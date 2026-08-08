Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Tirth Plastic Share Price

NSE
BSE

TIRTH PLASTIC

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Tirth Plastic along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.45 Closed
-2.97₹ -0.78
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Tirth Plastic Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.02₹26.00
₹25.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.11₹37.30
₹25.45
Open Price
₹26.00
Prev. Close
₹26.23
Volume
1,219

Source: Dion Global

Tirth Plastic Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tirth Plastic		-12.21-14.19-9.75-18.5679.3594.85141.47
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tirth Plastic has gained 79.35% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Tirth Plastic has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Tirth Plastic Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tirth Plastic Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.127.54
1029.8128.34
2029.1928.72
5029.3528.55
10027.3427.62
20023.5126.92

Source: Dion Global

Tirth Plastic Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tirth Plastic remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 76.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Tirth Plastic Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:17 PM IST ISTTirth Plastic - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The
Jul 24, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTTirth Plastic - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 11, 2026, 09:43 PM IST ISTTirth Plastic - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 09:43 PM IST ISTTirth Plastic - Revised Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On 04Th July, 2026
Jul 05, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTTirth Plastic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue

Source: Dion Global

About Tirth Plastic

Tirth Plastic Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209GJ1986PLC009021 and registration number is 009021. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized wholesale. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jigar Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashish Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aadesh Gadhave
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dharmesh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sandhya
    Non Independent Director

FAQs on Tirth Plastic Share Price

What is the share price of Tirth Plastic?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tirth Plastic is ₹25.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tirth Plastic?

The Tirth Plastic is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tirth Plastic?

The market cap of Tirth Plastic is ₹11.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tirth Plastic?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tirth Plastic are ₹26.00 and ₹25.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tirth Plastic?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tirth Plastic stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tirth Plastic is ₹37.30 and 52-week low of Tirth Plastic is ₹12.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tirth Plastic performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tirth Plastic has shown returns of -2.97% over the past day, -14.19% for the past month, -9.75% over 3 months, 79.35% over 1 year, 94.85% across 3 years, and 141.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tirth Plastic?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tirth Plastic are 29.84 and 4.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Tirth Plastic News

More Tirth Plastic News
Market Pulse