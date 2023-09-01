What is the Market Cap of Tiaan Consumer Ltd.? The market cap of Tiaan Consumer Ltd. is ₹3.39 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tiaan Consumer Ltd.? P/E ratio of Tiaan Consumer Ltd. is -1.08 and PB ratio of Tiaan Consumer Ltd. is 0.42 as on .

What is the share price of Tiaan Consumer Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tiaan Consumer Ltd. is ₹3.30 as on .