Times Guaranty Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TIMES GUARANTY LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹69.25 Closed
7.74.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Times Guaranty Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹68.00₹77.15
₹69.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.15₹70.00
₹69.25
Open Price
₹72.15
Prev. Close
₹64.30
Volume
9,30,821

Times Guaranty Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R174.37
  • R280.23
  • R383.32
  • Pivot
    71.28
  • S165.42
  • S262.33
  • S356.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 547.5359.81
  • 1048.7358.88
  • 2049.1158.09
  • 5051.5857.11
  • 10048.356.04
  • 20052.8654.61

Times Guaranty Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
17.5521.4321.9745.6129.40169.3179.18
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Times Guaranty Ltd. Share Holdings

Times Guaranty Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Times Guaranty Ltd.

Times Guaranty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65920MH1989PLC054398 and registration number is 054398. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sivakumar Sundaram
    Chairman
  • Dr. Arun Arora
    Director
  • Ms. Mitu Samarnath Jha
    Director
  • Ms. Anita Malusare
    Director
  • Mr. G Ramaswamy
    Director
  • Mr. Jayaprakash Nair
    Director

FAQs on Times Guaranty Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Times Guaranty Ltd.?

The market cap of Times Guaranty Ltd. is ₹62.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Times Guaranty Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Times Guaranty Ltd. is 55.44 and PB ratio of Times Guaranty Ltd. is 1.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Times Guaranty Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Times Guaranty Ltd. is ₹69.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Times Guaranty Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Times Guaranty Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Times Guaranty Ltd. is ₹70.00 and 52-week low of Times Guaranty Ltd. is ₹41.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

