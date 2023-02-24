Thyrocare, Adani Total Gas among 119 NSE stocks to touch 52-week lows, 20 stocks hit 52-week highs

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trimmed the morning’s gains to trade in the red. Sensex lost 136 points, at 59,470 while Nifty 50 was down by 0.28% at 17,462. The broader markets largely were in red, but a few small-cap indices traded flat. Sectorally, Nifty Metal tanked 2.81% while Nifty Media gained 0.5%. HDFC Bank, Adani Enterprises, SBI, Reliance Industries and HDFC are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are Asian Paints, ONGC, Divis Lab, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, with Asian Paints up 1.63%. The biggest laggards are Adani Enterprises, Hindalco, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and ITC, with Adani Enterprises down 6.61%.

Price band hitters

On the NSE Nifty, 56 stocks hit their upper price band. Olectra Greentech, Reliance Infrastructure, PC Jeweller, Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore, Alok Industries, RattanIndia Power, Sanghi Industries, Eros International Media were among the scrips. 46 stocks hit their lower price band including Adani Green, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, NMDC Steel, NDTV, Hilton Metal Forging. Additionally, 17 scrips hit both bands.

Stocks at 52 week highs and lows

On the NSE Nifty, 20 stocks hit their 52 week highs including The Anup Engineering, Cyient, GNA Axles, Finolex Cables, Nucleus Software Exports, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), Mahindra CIE Automotive, NINtec Systems, Mahalaxmi Rubtech, Goyal Aluminiums, Aaron Industries, Vaishali Pharma, Jindal Saw among others.

Alternatively, 119 stocks including Polyplex Corporation, NGL Fine-Chem, Godrej Properties, Shaily Engineering Plastics, G R Infraprojects, IPCA Laboratories, Macrotech Developers, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Amrutanjan Health Care, Adani Green Energy, Thyrocare Technologies, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, BSE, UFLEX, Stove Kraft, Emami, Associated Alcohols & Breweries, Century Enka, Graphite India, Overseas, Laxmi Organic Industries, SEL Manufacturing Company, Biocon are at 52 week lows.

Volume Gainers

Andhra Cements, KSB, Global Vectra Helicorp, HB Stockholdings, Insecticides (India), Olectra Greentech, Sanofi India are among the volume gainers on the NSE index.