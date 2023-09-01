Follow Us

Tinna Trade Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TINNA TRADE LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹27.00 Closed
-1.78-0.49
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tinna Trade Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.68₹29.00
₹27.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.56₹62.90
₹27.00
Open Price
₹28.00
Prev. Close
₹27.49
Volume
3,023

Tinna Trade Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R128.44
  • R229.88
  • R330.76
  • Pivot
    27.56
  • S126.12
  • S225.24
  • S323.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 548.826.73
  • 1048.5926.69
  • 2051.8826.53
  • 5043.8425.95
  • 10037.5626.34
  • 20035.9228.02

Tinna Trade Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.099.7613.54-3.40-19.1650.42-60.61
-1.76-1.21-1.6656.66-24.18769.301,065.76
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.40-52.0813.28707.931,552.195,238.9012,410.68
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Tinna Trade Ltd. Share Holdings

Tinna Trade Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tinna Trade Ltd.

Tinna Trade Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100DL2009PLC186397 and registration number is 186397. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 334.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Sekhri
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Adhiraj Amar Sarin
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Madan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sanvali Kaushik
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Tinna Trade Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tinna Trade Ltd.?

The market cap of Tinna Trade Ltd. is ₹23.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tinna Trade Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tinna Trade Ltd. is -19.66 and PB ratio of Tinna Trade Ltd. is 0.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tinna Trade Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tinna Trade Ltd. is ₹27.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tinna Trade Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tinna Trade Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tinna Trade Ltd. is ₹62.90 and 52-week low of Tinna Trade Ltd. is ₹21.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

