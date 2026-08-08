What is the share price of Times Green Energy (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Times Green Energy (India) is ₹78.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Times Green Energy (India)? The Times Green Energy (India) is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Times Green Energy (India)? The market cap of Times Green Energy (India) is ₹43.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Times Green Energy (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Times Green Energy (India) are ₹78.00 and ₹75.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Times Green Energy (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Times Green Energy (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Times Green Energy (India) is ₹78.00 and 52-week low of Times Green Energy (India) is ₹37.80 as on .

How has the Times Green Energy (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Times Green Energy (India) has shown returns of 3.72% over the past day, 13.04% for the past month, 53.24% over 3 months, 86.99% over 1 year, 37.04% across 3 years, and 23.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Times Green Energy (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Times Green Energy (India) are 196.97 and 1.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global