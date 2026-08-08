What is the share price of Timescan Logistics (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Timescan Logistics (India) is ₹42.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Timescan Logistics (India)? The Timescan Logistics (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Timescan Logistics (India)? The market cap of Timescan Logistics (India) is ₹29.35 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Timescan Logistics (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Timescan Logistics (India) are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Timescan Logistics (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Timescan Logistics (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Timescan Logistics (India) is ₹69.05 and 52-week low of Timescan Logistics (India) is ₹38.05 as on .

How has the Timescan Logistics (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Timescan Logistics (India) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 3.83% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -29.94% over 1 year, -20.39% across 3 years, and -0.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Timescan Logistics (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Timescan Logistics (India) are 4.81 and 0.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global