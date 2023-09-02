Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-9.53
|-30.44
|-43.17
|-9.66
|51.78
|682.14
|717.60
|-0.41
|4.62
|10.78
|25.65
|26.98
|85.35
|47.33
|-0.41
|-6.31
|3.35
|15.44
|16.54
|76.94
|87.07
|-0.93
|-9.77
|-1.48
|21.92
|52.58
|214.69
|54.11
|-2.06
|-8.09
|16.85
|58.91
|59.56
|151.54
|62.28
|1.53
|2.07
|43.05
|79.28
|96.24
|352.65
|110.13
|-0.78
|-4.57
|11.63
|28.55
|32.59
|39.08
|30.94
|4.87
|-1.18
|2.93
|3.02
|31.71
|96.58
|1.17
|-2.78
|2.90
|14.36
|5.74
|21.11
|105.88
|27.27
|15.57
|32.49
|29.82
|34.97
|13.75
|-76.46
|-57.89
|-1.98
|-5.40
|20.80
|14.67
|-5.90
|157.35
|104.12
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|To consider issue of Warrants
Tirupati Tyres Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111MH1988PLC285197 and registration number is 285197. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Tyres & Tubes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tirupati Tyres Ltd. is ₹74.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tirupati Tyres Ltd. is 360.71 and PB ratio of Tirupati Tyres Ltd. is 3.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tirupati Tyres Ltd. is ₹30.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tirupati Tyres Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tirupati Tyres Ltd. is ₹59.77 and 52-week low of Tirupati Tyres Ltd. is ₹18.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.