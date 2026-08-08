What is the share price of Tirth Plastic? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tirth Plastic is ₹25.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Tirth Plastic? The Tirth Plastic is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tirth Plastic? The market cap of Tirth Plastic is ₹11.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tirth Plastic? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tirth Plastic are ₹26.00 and ₹25.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tirth Plastic? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tirth Plastic stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tirth Plastic is ₹37.30 and 52-week low of Tirth Plastic is ₹12.11 as on .

How has the Tirth Plastic performed historically in terms of returns? The Tirth Plastic has shown returns of -2.97% over the past day, -14.19% for the past month, -9.75% over 3 months, 79.35% over 1 year, 94.85% across 3 years, and 141.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tirth Plastic? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tirth Plastic are 29.84 and 4.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global