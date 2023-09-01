Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.15
|-9.75
|23.86
|37.25
|69.14
|69.14
|69.14
|-1.17
|10.71
|36.64
|31.74
|7.29
|30.10
|-47.52
|2.71
|16.36
|37.00
|41.22
|23.82
|33.19
|-20.45
|3.04
|13.60
|25.66
|15.87
|-4.10
|26.53
|32.62
|-1.21
|-5.38
|12.14
|5.49
|-17.96
|103.08
|515.59
|3.35
|21.83
|33.47
|53.23
|14.60
|55.96
|5.03
|2.57
|-4.92
|24.59
|18.69
|-5.45
|687.02
|552.89
|2.61
|19.28
|6.29
|17.52
|-5.47
|86.01
|28.67
|0.79
|4.77
|-1.90
|1.33
|24.38
|2.25
|80.89
|7.42
|5.86
|20.42
|44.38
|13.45
|-3.70
|-3.70
|2.95
|14.20
|60.52
|123.26
|112.44
|1,666.75
|4,116.56
|-3.72
|0.83
|28.15
|18.74
|26.36
|72.08
|-74.55
|1.87
|5.22
|21.45
|10.51
|-5.94
|-48.93
|-7.74
|0.18
|3.43
|35.91
|48.86
|33.41
|1,146.15
|57.94
|-2.26
|-20.52
|-9.17
|15.60
|18.79
|123.20
|7.34
|3.77
|51.79
|71.18
|67.24
|87.40
|337.12
|333.40
|1.96
|4.65
|34.62
|43.99
|17.13
|-42.44
|-15.20
|2.74
|14.47
|42.43
|34.82
|-11.53
|67.37
|92.62
|-2.40
|-5.87
|-10.58
|7.91
|-56.06
|523.88
|492.98
|6.38
|7.28
|16.15
|6.20
|-21.82
|-3.71
|-50.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tips Films Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74940MH2009PTC193028 and registration number is 193028. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tips Films Ltd. is ₹230.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tips Films Ltd. is 14.24 and PB ratio of Tips Films Ltd. is 2.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tips Films Ltd. is ₹533.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tips Films Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tips Films Ltd. is ₹682.00 and 52-week low of Tips Films Ltd. is ₹296.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.