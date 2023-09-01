Follow Us

TILAK VENTURES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.16 Closed
4.880.24
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tilak Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.92₹5.16
₹5.16
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.93₹8.76
₹5.16
Open Price
₹5.10
Prev. Close
₹4.92
Volume
24,31,591

Tilak Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.24
  • R25.32
  • R35.48
  • Pivot
    5.08
  • S15
  • S24.84
  • S34.76

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.285.05
  • 104.385.13
  • 204.654.85
  • 506.584.29
  • 10084.08
  • 20010.694.61

Tilak Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.3254.4950.0055.42-35.4259.8263.88
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Tilak Ventures Ltd. Share Holdings

Tilak Ventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Tilak Ventures Ltd.

Tilak Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1980PLC023000 and registration number is 023000. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Girraj Kishor Agrawal
    Director & CEO
  • Ms. Tanu Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Chirag Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikash Kulhriya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pratham Jethliya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kachhara
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Tilak Ventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tilak Ventures Ltd.?

The market cap of Tilak Ventures Ltd. is ₹114.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tilak Ventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tilak Ventures Ltd. is 33.53 and PB ratio of Tilak Ventures Ltd. is 1.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tilak Ventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tilak Ventures Ltd. is ₹5.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tilak Ventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tilak Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tilak Ventures Ltd. is ₹8.76 and 52-week low of Tilak Ventures Ltd. is ₹2.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

