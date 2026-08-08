Here's the live share price of Tiaan Consumer along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tiaan Consumer
|-1.57
|2.28
|-10.41
|-6.13
|-25.68
|27.50
|-23.66
|Hindustan Unilever
|-0.97
|-5.87
|-8.47
|-14.53
|-17.36
|-6.78
|-2.68
|Godrej Consumer Products
|-1.99
|-4.42
|1.25
|-12.36
|-14.09
|0.59
|1.48
|Dabur India
|-2.49
|-9.28
|-12.56
|-20.17
|-20.59
|-10.08
|-6.72
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|-2.69
|-2.75
|-6.78
|-6.21
|-9.84
|0.45
|4.12
|Godrej Industries
|-0.96
|7.62
|6.32
|25.20
|17.54
|40.44
|17.40
|Cupid
|13.75
|18.61
|99.96
|211.76
|680.74
|350.70
|155.11
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|-0.86
|-5.40
|-13.92
|-28.73
|-35.56
|-18.11
|-7.60
|Gillette India
|1.01
|-2.05
|-3.00
|-12.00
|-27.71
|11.48
|5.43
|Emami
|3.43
|-1.07
|-9.35
|-18.77
|-29.26
|-3.74
|-6.18
|Honasa Consumer
|5.87
|2.44
|34.33
|61.99
|81.02
|12.18
|7.14
|Jyothy Labs
|3.89
|8.84
|-20.00
|-17.33
|-36.84
|-13.57
|3.94
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|2.01
|-13.71
|2.42
|40.47
|137.72
|32.58
|15.07
|S H Kelkar & Company
|1.94
|25.41
|7.84
|-5.68
|-31.24
|9.66
|0.61
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|-9.34
|-17.66
|-23.51
|-17.87
|-45.04
|-18.09
|-11.28
|Kaya
|-2.49
|10.75
|3.61
|-22.37
|-38.69
|-11.12
|-10.64
|Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
|-5.48
|-6.11
|-50.04
|-55.55
|-75.42
|-34.53
|56.37
|Recode Studios
|0.58
|15.34
|1.01
|1.01
|1.01
|0.33
|0.20
|Radix Industries (India)
|-3.34
|-13.46
|-19.45
|-25.88
|-22.68
|10.89
|26.97
|H. R. Hygiene Products
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-3.35
|-2.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tiaan Consumer has declined 25.68% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Tiaan Consumer has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.03
|6.16
|10
|6.34
|6.26
|20
|6.43
|6.38
|50
|6.45
|6.49
|100
|6.61
|6.5
|200
|6.52
|6.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tiaan Consumer remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:47 AM IST IST
|Tiaan Consumer - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Un-Audited (Standalone) Finan
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Tiaan Consumer - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|Tiaan Consumer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|May 25, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Tiaan Consumer - Declaration Regarding Un - Modified Opinion On Audit Report For The Year Ended On 31St March 2026
|May 22, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Tiaan Consumer - Submission Of Audited Financial Results Of Tiaan CONSUMER LIMITED For The Quarter And Year Ended On March 31
Source: Dion Global
Tiaan Consumer Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85100GJ1992PLC017397 and registration number is 017397. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tiaan Consumer is ₹6.28 as on Apr 24, 2026.
The Tiaan Consumer is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tiaan Consumer is ₹6.45 Cr as on Apr 24, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tiaan Consumer are ₹6.28 and ₹5.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tiaan Consumer stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tiaan Consumer is ₹9.24 and 52-week low of Tiaan Consumer is ₹4.37 as on Apr 24, 2026.
The Tiaan Consumer has shown returns of 4.84% over the past day, 2.28% for the past month, -10.41% over 3 months, -25.68% over 1 year, 27.5% across 3 years, and -23.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tiaan Consumer are -47.22 and 0.94 on Apr 24, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global