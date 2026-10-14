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Tikona Communication Share Price

NSE
BSE

TIKONA COMMUNICATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Telecommunications

Here's the live share price of Tikona Communication along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.01
1.99₹ 0.76
As on Oct 13, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tikona Communication Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.01₹39.01
₹39.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.05₹39.01
₹39.01
Open Price
₹39.01
Prev. Close
₹38.25
Volume
245

Source: Dion Global

Tikona Communication Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tikona Communication		8.2199.74207.41238.63331.0565.0948.13
Indus Towers		-1.52-0.13-6.49-9.7912.0426.224.38
HFCL		-3.9217.5422.71195.95248.1650.9926.97
ITI		-0.35-3.86-14.36-15.87-25.12-5.5813.90
Tejas Networks		-1.05-11.41-14.922.71-21.18-19.03-2.17
Optiemus Infracom		-5.0334.9644.51106.4424.2239.6717.35
Pace Digitek		0.548.07-18.82-1.07-21.42-8.59-5.25
Valiant Communications		-2.1740.2765.9677.36136.28109.5994.62
Nelco		-6.36-7.51-4.2829.84-2.292.43-0.53
GTL Infrastructure		-1.85-6.19-17.83-14.52-26.901.62-9.12
ADC India Communications		0.847.132.9849.5653.3145.8748.98
Suyog Telematics		-2.580.85-25.04-19.22-16.31-5.539.57
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies		-5.0211.5241.1230.89-35.15116.8358.72
Precision Electronics		-6.556.85-24.2832.93-32.0355.2146.26
Umiya Buildcon		2.03-3.033.724.21-2.1814.017.45
Mehul Telecom		1.5825.4552.4925.5225.527.874.65
Steelman Telecom		-6.80-2.929.22-1.48-30.52-22.34-16.19
Punjab Communications		-3.63-5.1210.499.5419.418.797.06
Telogica		-3.08-3.21-26.91-24.65-30.733.0517.72
Shyam Telecom		-14.67-13.98-42.99-0.93-28.5710.32-1.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tikona Communication has gained 331.05% compared to peers like Indus Towers (12.04%), HFCL (248.16%), ITI (-25.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Tikona Communication has outperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (4.38%) and HFCL (26.97%).

Tikona Communication Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tikona Communication Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
536.7836.72
1034.7934.38
2029.0829.84
5018.7321.92
10013.7616.66
20011.0112.5

Source: Dion Global

Tikona Communication Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tikona Communication remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tikona Communication Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Oct 08, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTGrand Foundry - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Oct 06, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTGrand Foundry - Shareholders Meeting On 28Th October,2026
Oct 06, 2026, 06:16 AM IST ISTGrand Foundry - PFA Revised CA Certificate For Change In Name From Grand Foundry Limited To Tikona Communication Limited
Oct 02, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTGrand Foundry - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On October 1, 2026, Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of
Sep 29, 2026, 08:49 PM IST ISTGrand Foundry - Please Find The Reclassification Request

Source: Dion Global

About Tikona Communication

Grand Foundry Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1974PLC017655 and registration number is 017655. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Goyal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Bansal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Goyal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Shilpi Soni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Aishwarya Singhvi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Reena Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Tikona Communication Share Price

What is the share price of Tikona Communication?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tikona Communication is ₹39.01 as on Oct 13, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tikona Communication?

The Tikona Communication is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tikona Communication?

The market cap of Tikona Communication is ₹118.71 Cr as on Oct 13, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tikona Communication?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tikona Communication are ₹39.01 and ₹39.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tikona Communication?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tikona Communication stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tikona Communication is ₹39.01 and 52-week low of Tikona Communication is ₹9.05 as on Oct 13, 2026.

How has the Tikona Communication performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tikona Communication has shown returns of 1.99% over the past day, 99.74% for the past month, 207.41% over 3 months, 331.05% over 1 year, 65.09% across 3 years, and 48.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tikona Communication?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tikona Communication are 48.69 and -35.52 on Oct 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Tikona Communication News

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