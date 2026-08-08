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Times Green Energy (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

TIMES GREEN ENERGY (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Times Green Energy (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹78.00 Closed
3.72₹ 2.80
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Times Green Energy (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹75.20₹78.00
₹78.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.80₹78.00
₹78.00
Open Price
₹75.20
Prev. Close
₹75.20
Volume
8,000

Source: Dion Global

Times Green Energy (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Times Green Energy (India)		3.7213.0453.2479.3186.9937.0423.26
LT Foods		4.9913.22-0.142.15-6.5633.2043.79
Jubilant Ingrevia		0.227.96-2.2911.054.1119.613.18
KRBL		7.351.38-0.171.621.63-1.507.12
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-2.963.602.5223.2559.3511.8111.98
Kaveri Seed Company		-1.94-15.22-23.59-12.33-29.999.731.49
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		2.45-13.273.23-12.37-12.317.194.25
Sanstar		1.70-6.0323.5425.8332.97-0.36-0.22
GRM Overseas		-0.55-10.51-45.79-45.26-23.7315.8613.04
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-2.49-3.89-6.900.47-4.2410.5717.16
Gulshan Polyols		2.736.537.8443.8717.480.55-1.26
AVT Natural Products		0.941.964.313.383.15-6.781.02
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		1.12-0.55-1.60-1.60-1.60-0.53-0.32
Regaal Resources		5.933.65-0.4740.60-34.24-13.04-8.04
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		-1.64-7.14-13.21-9.37-6.55-8.574.67
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-7.75-12.812.4518.83-11.757.484.43
SC Agrotech		-8.9654.9632.9016.61130.2734.4918.57
BharatRohan Airborne Innovations		-4.39-0.203.392.5232.519.845.79
Adon Agro Commodities		6.968.865.895.895.891.931.15
Indo US Bio-Tech		-1.81-7.20-28.00-39.37-54.94-19.5917.28

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Times Green Energy (India) has gained 86.99% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Times Green Energy (India) has outperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).

Times Green Energy (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Times Green Energy (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
574.3174.26
1073.1371.94
2065.4766.6
5053.5257.54
10048.950.88
20041.0944.21

Source: Dion Global

Times Green Energy (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Times Green Energy (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 60.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Times Green Energy (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 02:31 AM IST ISTTimes Green Energy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 02:38 AM IST ISTTimes Green Energy - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 30, 2026, 02:19 AM IST ISTTimes Green Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
May 30, 2026, 02:16 AM IST ISTTimes Green Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 30, 2026, 02:14 AM IST ISTTimes Green Energy - Audited Results - Results For The Half Year And Year Ending March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Times Green Energy (India)

Times Green Energy (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300TG2010PLC071153 and registration number is 071153. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Vani Kanuparthi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandaka Janardhanrao
    Executive Director
  • Mr. B R Meena
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Padma Priyanka Vangala
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sripati Susheela
    Independent Director

FAQs on Times Green Energy (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Times Green Energy (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Times Green Energy (India) is ₹78.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Times Green Energy (India)?

The Times Green Energy (India) is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Times Green Energy (India)?

The market cap of Times Green Energy (India) is ₹43.48 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Times Green Energy (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Times Green Energy (India) are ₹78.00 and ₹75.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Times Green Energy (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Times Green Energy (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Times Green Energy (India) is ₹78.00 and 52-week low of Times Green Energy (India) is ₹37.80 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Times Green Energy (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Times Green Energy (India) has shown returns of 3.72% over the past day, 13.04% for the past month, 53.24% over 3 months, 86.99% over 1 year, 37.04% across 3 years, and 23.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Times Green Energy (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Times Green Energy (India) are 196.97 and 1.00 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Times Green Energy (India) News

More Times Green Energy (India) News
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