Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.98
|1.05
|1.80
|-2.67
|68.21
|922.07
|100.64
|5.96
|8.86
|23.32
|25.69
|-23.10
|-18.49
|-18.49
|-0.07
|-3.07
|7.45
|0.71
|24.13
|73.08
|70.08
|1.55
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|0.59
|-11.32
|-2.53
|-24.84
|-25.45
|137.39
|131.07
|0.03
|-1.18
|8.39
|25.73
|32.05
|623.30
|2,102.60
|-0.55
|-7.44
|-8.75
|20.62
|10.21
|314.32
|116.68
|0.68
|-9.70
|-13.11
|-10.61
|-19.76
|82.78
|105.49
|2.63
|8.43
|8.18
|6.21
|-17.55
|8.74
|-33.80
|7.27
|34.50
|83.83
|49.77
|97.23
|2,531.39
|3,740.13
|0.67
|-4.40
|121.86
|436.44
|230.55
|6,698.09
|2,057.14
|1.82
|9.87
|46.91
|60.71
|53.14
|77.10
|35.22
|-0.76
|-8.04
|3.97
|12.37
|-8.57
|114.63
|-48.60
|-8.48
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|7.88
|-4.05
|39.66
|79.73
|0.41
|1,272.88
|230.39
|-0.42
|-5.18
|16.38
|-6.40
|14.61
|959.77
|573.31
|-4.49
|-6.95
|15.10
|29.78
|29.78
|29.78
|29.78
|1.61
|-4.27
|-9.01
|9.77
|116.00
|713.42
|1,386.06
|26.57
|18.82
|-13.08
|-23.83
|-65.81
|-57.63
|-89.12
|-0.46
|19.83
|36.23
|34.64
|11.10
|24.05
|-15.92
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|17 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/05/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL2000PLC105817 and registration number is 105817. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 615.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd. is ₹396.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd. is 19.34 and PB ratio of Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd. is 4.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd. is ₹375.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd. is ₹479.75 and 52-week low of Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd. is ₹205.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.