Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|17.55
|21.43
|21.97
|45.61
|29.40
|169.31
|79.18
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Times Guaranty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65920MH1989PLC054398 and registration number is 054398. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Times Guaranty Ltd. is ₹62.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Times Guaranty Ltd. is 55.44 and PB ratio of Times Guaranty Ltd. is 1.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Times Guaranty Ltd. is ₹69.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Times Guaranty Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Times Guaranty Ltd. is ₹70.00 and 52-week low of Times Guaranty Ltd. is ₹41.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.