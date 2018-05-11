This Warren Buffett ‘disciple’ says Oracle of Omaha is wrong in calling Bitcoin ‘rat poison’

Palihapitiya said that Bitcoin is not correlated to the rest of the market. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Even though this tech venture capitalist considers himself a ‘disciple’ of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, he doesn’t endorse latter’s views on the subject of Bitcoin. “Not everybody is right all the time,” CEO, Social Capital, Chamath Palihapitiya told CNBC. The knowledge about technology is not in the Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO’s “circle of competence,” he also said. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett along company’s vice chairman Charlie Munger went on another bitcoin bashing spree this month at the firm’s annual shareholders meeting held last Saturday. Buffett said that bitcoin was “rat poison squared” and that cryptocurrencies would “come to a bad ending,” at the event.

Explaining the complexity in understanding Bitcoin, Palihapitiya said that Bitcoin is not correlated to the rest of the market. Palihapitiya also added that he feels he is “in two different universes. I need a passport to go between the bitcoin world and the regular world.” The younger generation sees Bitcoin as replacement to gold, he said. “Bitcoin is replacement to traditional financial infrastructure,” he added.

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger are geniuses but “ in what they do,” he added. It’s important to remember what happened during the financial crisis, Palihapitiya said. “Everything broke down” and “things that we thought were hedges went away.” On Wednesday morning, Bitcoin that attracts huge criticism was around $9,275, according to industry site CoinDesk.

Bitcoin price has plunged significantly since the start of this year. For a brief period, in the later part of the last year, Bitcoin even touched $20,000-mark. The popular cryptocurrency is under huge pressure in wake of increasing regulatory crackdown in different parts of the world. Even back in India, RBI, recently banned of bitcoin trading and asked all the entities regulated by it to cut off ties with any such platforms in the given time period.