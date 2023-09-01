Follow Us

TIGER LOGISTICS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹375.10 Closed
0.72.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹370.05₹377.90
₹375.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹205.00₹479.75
₹375.10
Open Price
₹377.90
Prev. Close
₹372.50
Volume
5,438

Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1379.25
  • R2382.5
  • R3387.1
  • Pivot
    374.65
  • S1371.4
  • S2366.8
  • S3363.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5239.03366.09
  • 10226.25363.46
  • 20224.38364.66
  • 50228.73368.99
  • 100225.52370.57
  • 200225.52355.36

Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.981.051.80-2.6768.21922.07100.64
5.968.8623.3225.69-23.10-18.49-18.49
-0.07-3.077.450.7124.1373.0870.08
1.55-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42
0.59-11.32-2.53-24.84-25.45137.39131.07
0.03-1.188.3925.7332.05623.302,102.60
-0.55-7.44-8.7520.6210.21314.32116.68
0.68-9.70-13.11-10.61-19.7682.78105.49
2.638.438.186.21-17.558.74-33.80
7.2734.5083.8349.7797.232,531.393,740.13
0.67-4.40121.86436.44230.556,698.092,057.14
1.829.8746.9160.7153.1477.1035.22
-0.76-8.043.9712.37-8.57114.63-48.60
-8.48-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42
7.88-4.0539.6679.730.411,272.88230.39
-0.42-5.1816.38-6.4014.61959.77573.31
-4.49-6.9515.1029.7829.7829.7829.78
1.61-4.27-9.019.77116.00713.421,386.06
26.5718.82-13.08-23.83-65.81-57.63-89.12
-0.4619.8336.2334.6411.1024.05-15.92

Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd.

Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/05/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL2000PLC105817 and registration number is 105817. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 615.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harpreet Singh Malhotra
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Benu Malhotra
    Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Surjeet Kaur Malhotra
    Director
  • Mr. Praneet Kohli
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naman Nanda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ayush Periwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Chopra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd. is ₹396.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd. is 19.34 and PB ratio of Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd. is 4.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd. is ₹375.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd. is ₹479.75 and 52-week low of Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd. is ₹205.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

