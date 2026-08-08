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Tiaan Consumer Share Price

NSE
BSE

TIAAN CONSUMER

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Personal Care

Here's the live share price of Tiaan Consumer along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.28 Closed
4.84₹ 0.29
As on Apr 24, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tiaan Consumer Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.70₹6.28
₹6.28
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.37₹9.24
₹6.28
Open Price
₹5.90
Prev. Close
₹5.99
Volume
697

Source: Dion Global

Tiaan Consumer Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tiaan Consumer		-1.572.28-10.41-6.13-25.6827.50-23.66
Hindustan Unilever		-0.97-5.87-8.47-14.53-17.36-6.78-2.68
Godrej Consumer Products		-1.99-4.421.25-12.36-14.090.591.48
Dabur India		-2.49-9.28-12.56-20.17-20.59-10.08-6.72
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		-2.69-2.75-6.78-6.21-9.840.454.12
Godrej Industries		-0.967.626.3225.2017.5440.4417.40
Cupid		13.7518.6199.96211.76680.74350.70155.11
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		-0.86-5.40-13.92-28.73-35.56-18.11-7.60
Gillette India		1.01-2.05-3.00-12.00-27.7111.485.43
Emami		3.43-1.07-9.35-18.77-29.26-3.74-6.18
Honasa Consumer		5.872.4434.3361.9981.0212.187.14
Jyothy Labs		3.898.84-20.00-17.33-36.84-13.573.94
Bajaj Consumer Care		2.01-13.712.4240.47137.7232.5815.07
S H Kelkar & Company		1.9425.417.84-5.68-31.249.660.61
Ganesh Consumer Products		-9.34-17.66-23.51-17.87-45.04-18.09-11.28
Kaya		-2.4910.753.61-22.37-38.69-11.12-10.64
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech		-5.48-6.11-50.04-55.55-75.42-34.5356.37
Recode Studios		0.5815.341.011.011.010.330.20
Radix Industries (India)		-3.34-13.46-19.45-25.88-22.6810.8926.97
H. R. Hygiene Products		-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-3.35-2.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tiaan Consumer has declined 25.68% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Tiaan Consumer has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).

Tiaan Consumer Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tiaan Consumer Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.036.16
106.346.26
206.436.38
506.456.49
1006.616.5
2006.526.27

Source: Dion Global

Tiaan Consumer Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tiaan Consumer remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tiaan Consumer Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 02:47 AM IST ISTTiaan Consumer - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Un-Audited (Standalone) Finan
Jul 15, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTTiaan Consumer - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 10:27 PM IST ISTTiaan Consumer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
May 25, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTTiaan Consumer - Declaration Regarding Un - Modified Opinion On Audit Report For The Year Ended On 31St March 2026
May 22, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTTiaan Consumer - Submission Of Audited Financial Results Of Tiaan CONSUMER LIMITED For The Quarter And Year Ended On March 31

Source: Dion Global

About Tiaan Consumer

Tiaan Consumer Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85100GJ1992PLC017397 and registration number is 017397. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Parmanand Chaubey
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Ms. Iroda Alloyorovna Ochilova
    Additional Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Divyesh Kishor Bhanushali
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Ms. Bhoomi Girish Bhadra
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Tiaan Consumer Share Price

What is the share price of Tiaan Consumer?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tiaan Consumer is ₹6.28 as on Apr 24, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tiaan Consumer?

The Tiaan Consumer is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tiaan Consumer?

The market cap of Tiaan Consumer is ₹6.45 Cr as on Apr 24, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tiaan Consumer?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tiaan Consumer are ₹6.28 and ₹5.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tiaan Consumer?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tiaan Consumer stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tiaan Consumer is ₹9.24 and 52-week low of Tiaan Consumer is ₹4.37 as on Apr 24, 2026.

How has the Tiaan Consumer performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tiaan Consumer has shown returns of 4.84% over the past day, 2.28% for the past month, -10.41% over 3 months, -25.68% over 1 year, 27.5% across 3 years, and -23.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tiaan Consumer?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tiaan Consumer are -47.22 and 0.94 on Apr 24, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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