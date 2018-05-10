This tiny smartphone component maker’s stock has surged 840%

Analysts continue to be bullish on the company, which supplies companies including Apple Inc., Intel Corp., and Sony Corp.

A Taiwanese manufacturer of components used in everything from smartphones to computers has turned into the world’s hottest stock amid surging demand for its products.

Yageo Corp. has jumped more than 800 percent since the start of last year, the most among stocks on MSCI Inc.’s global gauge, to add $8.3 billion of value. The company, which makes capacitors and resistors that are essential for regulating electrical flows within electronic products, boosted profit more than five-fold from a year earlier in the first quarter as competitors cut output.

Chinese production of such components has been reduced as the government moved to curb pollution, while leading Japanese manufacturers have shifted capacity into other products, creating a shortage that has benefited Yageo, according to Allan Lin, assistant vice president at Concord Securities Co.

The result is an “astonishing” increase in earnings per share, Lin said.

Analysts continue to be bullish on the company, which supplies companies including Apple Inc., Intel Corp., and Sony Corp. There are 12 buys, zero holds and just one sell on the stock. The firm reported a 99 percent increase in sales in April from a year earlier.

“The gain in our stock is determined by the market based on our earnings results,” Yageo spokesperson Sandy Chang said by phone.

Chairman Pierre Chen has a 7.7 percent stake, according to the latest data compiled by Bloomberg.

Yageo rose 2 percent as of 10:08 a.m. in Taipei. Smaller competitors Holy Stone Enterprise Co. climbed 6.6 percent and Walsin Technology Corp. added 1.8 percent.