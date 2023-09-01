Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.82
|50.31
|246.04
|1,451.61
|1,451.61
|1,451.61
|1,451.61
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.54
|-5.84
|-0.75
|78.33
|123.76
|6,270.37
|10,017.65
|-11.08
|9.00
|52.75
|76.75
|176.08
|565.80
|196.39
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tirth Plastic Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209GJ1986PLC009021 and registration number is 009021. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized wholesale. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tirth Plastic Ltd. is ₹2.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tirth Plastic Ltd. is -240.5 and PB ratio of Tirth Plastic Ltd. is 0.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tirth Plastic Ltd. is ₹4.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tirth Plastic Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tirth Plastic Ltd. is ₹4.72 and 52-week low of Tirth Plastic Ltd. is ₹.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.