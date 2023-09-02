Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.64
|10.00
|22.67
|126.34
|307.41
|778.24
|627.27
|6.60
|-0.37
|33.60
|73.26
|24.80
|223.63
|10.46
|-2.58
|14.95
|13.47
|22.05
|87.90
|676.39
|295.05
|0.20
|-0.70
|4.31
|8.94
|-6.97
|75.68
|140.93
|-9.86
|-14.63
|-11.21
|-19.62
|-37.87
|-5.37
|-44.25
|9.69
|20.26
|26.07
|18.57
|-22.85
|161.50
|17.99
|0.18
|4.16
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|3.20
|-1.89
|35.39
|57.07
|55.80
|68.86
|111.25
|0.08
|4.07
|34.48
|23.58
|70.05
|3,612.71
|7,498.50
|0.53
|13.24
|-7.11
|-47.23
|-83.50
|10,195.83
|6,802.23
|1.70
|6.96
|18.89
|24.76
|-16.18
|32.56
|-27.87
|-1.80
|0.56
|-10.35
|45.41
|52.64
|962.70
|3,832.00
|0.11
|-0.19
|8.49
|14.10
|4.50
|163.93
|103.53
|5.63
|4.21
|-0.36
|-12.74
|-31.08
|3,022.63
|1,124.03
|4.90
|0.67
|11.33
|13.54
|-3.84
|139.22
|25.08
|5.96
|18.17
|31.27
|6.78
|-48.29
|224.42
|84.32
|6.73
|21.55
|22.70
|28.36
|2.11
|439.20
|47.04
|-8.68
|42.64
|61.41
|65.83
|28.06
|413.36
|107.28
|-5.15
|-25.84
|-70.26
|-70.26
|-79.59
|206.94
|-90.22
|0.56
|0
|-26.05
|-39.27
|-76.28
|-78.77
|-66.62
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Titaanium Ten Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100GJ2008PLC055075 and registration number is 055075. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 252.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Titaanium Ten Enterprises Ltd. is ₹29.61 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of Titaanium Ten Enterprises Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Titaanium Ten Enterprises Ltd. is 1.85 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Titaanium Ten Enterprises Ltd. is ₹44.00 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Titaanium Ten Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Titaanium Ten Enterprises Ltd. is ₹48.40 and 52-week low of Titaanium Ten Enterprises Ltd. is ₹10.20 as on Aug 30, 2023.