Three new companies: Maan Fleet Partners, Social Worth Technologies and Innoterra recently filed draft documents with the Securities and exchange board of India (Sebi) for listing in the public market.

Social Worth Technologies is the parent company of the digital, consumer financing platform Fibe. The issue will have both fresh issuance and an offer for sale. While the fresh issuance will be of Rs 750 crore, offer for sale will have its existing shareholders sell 40.07 million shares of undisclosed amount.

Existing shareholders including Norwest Capital, Piramal Finance, Kariba Holdings will participate in the offer for sale. The company aims to use about Rs 563 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issuance to invest in their material subsidiary ESPL and the rest for general corporate purposes. Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, DAM Capital Advisors and JM Financial will be the book running lead managers of the issue.

Corporate Goals

New Delhi-based car and coach rental services company Maan Fleet Partners issue will also be a combination of fresh issuance and offer for sale. The issue will have fresh issuance of 6.01 million shares while 1.91 million shares will be provided by the existing shareholders in the offer for sale.

Promoters Parmjeet Mann, Amrit Pal Singh Mann and Robin Singh Mann along with five other individual shareholders will sell their stake in the offer for sale. The company has not disclosed its total issue size in its draft documents. The company shared that it will utilize up to Rs 65 crore of the net proceeds of the fresh issuance for debt repayment of its existing borrowings and the rest for general corporate purposes. Khambatta Securities will be the book running lead manager of the issue.

Innoterra Plans Network Expansion

Besides these two, B2B milk procurement platform Innoterra also filed for a public offer. The company maintains commercial relationships with Milky Mist Dairy Food among others. The offer includes fresh issuance of shares of Rs 105 crore and an offer for sale where its existing shareholders will sell 7.055 million shares. The company did not disclose the size of its offer for sale.

Promoter Milklane Holding and corporate shareholder Mahyco Private Limited will sell their stake in the offer for sale. The company shared in its draft documents that it will use Rs 10.69 crore from the net proceeds of its fresh issuance for capital expenditure to establish new bulk milk collection centers and/or replace bulk milk cooling units at existing centers.

Additionally, it will use Rs 54.75 crore to meet its working capital requirements while the remainder of the net proceeds is intended for unidentified inorganic acquisitions and general corporate purposes. InCred Capital Wealth Portfolio Managers will be the book running lead manager of the issue.