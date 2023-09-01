Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Tips Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TIPS INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹330.15 Closed
1.464.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tips Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹322.90₹331.50
₹330.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹143.00₹337.70
₹330.15
Open Price
₹327.20
Prev. Close
₹325.40
Volume
1,07,867

Tips Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1334.37
  • R2337.23
  • R3342.97
  • Pivot
    328.63
  • S1325.77
  • S2320.03
  • S3317.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,609.23324.43
  • 101,580.39319.11
  • 201,564.41310.92
  • 501,584.86284.71
  • 1001,601.97250.65
  • 2001,821.49218.09

Tips Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83
5.786.4030.5626.80-10.84-5.21-77.46

Tips Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Tips Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Samco Active Momentum Fund5,23,6193.6715.14

Tips Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingStock Split
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingBuy Back of Shares

About Tips Industries Ltd.

Tips Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92120MH1996PLC099359 and registration number is 099359. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sound recording and music publishing activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 135.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kumar Taurani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Taurani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Girish Taurani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Amitabh Mundhra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Tara Subramaniam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shashikant Vyas
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tips Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tips Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Tips Industries Ltd. is ₹4,240.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tips Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tips Industries Ltd. is 49.05 and PB ratio of Tips Industries Ltd. is 41.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tips Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tips Industries Ltd. is ₹330.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tips Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tips Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tips Industries Ltd. is ₹337.70 and 52-week low of Tips Industries Ltd. is ₹143.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data