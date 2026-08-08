Here's the live share price of Tiger Logistics (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tiger Logistics (India)
|-3.54
|-19.05
|-33.64
|-18.54
|-39.67
|-9.89
|36.52
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tiger Logistics (India) has declined 39.67% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Tiger Logistics (India) has outperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|29.3
|27.53
|10
|30.36
|28.86
|20
|31.7
|30.51
|50
|33.89
|32.5
|100
|32.77
|33.42
|200
|34.75
|36.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tiger Logistics (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.48%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 12.68%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:10 AM IST IST
|Tiger Logistics (Ind - Update on board meeting
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:32 AM IST IST
|Tiger Logistics (Ind - Board Meeting Intimation for The Purpose Of Consideration Of Quarterly Financial Results
|Jul 14, 2026, 02:14 AM IST IST
|Tiger Logistics (Ind - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 19, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Tiger Logistics (Ind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jun 18, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Tiger Logistics (Ind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Source: Dion Global
Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/05/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL2000PLC105817 and registration number is 105817. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 572.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tiger Logistics (India) is ₹27.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tiger Logistics (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tiger Logistics (India) is ₹290.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tiger Logistics (India) are ₹27.79 and ₹26.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tiger Logistics (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tiger Logistics (India) is ₹56.74 and 52-week low of Tiger Logistics (India) is ₹22.87 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tiger Logistics (India) has shown returns of 3.0% over the past day, -19.05% for the past month, -33.64% over 3 months, -39.67% over 1 year, -9.89% across 3 years, and 36.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tiger Logistics (India) are -9.89 and 7.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global