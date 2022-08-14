This is what caused Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s untimely death

Those who knew Rakesh Jhunjhunwala closely often heard him say that he would ideally want to have his breakfast, do some trading, get back home for dinner, have his drink and then go to sleep and not get up the next day. And as the news of his passing at 7 am on Sunday, August 14th was out, his end was almost as close to the way he had wanted it all concluded. Only, it happened at the Breech Candy hospital.



The immediate cause of death is the acute cardiac arrest he suffered or heart attack in common parlance. While the cardiac arrest is more of a heart stoppage, the reason it is more of a heart attack because Jhunjhunwala had been a patient of ischemic heart disease which in common lingo means the blood supply to the heart muscle is deficient and could be on account of blockages in the heart muscle and heart attack is one manifestation of that.



What added to the problems for the other ailments that accompanied him in the form of chronic kidney disease and diabetes. Some who know him, also say that both his kidneys had failed and he was on dialysis. The result of it all has been that Jhunjhunwala was often having to visit the Breech Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where he was being treated.



The problems accumulated so much so that the time spent in the hospital was almost close to four months in the last six months. That he was obese only complicated the matters and would not give up smoking and drinking. The end of an eventful life has however come as a shock to several people and rich tributes continue to flow in.