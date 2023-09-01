Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-6.37
|-9.71
|-2.02
|-2.77
|2.60
|2.60
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.54
|-5.84
|-0.75
|78.33
|123.76
|6,270.37
|10,017.65
|-11.08
|9.00
|52.75
|76.75
|176.08
|565.80
|196.39
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|05 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|25 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Times Green Energy (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300TG2010PLC071153 and registration number is 071153. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Times Green Energy (India) Ltd. is ₹10.52 Cr as on Aug 24, 2023.
P/E ratio of Times Green Energy (India) Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Times Green Energy (India) Ltd. is 1.76 as on Aug 24, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Times Green Energy (India) Ltd. is ₹63.20 as on Aug 24, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Times Green Energy (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Times Green Energy (India) Ltd. is ₹96.75 and 52-week low of Times Green Energy (India) Ltd. is ₹57.05 as on Aug 24, 2023.