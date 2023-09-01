Follow Us

Tide Water Oil Company India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TIDE WATER OIL COMPANY INDIA LTD.

Sector : Lubricants | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,154.60 Closed
-0.94-11
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tide Water Oil Company India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,148.10₹1,176.00
₹1,154.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹805.15₹1,233.70
₹1,154.60
Open Price
₹1,176.00
Prev. Close
₹1,165.60
Volume
31,083

Tide Water Oil Company India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,170.4
  • R21,187.15
  • R31,198.3
  • Pivot
    1,159.25
  • S11,142.5
  • S21,131.35
  • S31,114.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,027.131,159.63
  • 101,027.031,155.18
  • 201,028.611,141.92
  • 501,087.381,088.71
  • 1001,063.561,034.1
  • 2001,161.281,022.07

Tide Water Oil Company India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.962.7033.2224.753.0131.901.08
-1.55-1.1825.4023.9325.6722.12-10.17
3.5110.2428.8740.9219.09-12.85-28.81
1.761.6728.7337.1139.21117.6829.31

Tide Water Oil Company India Ltd. Share Holdings

Tide Water Oil Company India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Tide Water Oil Company India Ltd.

Tide Water Oil Company India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/1921 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209WB1921PLC004357 and registration number is 004357. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1247.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya
    Chairman
  • Mr. Arijit Basu
    Managing Director
  • Mr. P S Bhattacharyya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. D S Chandavarkar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Subir Das
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P Y Gurav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Praveen P Kadle
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Mittal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. B S Sihag
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod S Vyas
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Tide Water Oil Company India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tide Water Oil Company India Ltd.?

The market cap of Tide Water Oil Company India Ltd. is ₹2,11.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tide Water Oil Company India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tide Water Oil Company India Ltd. is 22.94 and PB ratio of Tide Water Oil Company India Ltd. is 2.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tide Water Oil Company India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tide Water Oil Company India Ltd. is ₹1,154.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tide Water Oil Company India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tide Water Oil Company India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tide Water Oil Company India Ltd. is ₹1,233.70 and 52-week low of Tide Water Oil Company India Ltd. is ₹805.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

