TIAAN CONSUMER LTD.

Sector : Personal Care | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.30 Closed
3.120.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tiaan Consumer Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.03₹3.30
₹3.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.21₹5.55
₹3.30
Open Price
₹3.03
Prev. Close
₹3.20
Volume
15,055

Tiaan Consumer Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.39
  • R23.48
  • R33.66
  • Pivot
    3.21
  • S13.12
  • S22.94
  • S32.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.413.26
  • 104.493.21
  • 204.683.12
  • 504.883.02
  • 1005.153.1
  • 2006.173.67

Tiaan Consumer Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.6517.4417.02-4.07-33.87-81.33-94.11
-2.43-1.81-7.141.62-3.8815.8047.44
-2.26-1.40-4.4010.479.1452.975.51
-0.89-2.80-0.584.86-2.8913.2218.67
1.451.872.1514.747.9052.1457.03
-1.68-3.4020.3631.0015.5640.5064.65
4.243.8618.6016.0015.7361.4059.41
4.5515.8138.1935.438.7947.76-7.67
0.4812.5912.2128.7113.3719.12-14.21
1.05-3.2324.8718.761.244.11-19.03
8.0419.4875.7691.3895.23157.1571.54
0.9410.1211.1612.42-1.12-1.38-7.01
1.9916.7038.9161.5756.3551.82-39.80
1.420.55-6.25-4.50-27.741,541.56104.25
8.45-3.657.77-26.7356.475,048.11656.56
-0.693.1511.2333.089.0667.47-63.54
0.62-4.24-14.19-8.28-67.25-51.24-51.24
1.374.149.4214.9019.8215.7831.49
-9.5114.8240.3841.721.4139.88-23.78
10.7016.4116.9913.67-17.49147.7949.47

Tiaan Consumer Ltd. Share Holdings

Tiaan Consumer Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
17 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tiaan Consumer Ltd.

Tiaan Consumer Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85100GJ1992PLC017397 and registration number is 017397. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Raghav Gujral
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Satish Bhagat
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Iroda Ochilova
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Munesh Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanchit Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Paras Nath Verma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Tiaan Consumer Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tiaan Consumer Ltd.?

The market cap of Tiaan Consumer Ltd. is ₹3.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tiaan Consumer Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tiaan Consumer Ltd. is -1.08 and PB ratio of Tiaan Consumer Ltd. is 0.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tiaan Consumer Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tiaan Consumer Ltd. is ₹3.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tiaan Consumer Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tiaan Consumer Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tiaan Consumer Ltd. is ₹5.55 and 52-week low of Tiaan Consumer Ltd. is ₹2.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

