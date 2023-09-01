Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|17 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Dividend
|16 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tinplate Company of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1920 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28112WB1920PLC003606 and registration number is 003606. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacturing of Tinplate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4249.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 104.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tinplate Company of India Ltd. is ₹4,166.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tinplate Company of India Ltd. is 68.91 and PB ratio of Tinplate Company of India Ltd. is 3.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tinplate Company of India Ltd. is ₹398.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tinplate Company of India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tinplate Company of India Ltd. is ₹386.40 and 52-week low of Tinplate Company of India Ltd. is ₹291.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.