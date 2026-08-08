Here's the live share price of Tilak Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tilak Ventures
|20.00
|8.20
|18.92
|34.69
|-24.31
|-0.51
|5.01
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tilak Ventures has declined 24.31% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Tilak Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.11
|1.15
|10
|1.11
|1.14
|20
|1.14
|1.14
|50
|1.17
|1.15
|100
|1.09
|1.16
|200
|1.29
|1.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tilak Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:52 PM IST IST
|Tilak Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Comp
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Tilak Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 12, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|Tilak Ventures - Resignation Of Secretarial Auditor Of Company
|May 21, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|Tilak Ventures - Audited Financial Result For 31St March, 2026
|May 21, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Tilak Ventures - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Result For The Year Ended 31St March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Tilak Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1980PLC023000 and registration number is 023000. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 133.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tilak Ventures is ₹1.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tilak Ventures is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tilak Ventures is ₹176.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tilak Ventures are ₹1.32 and ₹1.29.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tilak Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tilak Ventures is ₹2.29 and 52-week low of Tilak Ventures is ₹0.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tilak Ventures has shown returns of 4.76% over the past day, 8.2% for the past month, 18.92% over 3 months, -24.31% over 1 year, -0.51% across 3 years, and 5.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tilak Ventures are 28.51 and 0.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global