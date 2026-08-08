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Tips Films Share Price

NSE
BSE

TIPS FILMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Tips Films along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹372.70 Closed
-0.97₹ -3.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tips Films Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹370.00₹380.90
₹372.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹278.55₹571.45
₹372.70
Open Price
₹378.60
Prev. Close
₹376.35
Volume
140

Source: Dion Global

Tips Films Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tips Films		-3.2213.51-5.51-6.72-20.49-12.413.40
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tips Films has declined 20.49% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Tips Films has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Tips Films Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tips Films Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5383.72382.15
10372.49375.94
20349.84364.55
50352356.5
100350.16361.03
200378.02385.7

Source: Dion Global

Tips Films Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tips Films remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.05%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tips Films Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:24 AM IST ISTTips Films - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30
Jul 07, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTTips Films - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 09, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTTips Films - Newspaper Advertisement Regarding Standalone Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financ
May 08, 2026, 08:32 PM IST ISTTips Films - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
May 08, 2026, 08:30 PM IST ISTTips Films - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Tips Films

Tips Films Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74940MH2009PTC193028 and registration number is 193028. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 158.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kumar S Taurani
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh S Taurani
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Jaya R Taurani
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Radhika Madhukar Dudhat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinode Thomas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amitabh Das Mundhra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tips Films Share Price

What is the share price of Tips Films?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tips Films is ₹372.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tips Films?

The Tips Films is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tips Films?

The market cap of Tips Films is ₹161.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tips Films?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tips Films are ₹380.90 and ₹370.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tips Films?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tips Films stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tips Films is ₹571.45 and 52-week low of Tips Films is ₹278.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tips Films performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tips Films has shown returns of -0.97% over the past day, 13.51% for the past month, -5.51% over 3 months, -20.49% over 1 year, -12.41% across 3 years, and 3.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tips Films?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tips Films are -10.17 and 5.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Tips Films News

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