What is the Market Cap of Tinna Trade Ltd.? The market cap of Tinna Trade Ltd. is ₹23.12 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tinna Trade Ltd.? P/E ratio of Tinna Trade Ltd. is -19.66 and PB ratio of Tinna Trade Ltd. is 0.8 as on .

What is the share price of Tinna Trade Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tinna Trade Ltd. is ₹27.00 as on .