - Board Meeting Outcome for Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltdhas Informed BSE That The Meeting Of The Board O
May 18, 2026, 04:05 PM IST ISTTitaanium Ten Enterp - Board Meeting Intimation for Standalone Audited Financial Results Along With AuditReport Thereon
Apr 11, 2026, 07:58 PM IST ISTTitaanium Ten Enterp - Clarification On Price Movements Of M/S Titaanium Ten Enterprise Limited

Source: Dion Global

About Titaanium Ten Enterprises

Titaanium Ten Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100GJ2008PLC055075 and registration number is 055075. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 152.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Ilaben Kapadia
    Chairperson & Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shhalu Kapadia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Nidhi Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kantilal Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Titaanium Ten Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Titaanium Ten Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Titaanium Ten Enterprises is ₹19.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Titaanium Ten Enterprises?

The Titaanium Ten Enterprises is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Titaanium Ten Enterprises?

The market cap of Titaanium Ten Enterprises is ₹12.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Titaanium Ten Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Titaanium Ten Enterprises are ₹19.00 and ₹18.39.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Titaanium Ten Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Titaanium Ten Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Titaanium Ten Enterprises is ₹124.20 and 52-week low of Titaanium Ten Enterprises is ₹16.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Titaanium Ten Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Titaanium Ten Enterprises has shown returns of 3.32% over the past day, -12.96% for the past month, -28.57% over 3 months, -78.49% over 1 year, -22.62% across 3 years, and 20.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Titaanium Ten Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Titaanium Ten Enterprises are 4.02 and 0.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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