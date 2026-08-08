Here's the live share price of Timescan Logistics (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Timescan Logistics (India)
|7.69
|3.83
|0
|-11.49
|-29.94
|-20.39
|-0.49
|Aegis Logistics
|7.04
|-0.92
|85.36
|89.50
|90.06
|53.87
|37.69
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.86
|6.86
|-4.08
|-1.64
|-8.74
|-3.33
|-1.19
|Delhivery
|-1.79
|-8.61
|-1.75
|9.12
|1.62
|4.59
|-2.47
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.68
|6.11
|41.89
|110.47
|119.35
|29.93
|17.01
|BlackBuck
|6.48
|1.29
|3.06
|-7.63
|11.72
|30.48
|17.31
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.98
|-3.94
|9.61
|26.79
|7.23
|-12.69
|-7.82
|VRL Logistics
|5.91
|18.57
|5.02
|-6.28
|-0.19
|-6.09
|13.06
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.66
|2.73
|0.46
|7.52
|26.75
|7.02
|-8.49
|Sindhu Trade Links
|0.61
|-6.83
|4.60
|-5.61
|-0.73
|-5.17
|0.76
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.54
|-6.55
|-6.27
|-11.62
|-13.96
|-10.21
|-4.83
|TCI Express
|2.39
|10.20
|-3.31
|-4.44
|-17.02
|-28.00
|-16.89
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.02
|-6.46
|0.66
|-1.41
|-19.13
|12.81
|15.58
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.32
|15.32
|-5.89
|-7.49
|-73.49
|-50.47
|-27.98
|Allcargo Global
|13.16
|-26.66
|-33.78
|-33.78
|-33.78
|-12.84
|-7.91
|Tejas Cargo India
|14.29
|-1.30
|5.82
|27.95
|42.86
|31.27
|17.73
|Western Carriers (India)
|-1.74
|-8.31
|-18.99
|-26.64
|-22.70
|-17.83
|-11.11
|Shree Vasu Logistics
|5.12
|10.47
|30.85
|25.28
|-5.03
|63.05
|62.65
|JITF Infralogistics
|-1.33
|9.15
|9.67
|18.83
|-3.01
|-12.70
|57.19
|Ritco Logistics
|1.94
|10.33
|22.90
|21.76
|7.21
|4.95
|20.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Timescan Logistics (India) has declined 29.94% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (90.06%), Container Corporation of India (-8.74%), Delhivery (1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Timescan Logistics (India) has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.69%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|39.7
|40.47
|10
|41.12
|40.6
|20
|41.23
|40.9
|50
|41.48
|42.42
|100
|46.57
|45.88
|200
|51.23
|51.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Timescan Logistics (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 72.92%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Timescan Logistics (India) fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60232TN2006PLC061351 and registration number is 061351. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 294.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Timescan Logistics (India) is ₹42.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Timescan Logistics (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Timescan Logistics (India) is ₹29.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Timescan Logistics (India) are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Timescan Logistics (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Timescan Logistics (India) is ₹69.05 and 52-week low of Timescan Logistics (India) is ₹38.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Timescan Logistics (India) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 3.83% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -29.94% over 1 year, -20.39% across 3 years, and -0.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Timescan Logistics (India) are 4.81 and 0.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global