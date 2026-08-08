Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Tilak Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

TILAK VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Tilak Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.32 Closed
4.76₹ 0.06
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Tilak Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.29₹1.32
₹1.32
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.79₹2.29
₹1.32
Open Price
₹1.31
Prev. Close
₹1.26
Volume
13,00,053

Source: Dion Global

Tilak Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tilak Ventures		20.008.2018.9234.69-24.31-0.515.01
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tilak Ventures has declined 24.31% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Tilak Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Tilak Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tilak Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.111.15
101.111.14
201.141.14
501.171.15
1001.091.16
2001.291.27

Source: Dion Global

Tilak Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tilak Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Tilak Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 08:52 PM IST ISTTilak Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Comp
Jul 15, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTTilak Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 12, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTTilak Ventures - Resignation Of Secretarial Auditor Of Company
May 21, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTTilak Ventures - Audited Financial Result For 31St March, 2026
May 21, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTTilak Ventures - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Result For The Year Ended 31St March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Tilak Ventures

Tilak Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1980PLC023000 and registration number is 023000. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 133.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Girraj Kishor Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Tanu Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vikash Kulhriya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pratham Jethliya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kachhara
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Tilak Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of Tilak Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tilak Ventures is ₹1.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tilak Ventures?

The Tilak Ventures is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tilak Ventures?

The market cap of Tilak Ventures is ₹176.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tilak Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tilak Ventures are ₹1.32 and ₹1.29.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tilak Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tilak Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tilak Ventures is ₹2.29 and 52-week low of Tilak Ventures is ₹0.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tilak Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tilak Ventures has shown returns of 4.76% over the past day, 8.2% for the past month, 18.92% over 3 months, -24.31% over 1 year, -0.51% across 3 years, and 5.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tilak Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tilak Ventures are 28.51 and 0.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Tilak Ventures News

More Tilak Ventures News
Market Pulse