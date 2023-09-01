Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Tine Agro Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TINE AGRO LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹23.22 Closed
102.11
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tine Agro Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.22₹23.22
₹23.22
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.70₹21.11
₹23.22
Open Price
₹23.22
Prev. Close
₹21.11
Volume
120

Tine Agro Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R123.22
  • R223.22
  • R323.22
  • Pivot
    23.22
  • S123.22
  • S223.22
  • S323.22

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.9819.23
  • 1011.4217.09
  • 2011.3114.37
  • 5012.4611.87
  • 10013.6911.54
  • 20020.1512.43

Tine Agro Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
33.5370.1170.11196.1776.58220.28220.28
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Tine Agro Ltd. Share Holdings

Tine Agro Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tine Agro Ltd.

Tine Agro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01100GJ1994PLC117990 and registration number is 014457. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of onion. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Akshaykumar Natubhai Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Akshay Hiteshkumar Soni
    Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Singh
    Director
  • Ms. Nilam Viren Makwana
    Director

FAQs on Tine Agro Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tine Agro Ltd.?

The market cap of Tine Agro Ltd. is ₹.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tine Agro Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tine Agro Ltd. is 1.66 and PB ratio of Tine Agro Ltd. is -0.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tine Agro Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tine Agro Ltd. is ₹23.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tine Agro Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tine Agro Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tine Agro Ltd. is ₹21.11 and 52-week low of Tine Agro Ltd. is ₹6.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data