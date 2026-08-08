Here's the live share price of Titaanium Ten Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Titaanium Ten Enterprises
|2.21
|-12.96
|-28.57
|-62.96
|-78.49
|-22.62
|20.59
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Titaanium Ten Enterprises has declined 78.49% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Titaanium Ten Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.61
|18.79
|10
|19.61
|19.42
|20
|21.34
|20.9
|50
|25.23
|25.42
|100
|32.39
|35.42
|200
|61.63
|48.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Titaanium Ten Enterprises saw a rise in promoter holding to 67.37%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:35 AM IST IST
|Titaanium Ten Enterp - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Directors' Report And Annexures Thereon For The F
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|Titaanium Ten Enterp - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Titaanium Ten Enterp - Board Meeting Outcome for Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltdhas Informed BSE That The Meeting Of The Board O
|May 18, 2026, 04:05 PM IST IST
|Titaanium Ten Enterp - Board Meeting Intimation for Standalone Audited Financial Results Along With AuditReport Thereon
|Apr 11, 2026, 07:58 PM IST IST
|Titaanium Ten Enterp - Clarification On Price Movements Of M/S Titaanium Ten Enterprise Limited
Source: Dion Global
Titaanium Ten Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100GJ2008PLC055075 and registration number is 055075. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 152.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Titaanium Ten Enterprises is ₹19.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Titaanium Ten Enterprises is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Titaanium Ten Enterprises is ₹12.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Titaanium Ten Enterprises are ₹19.00 and ₹18.39.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Titaanium Ten Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Titaanium Ten Enterprises is ₹124.20 and 52-week low of Titaanium Ten Enterprises is ₹16.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Titaanium Ten Enterprises has shown returns of 3.32% over the past day, -12.96% for the past month, -28.57% over 3 months, -78.49% over 1 year, -22.62% across 3 years, and 20.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Titaanium Ten Enterprises are 4.02 and 0.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global