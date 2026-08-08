Here's the live share price of Times Green Energy (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Times Green Energy (India)
|3.72
|13.04
|53.24
|79.31
|86.99
|37.04
|23.26
|LT Foods
|4.99
|13.22
|-0.14
|2.15
|-6.56
|33.20
|43.79
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|0.22
|7.96
|-2.29
|11.05
|4.11
|19.61
|3.18
|KRBL
|7.35
|1.38
|-0.17
|1.62
|1.63
|-1.50
|7.12
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-2.96
|3.60
|2.52
|23.25
|59.35
|11.81
|11.98
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-1.94
|-15.22
|-23.59
|-12.33
|-29.99
|9.73
|1.49
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|2.45
|-13.27
|3.23
|-12.37
|-12.31
|7.19
|4.25
|Sanstar
|1.70
|-6.03
|23.54
|25.83
|32.97
|-0.36
|-0.22
|GRM Overseas
|-0.55
|-10.51
|-45.79
|-45.26
|-23.73
|15.86
|13.04
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-2.49
|-3.89
|-6.90
|0.47
|-4.24
|10.57
|17.16
|Gulshan Polyols
|2.73
|6.53
|7.84
|43.87
|17.48
|0.55
|-1.26
|AVT Natural Products
|0.94
|1.96
|4.31
|3.38
|3.15
|-6.78
|1.02
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|1.12
|-0.55
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-0.32
|Regaal Resources
|5.93
|3.65
|-0.47
|40.60
|-34.24
|-13.04
|-8.04
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|-1.64
|-7.14
|-13.21
|-9.37
|-6.55
|-8.57
|4.67
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-7.75
|-12.81
|2.45
|18.83
|-11.75
|7.48
|4.43
|SC Agrotech
|-8.96
|54.96
|32.90
|16.61
|130.27
|34.49
|18.57
|BharatRohan Airborne Innovations
|-4.39
|-0.20
|3.39
|2.52
|32.51
|9.84
|5.79
|Adon Agro Commodities
|6.96
|8.86
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-1.81
|-7.20
|-28.00
|-39.37
|-54.94
|-19.59
|17.28
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Times Green Energy (India) has gained 86.99% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Times Green Energy (India) has outperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|74.31
|74.26
|10
|73.13
|71.94
|20
|65.47
|66.6
|50
|53.52
|57.54
|100
|48.9
|50.88
|200
|41.09
|44.21
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Times Green Energy (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 60.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 02:31 AM IST IST
|Times Green Energy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 02:38 AM IST IST
|Times Green Energy - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 02:19 AM IST IST
|Times Green Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
|May 30, 2026, 02:16 AM IST IST
|Times Green Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 30, 2026, 02:14 AM IST IST
|Times Green Energy - Audited Results - Results For The Half Year And Year Ending March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Times Green Energy (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300TG2010PLC071153 and registration number is 071153. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Times Green Energy (India) is ₹78.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Times Green Energy (India) is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Times Green Energy (India) is ₹43.48 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Times Green Energy (India) are ₹78.00 and ₹75.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Times Green Energy (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Times Green Energy (India) is ₹78.00 and 52-week low of Times Green Energy (India) is ₹37.80 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Times Green Energy (India) has shown returns of 3.72% over the past day, 13.04% for the past month, 53.24% over 3 months, 86.99% over 1 year, 37.04% across 3 years, and 23.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Times Green Energy (India) are 196.97 and 1.00 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global