Here's the live share price of Tips Films along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tips Films
|-3.22
|13.51
|-5.51
|-6.72
|-20.49
|-12.41
|3.40
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tips Films has declined 20.49% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Tips Films has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|383.72
|382.15
|10
|372.49
|375.94
|20
|349.84
|364.55
|50
|352
|356.5
|100
|350.16
|361.03
|200
|378.02
|385.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tips Films remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.05%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:24 AM IST IST
|Tips Films - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Tips Films - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 09, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|Tips Films - Newspaper Advertisement Regarding Standalone Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financ
|May 08, 2026, 08:32 PM IST IST
|Tips Films - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|May 08, 2026, 08:30 PM IST IST
|Tips Films - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Tips Films Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74940MH2009PTC193028 and registration number is 193028. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 158.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tips Films is ₹372.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tips Films is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tips Films is ₹161.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tips Films are ₹380.90 and ₹370.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tips Films stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tips Films is ₹571.45 and 52-week low of Tips Films is ₹278.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tips Films has shown returns of -0.97% over the past day, 13.51% for the past month, -5.51% over 3 months, -20.49% over 1 year, -12.41% across 3 years, and 3.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tips Films are -10.17 and 5.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global