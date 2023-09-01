Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.32
|54.49
|50.00
|55.42
|-35.42
|59.82
|63.88
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Tilak Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1980PLC023000 and registration number is 023000. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tilak Ventures Ltd. is ₹114.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tilak Ventures Ltd. is 33.53 and PB ratio of Tilak Ventures Ltd. is 1.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tilak Ventures Ltd. is ₹5.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tilak Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tilak Ventures Ltd. is ₹8.76 and 52-week low of Tilak Ventures Ltd. is ₹2.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.