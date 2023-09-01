Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tinna Trade Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100DL2009PLC186397 and registration number is 186397. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 334.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tinna Trade Ltd. is ₹23.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tinna Trade Ltd. is -19.66 and PB ratio of Tinna Trade Ltd. is 0.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tinna Trade Ltd. is ₹27.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tinna Trade Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tinna Trade Ltd. is ₹62.90 and 52-week low of Tinna Trade Ltd. is ₹21.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.