Tirth Plastic Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TIRTH PLASTIC LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.81 Closed
1.910.09
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tirth Plastic Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.81₹4.81
₹4.81
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.30₹4.72
₹4.81
Open Price
₹4.81
Prev. Close
₹4.72
Volume
1

Tirth Plastic Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.81
  • R24.81
  • R34.81
  • Pivot
    4.81
  • S14.81
  • S24.81
  • S34.81

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.434.55
  • 100.924.35
  • 200.853.97
  • 501.282.95
  • 1001.480
  • 2002.820

Tirth Plastic Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.8250.31246.041,451.611,451.611,451.611,451.61
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Tirth Plastic Ltd. Share Holdings

Tirth Plastic Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tirth Plastic Ltd.

Tirth Plastic Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209GJ1986PLC009021 and registration number is 009021. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized wholesale. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Varis Doshi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gunjan Doshi
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Manojbhai Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naresh Rana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurang Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sandhya
    Non Independent Director

FAQs on Tirth Plastic Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tirth Plastic Ltd.?

The market cap of Tirth Plastic Ltd. is ₹2.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tirth Plastic Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tirth Plastic Ltd. is -240.5 and PB ratio of Tirth Plastic Ltd. is 0.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tirth Plastic Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tirth Plastic Ltd. is ₹4.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tirth Plastic Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tirth Plastic Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tirth Plastic Ltd. is ₹4.72 and 52-week low of Tirth Plastic Ltd. is ₹.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

