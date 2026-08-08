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Tiger Logistics (India) Share Price

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BSE

TIGER LOGISTICS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Tiger Logistics (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹27.50 Closed
3.00₹ 0.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tiger Logistics (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.00₹27.79
₹27.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.87₹56.74
₹27.50
Open Price
₹26.50
Prev. Close
₹26.70
Volume
12,744

Source: Dion Global

Tiger Logistics (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tiger Logistics (India)		-3.54-19.05-33.64-18.54-39.67-9.8936.52
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tiger Logistics (India) has declined 39.67% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Tiger Logistics (India) has outperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

Tiger Logistics (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tiger Logistics (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.327.53
1030.3628.86
2031.730.51
5033.8932.5
10032.7733.42
20034.7536.04

Source: Dion Global

Tiger Logistics (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tiger Logistics (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.48%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 12.68%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tiger Logistics (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 02:10 AM IST ISTTiger Logistics (Ind - Update on board meeting
Aug 06, 2026, 02:32 AM IST ISTTiger Logistics (Ind - Board Meeting Intimation for The Purpose Of Consideration Of Quarterly Financial Results
Jul 14, 2026, 02:14 AM IST ISTTiger Logistics (Ind - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 19, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTTiger Logistics (Ind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jun 18, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTTiger Logistics (Ind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

Source: Dion Global

About Tiger Logistics (India)

Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/05/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL2000PLC105817 and registration number is 105817. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 572.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harpreet Singh Malhotra
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Surjeet Kaur Malhotra
    Director
  • Mrs. Benu Malhotra
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Chopra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Susanta Kumar Panda
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tiger Logistics (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Tiger Logistics (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tiger Logistics (India) is ₹27.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tiger Logistics (India)?

The Tiger Logistics (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tiger Logistics (India)?

The market cap of Tiger Logistics (India) is ₹290.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tiger Logistics (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tiger Logistics (India) are ₹27.79 and ₹26.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tiger Logistics (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tiger Logistics (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tiger Logistics (India) is ₹56.74 and 52-week low of Tiger Logistics (India) is ₹22.87 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tiger Logistics (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tiger Logistics (India) has shown returns of 3.0% over the past day, -19.05% for the past month, -33.64% over 3 months, -39.67% over 1 year, -9.89% across 3 years, and 36.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tiger Logistics (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tiger Logistics (India) are -9.89 and 7.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Tiger Logistics (India) News

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