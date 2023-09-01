Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.65
|17.44
|17.02
|-4.07
|-33.87
|-81.33
|-94.11
|-2.43
|-1.81
|-7.14
|1.62
|-3.88
|15.80
|47.44
|-2.26
|-1.40
|-4.40
|10.47
|9.14
|52.97
|5.51
|-0.89
|-2.80
|-0.58
|4.86
|-2.89
|13.22
|18.67
|1.45
|1.87
|2.15
|14.74
|7.90
|52.14
|57.03
|-1.68
|-3.40
|20.36
|31.00
|15.56
|40.50
|64.65
|4.24
|3.86
|18.60
|16.00
|15.73
|61.40
|59.41
|4.55
|15.81
|38.19
|35.43
|8.79
|47.76
|-7.67
|0.48
|12.59
|12.21
|28.71
|13.37
|19.12
|-14.21
|1.05
|-3.23
|24.87
|18.76
|1.24
|4.11
|-19.03
|8.04
|19.48
|75.76
|91.38
|95.23
|157.15
|71.54
|0.94
|10.12
|11.16
|12.42
|-1.12
|-1.38
|-7.01
|1.99
|16.70
|38.91
|61.57
|56.35
|51.82
|-39.80
|1.42
|0.55
|-6.25
|-4.50
|-27.74
|1,541.56
|104.25
|8.45
|-3.65
|7.77
|-26.73
|56.47
|5,048.11
|656.56
|-0.69
|3.15
|11.23
|33.08
|9.06
|67.47
|-63.54
|0.62
|-4.24
|-14.19
|-8.28
|-67.25
|-51.24
|-51.24
|1.37
|4.14
|9.42
|14.90
|19.82
|15.78
|31.49
|-9.51
|14.82
|40.38
|41.72
|1.41
|39.88
|-23.78
|10.70
|16.41
|16.99
|13.67
|-17.49
|147.79
|49.47
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|17 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tiaan Consumer Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85100GJ1992PLC017397 and registration number is 017397. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tiaan Consumer Ltd. is ₹3.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tiaan Consumer Ltd. is -1.08 and PB ratio of Tiaan Consumer Ltd. is 0.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tiaan Consumer Ltd. is ₹3.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tiaan Consumer Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tiaan Consumer Ltd. is ₹5.55 and 52-week low of Tiaan Consumer Ltd. is ₹2.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.