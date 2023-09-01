Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TIMESCAN LOGISTICS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹157.00 Closed
0.961.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹157.00₹157.00
₹157.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹85.50₹182.85
₹157.00
Open Price
₹157.00
Prev. Close
₹155.50
Volume
2,000

Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1157
  • R2157
  • R3157
  • Pivot
    157
  • S1157
  • S2157
  • S3157

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 595.54159.23
  • 1097.19160.44
  • 20101.58159.57
  • 5087.42155.64
  • 10086.68148.25
  • 20063.89133.21

Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.65-2.940.9033.0583.6382.3582.35
5.979.0223.2825.85-23.12-18.31-18.31
-0.23-2.597.620.6724.2973.1870.86
0.53-11.36-2.53-24.95-25.39137.64129.75
-0.59-7.42-8.5720.4910.32314.93118.12
0.83-9.46-13.05-10.44-19.3582.94105.90
2.558.328.256.33-17.609.09-34.52
0.46-4.91119.89442.09224.616,591.892,025.32
-1.803.03-15.47-30.9038.5838.5838.58
1.489.8346.5960.5652.5176.6135.02
-0.68-7.983.8912.86-8.05114.99-48.33
-10.35-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78
4.72-6.9236.0073.05-2.8198.1998.19
-3.77-6.9514.6539.42320.12395.37159.30
00101.33102.68103.50101.33100.93
-0.41-8.67-11.31-8.334.94323.43290.65
-5.88-4.98-0.9131.2566.89205.08294.98
-8.9328.3725.3526.47163.09204.43231.93
7.47-8.33-15.38-41.93-53.53139.137.47
24.3612.79-16.38-26.52-67.01-58.90-89.50

Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd.

Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60232TN2006PLC061351 and registration number is 061351. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 168.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Moulana Taufeek Islam
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sundarraj Arunkumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jacob Anilkumar Bunga
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Munira Begam
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shekhar Chaki
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shanmugapriyan
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd. is ₹54.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd. is 3.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd. is ₹157.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd. is ₹182.85 and 52-week low of Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd. is ₹85.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data