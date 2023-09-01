Follow Us

Tinplate Company of India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TINPLATE COMPANY OF INDIA LTD.

Sector : Metals - Non Ferrous - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹398.10 Closed
3.4413.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tinplate Company of India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹385.00₹401.85
₹398.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹291.30₹386.40
₹398.10
Open Price
₹387.75
Prev. Close
₹384.85
Volume
7,59,242

Tinplate Company of India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1405
  • R2411.85
  • R3421.85
  • Pivot
    395
  • S1388.15
  • S2378.15
  • S3371.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5302.26376.15
  • 10301.86371.71
  • 20302.39367.5
  • 50310.88356.8
  • 100316.83345.73
  • 200340.44336.15

Tinplate Company of India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.166.7325.2928.7523.98184.9795.34
5.6816.2329.1770.64140.601,481.74442.39

Tinplate Company of India Ltd. Share Holdings

Tinplate Company of India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
17 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Apr, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Dividend
16 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tinplate Company of India Ltd.

Tinplate Company of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1920 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28112WB1920PLC003606 and registration number is 003606. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacturing of Tinplate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4249.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 104.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Koushik Chatterjee
    Chairman
  • Mr. R N Murthy
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Sougata Ray
    Director
  • Mr. B N Samal
    Director
  • Mr. Shashi Kant Maudgal
    Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Singhal
    Director
  • Dr. Rupali Basu
    Director
  • Ms. Atrayee Sanyal
    Director

FAQs on Tinplate Company of India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tinplate Company of India Ltd.?

The market cap of Tinplate Company of India Ltd. is ₹4,166.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tinplate Company of India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tinplate Company of India Ltd. is 68.91 and PB ratio of Tinplate Company of India Ltd. is 3.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tinplate Company of India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tinplate Company of India Ltd. is ₹398.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tinplate Company of India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tinplate Company of India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tinplate Company of India Ltd. is ₹386.40 and 52-week low of Tinplate Company of India Ltd. is ₹291.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

