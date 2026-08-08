What is the share price of Tips Films? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tips Films is ₹372.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Tips Films? The Tips Films is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tips Films? The market cap of Tips Films is ₹161.11 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tips Films? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tips Films are ₹380.90 and ₹370.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tips Films? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tips Films stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tips Films is ₹571.45 and 52-week low of Tips Films is ₹278.55 as on .

How has the Tips Films performed historically in terms of returns? The Tips Films has shown returns of -0.97% over the past day, 13.51% for the past month, -5.51% over 3 months, -20.49% over 1 year, -12.41% across 3 years, and 3.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tips Films? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tips Films are -10.17 and 5.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global