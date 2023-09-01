What is the Market Cap of Tirth Plastic Ltd.? The market cap of Tirth Plastic Ltd. is ₹2.14 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tirth Plastic Ltd.? P/E ratio of Tirth Plastic Ltd. is -240.5 and PB ratio of Tirth Plastic Ltd. is 0.89 as on .

What is the share price of Tirth Plastic Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tirth Plastic Ltd. is ₹4.81 as on .