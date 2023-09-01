Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tine Agro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01100GJ1994PLC117990 and registration number is 014457. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of onion. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tine Agro Ltd. is ₹.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tine Agro Ltd. is 1.66 and PB ratio of Tine Agro Ltd. is -0.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tine Agro Ltd. is ₹23.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tine Agro Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tine Agro Ltd. is ₹21.11 and 52-week low of Tine Agro Ltd. is ₹6.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.