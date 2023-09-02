Follow Us

TITAANIUM TEN ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹44.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Titaanium Ten Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.00₹44.00
₹44.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.20₹48.40
₹44.00
Open Price
₹44.00
Prev. Close
₹44.00
Volume
0

Titaanium Ten Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R144
  • R244
  • R344
  • Pivot
    44
  • S144
  • S244
  • S344

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.6143.49
  • 1014.1842.96
  • 2013.8440.53
  • 5013.0633.36
  • 10010.3926.27
  • 2009.0420.14

Titaanium Ten Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.6410.0022.67126.34307.41778.24627.27
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.86-14.63-11.21-19.62-37.87-5.37-44.25
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-1.800.56-10.3545.4152.64962.703,832.00
0.11-0.198.4914.104.50163.93103.53
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62

Titaanium Ten Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Titaanium Ten Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
27 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Titaanium Ten Enterprises Ltd.

Titaanium Ten Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100GJ2008PLC055075 and registration number is 055075. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 252.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Ilaben Kapadia
    Chairperson & Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shalu Kapadia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Nidhi Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kantilal Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Titaanium Ten Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Titaanium Ten Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Titaanium Ten Enterprises Ltd. is ₹29.61 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Titaanium Ten Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Titaanium Ten Enterprises Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Titaanium Ten Enterprises Ltd. is 1.85 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Titaanium Ten Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Titaanium Ten Enterprises Ltd. is ₹44.00 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Titaanium Ten Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Titaanium Ten Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Titaanium Ten Enterprises Ltd. is ₹48.40 and 52-week low of Titaanium Ten Enterprises Ltd. is ₹10.20 as on Aug 30, 2023.

