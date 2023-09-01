Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Samco Active Momentum Fund
|5,23,619
|3.67
|15.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Buy Back of Shares
Tips Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92120MH1996PLC099359 and registration number is 099359. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sound recording and music publishing activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 135.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tips Industries Ltd. is ₹4,240.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tips Industries Ltd. is 49.05 and PB ratio of Tips Industries Ltd. is 41.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tips Industries Ltd. is ₹330.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tips Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tips Industries Ltd. is ₹337.70 and 52-week low of Tips Industries Ltd. is ₹143.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.