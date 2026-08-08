What is the share price of Tiaan Consumer? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tiaan Consumer is ₹6.28 as on .

What kind of stock is Tiaan Consumer? The Tiaan Consumer is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tiaan Consumer? The market cap of Tiaan Consumer is ₹6.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tiaan Consumer? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tiaan Consumer are ₹6.28 and ₹5.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tiaan Consumer? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tiaan Consumer stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tiaan Consumer is ₹9.24 and 52-week low of Tiaan Consumer is ₹4.37 as on .

How has the Tiaan Consumer performed historically in terms of returns? The Tiaan Consumer has shown returns of 4.84% over the past day, 2.28% for the past month, -10.41% over 3 months, -25.68% over 1 year, 27.5% across 3 years, and -23.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tiaan Consumer? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tiaan Consumer are -47.22 and 0.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global