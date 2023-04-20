Tim Cook vs Steve Jobs: Who is the better Apple CEO?

Apple CEO Tim Cook is on a visit to India, for a much-hyped launch of Apple’s first two stores in the country. This is not the first time that a non-founder is leading the iconic computer company Apple as CEO; however, Tim Cook has been the longest serving CEO after Steve Jobs. Both Tim Cook and Steve Jobs are iconic tech figures and have been instrumental in driving Apple’s success. While Steve Jobs is credited with creating Apple and bringing it to the forefront of the technology industry, Tim Cook has overseen Apple’s growth and expansion into new markets.

Steve Jobs at Apple

Steve Jobs co-founded Apple in 1976 and was the driving force behind many of the company’s groundbreaking products, including the Macintosh computer, the iPod, the iPhone, and the iPad. Steve Jobs was known for his attention to detail, his insistence on creating products that were both beautiful and functional, and his ability to anticipate and shape consumer trends.

Under Jobs’ leadership, Apple became one of the most valuable and innovative companies in the world. The company’s focus on design, innovation, and user experience helped it to dominate the consumer electronics market, and Jobs was widely regarded as a visionary leader.

Under Steve Jobs’ leadership, Apple experienced a period of tremendous growth and innovation, with the introduction of game-changing products like the iPod, iPhone, and iPad. Apple’s revenue grew from around $7 billion in 2001 to over $108 billion in 2011; and its market capitalization increased from around $5 billion in 2001 to over $350 billion in 2011, when Steve Jobs stepped down.

However, Jobs’ leadership style was also known for its demanding and often combative nature. He was notoriously difficult to work with, and his high standards and attention to detail could be overwhelming for those around him.

Tim Cook at Apple

Tim Cook took over as CEO of Apple, just before Steve Jobs passed away in 2011. Tim Cook had been with the company since 1998, and had served as Chief Operating Officer before taking on the top job. Tim Cook’s leadership style was markedly different from Steve Jobs’, and he brought a more collaborative and team-oriented approach to Apple.

Under Cook’s leadership, Apple has continued to grow, with the company’s revenue reaching over $394.3 billion in 2022, and its market cap topping $2.6 trillion as of now. Cook has overseen the introduction of new products like the Apple Watch and AirPods, as well as the continued success of existing products like the iPhone and iPad, and the launch of the HomePod. He has also pushed the company to focus on sustainability and social responsibility.

One area where Cook has distinguished himself is in his commitment to diversity and inclusion. He has publicly spoken out about issues such as LGBTQ rights and immigration, and has made efforts to increase the number of women and people of color in leadership positions at Apple.

However, some critics argue that Apple’s growth under Tim Cook has been driven more by financial engineering and strategic acquisitions than by breakthrough product innovation. Additionally, some have criticized Tim Cook’s leadership style, which is seen as more collaborative and less dictatorial than Jobs’, as potentially stifling innovation and creativity within the company.