MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Tide Water Oil Company India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/1921 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209WB1921PLC004357 and registration number is 004357. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1247.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tide Water Oil Company India Ltd. is ₹2,11.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tide Water Oil Company India Ltd. is 22.94 and PB ratio of Tide Water Oil Company India Ltd. is 2.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tide Water Oil Company India Ltd. is ₹1,154.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tide Water Oil Company India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tide Water Oil Company India Ltd. is ₹1,233.70 and 52-week low of Tide Water Oil Company India Ltd. is ₹805.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.