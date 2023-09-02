Follow Us

TIRUPATI TYRES LTD.

Sector : Tyres & Tubes | Smallcap | BSE
₹30.66 Closed
-1.98-0.62
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:34 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tirupati Tyres Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.66₹31.25
₹30.66
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.80₹59.77
₹30.66
Open Price
₹31.25
Prev. Close
₹31.28
Volume
9,000

Tirupati Tyres Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R131.05
  • R231.45
  • R331.64
  • Pivot
    30.86
  • S130.46
  • S230.27
  • S329.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.7432.59
  • 1021.1634.14
  • 2022.4336.38
  • 5021.5639.66
  • 10016.3840.06
  • 20010.9135.81

Tirupati Tyres Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.53-30.44-43.17-9.6651.78682.14717.60
-0.414.6210.7825.6526.9885.3547.33
-0.41-6.313.3515.4416.5476.9487.07
-0.93-9.77-1.4821.9252.58214.6954.11
-2.06-8.0916.8558.9159.56151.5462.28
1.532.0743.0579.2896.24352.65110.13
-0.78-4.5711.6328.5532.5939.0830.94
4.87-1.182.933.0231.7196.581.17
-2.782.9014.365.7421.11105.8827.27
15.5732.4929.8234.9713.75-76.46-57.89
-1.98-5.4020.8014.67-5.90157.35104.12

Tirupati Tyres Ltd. Share Holdings

Tirupati Tyres Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingStock Split
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingTo consider issue of Warrants

About Tirupati Tyres Ltd.

Tirupati Tyres Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111MH1988PLC285197 and registration number is 285197. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Tyres & Tubes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Saugat Mahapatra
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Ms. Apeksha Manoj Jadhav
    Director
  • Ms. Namita Kudkar
    Director

FAQs on Tirupati Tyres Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tirupati Tyres Ltd.?

The market cap of Tirupati Tyres Ltd. is ₹74.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tirupati Tyres Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tirupati Tyres Ltd. is 360.71 and PB ratio of Tirupati Tyres Ltd. is 3.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tirupati Tyres Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tirupati Tyres Ltd. is ₹30.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tirupati Tyres Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tirupati Tyres Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tirupati Tyres Ltd. is ₹59.77 and 52-week low of Tirupati Tyres Ltd. is ₹18.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

