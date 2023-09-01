Follow Us

TIPS FILMS LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹533.20 Closed
0.63.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Tips Films Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹525.00₹538.85
₹533.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹296.90₹682.00
₹533.20
Open Price
₹525.00
Prev. Close
₹530.00
Volume
363

Tips Films Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1539.7
  • R2546.2
  • R3553.55
  • Pivot
    532.35
  • S1525.85
  • S2518.5
  • S3512

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5450.93524.14
  • 10383.9526.93
  • 20240.71533.22
  • 5096.28526.8
  • 10048.14504.57
  • 20024.07472.62

Tips Films Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.15-9.7523.8637.2569.1469.1469.14
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Tips Films Ltd. Share Holdings

Tips Films Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tips Films Ltd.

Tips Films Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74940MH2009PTC193028 and registration number is 193028. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kumar Taurani
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Taurani
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Jaya R Taurani
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Radhika Dudhat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkitaraman Iyer
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinode Thomas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Tips Films Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tips Films Ltd.?

The market cap of Tips Films Ltd. is ₹230.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tips Films Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tips Films Ltd. is 14.24 and PB ratio of Tips Films Ltd. is 2.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tips Films Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tips Films Ltd. is ₹533.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tips Films Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tips Films Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tips Films Ltd. is ₹682.00 and 52-week low of Tips Films Ltd. is ₹296.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

