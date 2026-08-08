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Timescan Logistics (India) Share Price

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BSE

TIMESCAN LOGISTICS (INDIA)

Smallcap | NSE
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Service

Here's the live share price of Timescan Logistics (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹42.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Timescan Logistics (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹42.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.05₹69.05
₹42.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹42.00

Source: Dion Global

Timescan Logistics (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Timescan Logistics (India)		7.693.830-11.49-29.94-20.39-0.49
Aegis Logistics		7.04-0.9285.3689.5090.0653.8737.69
Container Corporation of India		-3.866.86-4.08-1.64-8.74-3.33-1.19
Delhivery		-1.79-8.61-1.759.121.624.59-2.47
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.686.1141.89110.47119.3529.9317.01
BlackBuck		6.481.293.06-7.6311.7230.4817.31
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.98-3.949.6126.797.23-12.69-7.82
VRL Logistics		5.9118.575.02-6.28-0.19-6.0913.06
Mahindra Logistics		-1.662.730.467.5226.757.02-8.49
Sindhu Trade Links		0.61-6.834.60-5.61-0.73-5.170.76
Gateway Distriparks		-2.54-6.55-6.27-11.62-13.96-10.21-4.83
TCI Express		2.3910.20-3.31-4.44-17.02-28.00-16.89
Navkar Corporation		-3.02-6.460.66-1.41-19.1312.8115.58
Allcargo Logistics		15.3215.32-5.89-7.49-73.49-50.47-27.98
Allcargo Global		13.16-26.66-33.78-33.78-33.78-12.84-7.91
Tejas Cargo India		14.29-1.305.8227.9542.8631.2717.73
Western Carriers (India)		-1.74-8.31-18.99-26.64-22.70-17.83-11.11
Shree Vasu Logistics		5.1210.4730.8525.28-5.0363.0562.65
JITF Infralogistics		-1.339.159.6718.83-3.01-12.7057.19
Ritco Logistics		1.9410.3322.9021.767.214.9520.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Timescan Logistics (India) has declined 29.94% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (90.06%), Container Corporation of India (-8.74%), Delhivery (1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Timescan Logistics (India) has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.69%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.19%).

Timescan Logistics (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Timescan Logistics (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
539.740.47
1041.1240.6
2041.2340.9
5041.4842.42
10046.5745.88
20051.2351.04

Source: Dion Global

Timescan Logistics (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Timescan Logistics (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 72.92%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Timescan Logistics (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Timescan Logistics (India) fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Timescan Logistics (India)

Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60232TN2006PLC061351 and registration number is 061351. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 294.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others
  • Address
    No. 18/3, Rajah Annamalai Building, Annex III Floor, Chennai (Madras) Tamil Nadu 600008
  • Contact
    cs@timescan.in
    http://www.timescan.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jacob Anilkumar Bunga
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Moulana Taufeek Islam
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sundarraj Arunkumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Munira Begam
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shekhar Chaki
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shanmugapriyan
    Non Exe.& Professional Director

FAQs on Timescan Logistics (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Timescan Logistics (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Timescan Logistics (India) is ₹42.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Timescan Logistics (India)?

The Timescan Logistics (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Timescan Logistics (India)?

The market cap of Timescan Logistics (India) is ₹29.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Timescan Logistics (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Timescan Logistics (India) are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Timescan Logistics (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Timescan Logistics (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Timescan Logistics (India) is ₹69.05 and 52-week low of Timescan Logistics (India) is ₹38.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Timescan Logistics (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Timescan Logistics (India) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 3.83% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -29.94% over 1 year, -20.39% across 3 years, and -0.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Timescan Logistics (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Timescan Logistics (India) are 4.81 and 0.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Timescan Logistics (India) News

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