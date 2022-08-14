‘Tiranga is the biggest brand, it doesn’t need marketing’

Amid the mega outreach exercise of the national flag reaching a crescendo with the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and the criticism from some sections that we are moving in the direction of western countries such as the US, where people are free to do anything with it, industrialist and former MP Naveen Jindal said diginity and respect for the Tricolour is paramount.

“Every country has its own culture and values. We have plenty of means available to show respect to our national flag. I think dignity and respect for the national flag is paramount and it should never be compromised. Similar arguments were made when we fought for the right to display the flag. Every Indian loves the Tiranga and gives it the honour and respect it deserves,” said Jindal, who is the chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd.

Jindal has been at the forefront of taking the spirit of the Tricolour to the masses. It all began in 1992 when he started asking a simple question – why can’t an Indian display the national flag in India? This led to a decade-long legal struggle resulting in the historic Supreme Court judgement of 2004 giving every Indian the fundamental right to display the flag on all days of the year.

“After that judgement, I established the Flag Foundation of India along with my wife Shallu Jindal in 2005, to popularise the display of the Tiranga by more and more Indians, with a great sense of pride and dispel any misconceptions. I believe that we have been successful in bringing the message and values of the Tiranga to every Indian. It took time but you really can see the change. From a sports victory to a mountain expedition, from public buildings to small market places, from school functions to selfie points, Indians have really been showing their love and faith for the flag. It binds us all together,” he added.

Jindal has appreciated the Centre’s move of taking up the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. “It’s a dream come true for me to see the Tiranga reaching every household of the nation,” he added.