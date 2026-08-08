Here's the live share price of Tirth Plastic along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tirth Plastic
|-12.21
|-14.19
|-9.75
|-18.56
|79.35
|94.85
|141.47
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tirth Plastic has gained 79.35% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Tirth Plastic has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|29.1
|27.54
|10
|29.81
|28.34
|20
|29.19
|28.72
|50
|29.35
|28.55
|100
|27.34
|27.62
|200
|23.51
|26.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tirth Plastic remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 76.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:17 PM IST IST
|Tirth Plastic - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|Tirth Plastic - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 11, 2026, 09:43 PM IST IST
|Tirth Plastic - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 09:43 PM IST IST
|Tirth Plastic - Revised Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On 04Th July, 2026
|Jul 05, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|Tirth Plastic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue
Source: Dion Global
Tirth Plastic Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209GJ1986PLC009021 and registration number is 009021. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized wholesale. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tirth Plastic is ₹25.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tirth Plastic is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tirth Plastic is ₹11.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tirth Plastic are ₹26.00 and ₹25.02.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tirth Plastic stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tirth Plastic is ₹37.30 and 52-week low of Tirth Plastic is ₹12.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tirth Plastic has shown returns of -2.97% over the past day, -14.19% for the past month, -9.75% over 3 months, 79.35% over 1 year, 94.85% across 3 years, and 141.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tirth Plastic are 29.84 and 4.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global