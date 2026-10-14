Here's the live share price of Tikona Communication along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tikona Communication
|8.21
|99.74
|207.41
|238.63
|331.05
|65.09
|48.13
|Indus Towers
|-1.52
|-0.13
|-6.49
|-9.79
|12.04
|26.22
|4.38
|HFCL
|-3.92
|17.54
|22.71
|195.95
|248.16
|50.99
|26.97
|ITI
|-0.35
|-3.86
|-14.36
|-15.87
|-25.12
|-5.58
|13.90
|Tejas Networks
|-1.05
|-11.41
|-14.92
|2.71
|-21.18
|-19.03
|-2.17
|Optiemus Infracom
|-5.03
|34.96
|44.51
|106.44
|24.22
|39.67
|17.35
|Pace Digitek
|0.54
|8.07
|-18.82
|-1.07
|-21.42
|-8.59
|-5.25
|Valiant Communications
|-2.17
|40.27
|65.96
|77.36
|136.28
|109.59
|94.62
|Nelco
|-6.36
|-7.51
|-4.28
|29.84
|-2.29
|2.43
|-0.53
|GTL Infrastructure
|-1.85
|-6.19
|-17.83
|-14.52
|-26.90
|1.62
|-9.12
|ADC India Communications
|0.84
|7.13
|2.98
|49.56
|53.31
|45.87
|48.98
|Suyog Telematics
|-2.58
|0.85
|-25.04
|-19.22
|-16.31
|-5.53
|9.57
|Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies
|-5.02
|11.52
|41.12
|30.89
|-35.15
|116.83
|58.72
|Precision Electronics
|-6.55
|6.85
|-24.28
|32.93
|-32.03
|55.21
|46.26
|Umiya Buildcon
|2.03
|-3.03
|3.72
|4.21
|-2.18
|14.01
|7.45
|Mehul Telecom
|1.58
|25.45
|52.49
|25.52
|25.52
|7.87
|4.65
|Steelman Telecom
|-6.80
|-2.92
|9.22
|-1.48
|-30.52
|-22.34
|-16.19
|Punjab Communications
|-3.63
|-5.12
|10.49
|9.54
|19.41
|8.79
|7.06
|Telogica
|-3.08
|-3.21
|-26.91
|-24.65
|-30.73
|3.05
|17.72
|Shyam Telecom
|-14.67
|-13.98
|-42.99
|-0.93
|-28.57
|10.32
|-1.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tikona Communication has gained 331.05% compared to peers like Indus Towers (12.04%), HFCL (248.16%), ITI (-25.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Tikona Communication has outperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (4.38%) and HFCL (26.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|36.78
|36.72
|10
|34.79
|34.38
|20
|29.08
|29.84
|50
|18.73
|21.92
|100
|13.76
|16.66
|200
|11.01
|12.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tikona Communication remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Oct 08, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|Grand Foundry - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Oct 06, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Grand Foundry - Shareholders Meeting On 28Th October,2026
|Oct 06, 2026, 06:16 AM IST IST
|Grand Foundry - PFA Revised CA Certificate For Change In Name From Grand Foundry Limited To Tikona Communication Limited
|Oct 02, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|Grand Foundry - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On October 1, 2026, Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of
|Sep 29, 2026, 08:49 PM IST IST
|Grand Foundry - Please Find The Reclassification Request
Source: Dion Global
Grand Foundry Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1974PLC017655 and registration number is 017655. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tikona Communication is ₹39.01 as on Oct 13, 2026.
The Tikona Communication is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tikona Communication is ₹118.71 Cr as on Oct 13, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tikona Communication are ₹39.01 and ₹39.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tikona Communication stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tikona Communication is ₹39.01 and 52-week low of Tikona Communication is ₹9.05 as on Oct 13, 2026.
The Tikona Communication has shown returns of 1.99% over the past day, 99.74% for the past month, 207.41% over 3 months, 331.05% over 1 year, 65.09% across 3 years, and 48.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tikona Communication are 48.69 and -35.52 on Oct 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global