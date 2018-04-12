​​ ​
  3. This small-cap IT stock has tripled investor money in last 1 year

Amid the sharp surge in few small-cap and mid-cap shares as compared to the industry heavyweights such as TCS and Infosys, we take a look at a small-cap IT stock that has tripled investor money in last one year.

Shares of Mastek Ltd have grown three-fold over the course of last one year beating all the IT stocks in India, in terms of returns. (Image: Reuters)

Indian equity markets have grown relatively well in the last one-year term as compared to the regional Asian markets with the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty returning 13 to 15% in the same period. In the meantime, the IT sector indicator Nifty IT had risen about 26% with stocks such as Mindtree, KPIT and Infibeam Incorporation advancing 70 to 90%. Amid the sharp surge in few small-cap and mid-cap shares as compared to the industry heavyweights such as Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies, we take a look at a small-cap IT stock that has tripled investor money in last one year.

Shares of Mastek Ltd have grown three-fold over the course of last one year beating all the IT stocks in India, in terms of returns. The stock of Mastek Ltd had risen as high as 209% to an all-time high of Rs 606.3 in just one year from a share price level of Rs 195.8 as on 11 April 2018. Mastek Ltd shares are categorised under the ‘B’ group of Bombay Stock Exchange and are a component of S&P BSE 500 index. Mastek Ltd commands a market capitalisation of about Rs 1,400 crore on BSE.

Mastek Ltd had reported a three-fold rise in the net profit for the October-December period to Rs 6.42 crore as against a net profit of Rs 2.15 crore in the July-September quarter of the financial year 2017-2018. Earlier yesterday only, Mastek Ltd informed that a meeting of the board of directors of Mastek Ltd will be held on 18 April 2018 to consider the consolidated and standalone un-audited financial results for the quarter and the financial year ended 31 March 2018.

The board of directors will also recommend final dividend, if any, for the financial year 2017-18, subject to the approval of the shareholders and will fix the day, date, time and place of 36th annual general meeting of Mastek Ltd.

  1. Rabi Dey
    Apr 12, 2018 at 1:45 pm
    Gd idea
    Reply

