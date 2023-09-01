Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Times Green Energy (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TIMES GREEN ENERGY (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Trading & Distributors | Smallcap | BSE
₹63.20 Closed
00
As on Aug 24, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Times Green Energy (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹63.20₹63.20
₹63.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹57.05₹96.75
₹63.20
Open Price
₹63.20
Prev. Close
₹63.20
Volume
0

Times Green Energy (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R163.2
  • R263.2
  • R363.2
  • Pivot
    63.2
  • S163.2
  • S263.2
  • S363.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 575.0665.32
  • 1070.7366.09
  • 2073.1666.14
  • 5068.9866.33
  • 10067.766.24
  • 20049.760

Times Green Energy (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-6.37-9.71-2.02-2.772.602.60
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Times Green Energy (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Times Green Energy (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
05 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingOthers
25 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Times Green Energy (India) Ltd.

Times Green Energy (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300TG2010PLC071153 and registration number is 071153. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vani Kanuparthi
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Dinne Lakshmi Jumaal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Padma Priyanka Vangala
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sripati Susheela
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B R Meena
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Times Green Energy (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Times Green Energy (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Times Green Energy (India) Ltd. is ₹10.52 Cr as on Aug 24, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Times Green Energy (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Times Green Energy (India) Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Times Green Energy (India) Ltd. is 1.76 as on Aug 24, 2023.

What is the share price of Times Green Energy (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Times Green Energy (India) Ltd. is ₹63.20 as on Aug 24, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Times Green Energy (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Times Green Energy (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Times Green Energy (India) Ltd. is ₹96.75 and 52-week low of Times Green Energy (India) Ltd. is ₹57.05 as on Aug 24, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data