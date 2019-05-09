This NCD public issue offers double digit returns; key things to know

Published: May 9, 2019 7:42:27 PM

ECL Finance, the NBFC arm of the Edelweiss Group on Thursday announced the public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

At a time when RBI is on rate cutting spree, the investors are looking for options for getting higher returns. The non-convertible debenture (NCD) issues provide one such option, especially to those with risk appetite.

The public issue offers the highest coupon of 10.42 per cent for a 120-month tenor, the company said. The NCDs also offers an effective yield of 9.90 per cent annually for 24 months, 10.20 per cent annually for 39 months, and up to 10.42 per cent annually for 60 months tenure, it added.

The NCDs come at a face value of Rs 1,000 each, adding to Rs 1,500 million. The issue comes with an option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 1,500 million, aggregating up to Rs 3,000 million, the firm said.

The tranche I issue opens for subscription on May 10, 2019. The issue, which will be listed on BSE, closes on June 7, 2019 with an option of an early closure, the company also said.

The rating agency CRISIL has rated the issue “AA (Double A) or Stable. CARE Ratings has rated it as AA; positive.

“Edelweiss has built a competitive position across businesses including the Credit segment, with a diversified product mix across corporate and retail customers. Our focus will be on maintaining the quality of our loan book.  With the public issue of NCDs we will further diversify our funding sources”, Deepak Mittal, MD & CEO of ECL Finance, said.

The funds which will be raised will be used for onward lending, financing, and for repayment of interest and principal of borrowings, the company said. Axis Bank Limited and Edelweiss Financial Services Limited are the lead managers for the issue.

