What is the share price of Tikona Communication? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tikona Communication is ₹39.01 as on .

What kind of stock is Tikona Communication? The Tikona Communication is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tikona Communication? The market cap of Tikona Communication is ₹118.71 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tikona Communication? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tikona Communication are ₹39.01 and ₹39.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tikona Communication? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tikona Communication stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tikona Communication is ₹39.01 and 52-week low of Tikona Communication is ₹9.05 as on .

How has the Tikona Communication performed historically in terms of returns? The Tikona Communication has shown returns of 1.99% over the past day, 99.74% for the past month, 207.41% over 3 months, 331.05% over 1 year, 65.09% across 3 years, and 48.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tikona Communication? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tikona Communication are 48.69 and -35.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global